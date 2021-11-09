GPS tracker for car and bike makes life simple and secure, driving stress-free

Life today is anything but simple. Work stress, both partners as working professionals, long work hours, juggling between work and family responsibilities to name a few can complicate life. Thankfully, there are a number of ways in which one can make life simple, safe and stress-free. GPS trackers are one such devices.

Be it about your family and friends knowing your exact location, while you are out, or giving alerts on matters like over-speeding or sending warning signals in case of a theft, GPS tracker units are a necessity.

In case you are planning to invest in one, here's a list as reference:

1) LAMROD Supreme Car/Bike Google Link GT02A GPS Tracker with Mobile Application Subscription

B07Q3FQZZG

This device is best-suited for tracking your vehicle on a mobile app or on your desktop or laptop at any time. It comes with a one-year subscription of android, iOS and web applications. A sim card is also included with the product but the customer has to recharge it with data pack. It comes with a manual that will give all necessary guidance on installation.



Some features:

1) Warranty: ‎1 year box to box replacement warranty. Water damage is not covered under warranty.

2) Product dimension: ‎7.2 x 3.1 x 1.2 cm

3)Weight: 50 grams



Price:

MRP: ₹3,699.00

Price: ₹1,999.00



2) J&P Technologies Prime Plus

B084WT378C

This waterproof GPS tracker is meant for car, bike, bus and truck. It has an engine lock and comes with 12 months' sim card data. You can stop your engine using their mobile application. It not only tracks movement, it also contains a travel history video - the GPS chip used in it sends vehicle's accurate location to the company's cloud servers and you can watch your vehicle's live location and full-day driving history on their mobile app.

Some features:

1) You can set geo-fences and over-speed limits.

2) The system will provide you with daily stats such as total distance, run time, idle time, stoppage time, maximum speed and average speed of a vehicle using smart and interactive graphs.

3) Warranty :‎ One year manufacturing warranty

4) Package dimension: ‎35 x 35 x 34 cm

5) Weight: 146 grams

Price:

MRP: ₹5,999.00

Price: ₹2,999.00



3) Drivool 890-IN (Make in India) GPS Tracking Device

B089ST93B2

This tracking device can be used in a number of different vehicles including car, bike, motorcycle, SUV, boat, truck, bus, tractor and taxi. This device is manufactured in India. It comes with real-time locator, is waterproof and robust. It is also easy to install.



Some features:

1) Display size: ‎890 inches

2) Weight: ‎99 grams

3) Has a battery saver mode to optimize battery consumption on your vehicle and keeps battery load low.

4) User Interface with the android phone, iOS, and web application

Price:

MRP: ₹4,499.00

Price: ₹1,599.00



4) Akari Gt02A GPS Tracker

B071GCMVGT

Here's a tracking device that comes without a sim. Batteries too are not included in this one. Like other such devices, this one too provides for real-time tracking - you can track your vehicle via mobile messages and app or from your desktop/laptop at any time. It also provides you old month's history of all your routes. It provides one-year app and website licence but you have to buy a sim for GPS with message data pack.



Some features:

1) Package dimensions: ‎29.4 x 12.4 x 7.6 cm

2) Weight: 610 grams



Price:

MRP: ₹4,999.00

Price: ₹1,799.00

