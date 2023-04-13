Sign out
Top 7 tablets to buy in 2023: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 13, 2023 15:53 IST

Discover the best tablets to buy in 2023 with our ultimate guide. From Apple to Samsung, we've rounded up the top 7 tablets that offer the best of the best.

With futuristic tablets and technology advancing at an unpredicted rate, it's never too early to be thinking about which tablet you will be using for the year 2023. From sleek design to powerful specifications, we have scoured the market to bring you the best of the best whether you are a student, professional or simply looking for a tablet to keep up with your lifestyle. So buckle up and get ready for a glimpse of these futuristic tablets.

1. Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro

This is a high-end tablet with impressive specifications. The 2 TB storage capacity makes it ideal for the power user who requires storage space. It features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, which provides stunning visuals and clarity. The M2 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers outstanding performance nom after what you are doing on the tablet. The LiDAR scanner can give you a very immersive AR experience.

Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 2 TB
  • Operating System: iPadOS
  • Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
Huge inbuilt storage capacityNone
M2 chip 
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

This is a powerful and lightweight two in one laptop/tablet hybrid. It features a 13-inch screen which provides enough real estate for scrolling and streaming. Weighing at just 0.89 kg, it sure is one of the lightest tablets available. The Surface Pro 8 is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Processor. It has a storage of 512 GB and a RAM of 16GB. Overall, this seems to be an excellent choice for students or professionals who want to increase their productivity.

Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB
  • Screen Size: 13 Inches
  • Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080

ProsCons
Two in OneInbuilt storage could be more
Light in weight 
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This S6 Lite is a dream tablet for students or any other professional who want to increase their productivity. This is just because of the S pen included in the box. This is a very slim and light tablet making it very portable and practical. The downside is that it only offers 64 GB inbuilt storage with 4GB RAM. But the speakers with Dolby Atmos make up for the loss by providing crisp and defined notes. Overall this is a premium product at a good price which sure will satisfy all your wants.

Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
  • Screen Size: 10.4 Inches
  • Display Resolution Maximum: 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+) Pixels

ProsCons
S pen included in boxInbuilt storage capacity is less
Squared edges 
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a must buy tablet as it comes with a 12.4” 60Hz large, vibrant display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The peak brightness of 500nits. In regards to the camera, this tablet comes equipped with an 8MP AF camera. This tablet comes in two storage variants- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. You will get two choices to choose from. The first variant comes with only Wi-Fi support, and the second variant comes with Wi-Fi+4G. The Snapdragon 778G processor is quite efficient when it comes to performance. You can enjoy playing games without any lag. This tablet comes with an S-Pen. This works flawlessly, and you can draw, write, and sketch. In terms of connectivity, this comes with GPS,Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, etc. The sound quality is very crisp as it is backed by Dolby Atmos speakers. The price of this tablet starts at around Rs.39,999. All in all, this tablet is worth the money.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Series: Galaxy Tab S7 FE
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
  • Screen Size: 31.5 Centimetres

ProsCons
Large DisplayLimited Storage
S-Pen 
5. Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablet

Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablet combines power, versatility, and cutting-edge technology, offering an unparalleled user experience that enhances productivity and entertainment. It offers the latest Android 12 operating system and ensures a smooth and secure platform that adapts to your preferences. The intuitive interface, enhanced privacy features, and seamless integration with Google services make this tablet an ideal choice for both work and play.

Now, what sets it apart from the crowd is its AI face unlock technology, which provides a secure and convenient way to access your device. By using advanced facial recognition algorithms, the tablet ensures that only authorised users can access your sensitive data, offering an extra layer of security.

Specifications

  • Brand: Nokia
  • Model Name: Nokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
  • Screen Size: 8 Inches

ProsCons
All-Day Battery8 MP Camera
AI Unlock 
6. Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99

The Redmi Pad is a very good mid-range tablet to buy. It offers great specs for the price. The 10.61-inch display it boasts has a 2K resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 which is decent enough considering the price point. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage which is also a good one at the price point. But the 4GB RAM won’t be enough as the storage can be increased to 1 TB. The quad-speaker Dolby Atmos speakers make your video streaming a delight.

Specifications

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128GB
  • Display Resolution Maximum: 2000 x 1200
  • Screen Size: 10.61 Inches

ProsCons
Value for moneyRAM could be more
Quad speaker Dolby Atmos speakers 
7. Xiaomi Pad 5| Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a fusion of power, elegance, and innovation. This tablet is perfect for those seeking a device that's both a productivity powerhouse and an entertainment hub wrapped up in a sleek and stylish package. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and a robust chipset that ensures lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking.

The stunning 2.5K+ display, measuring 10.95 inches, brings your content to life in vivid detail and vibrant colours. What’s more? A 120Hz refresh rate will let you enjoy buttery-smooth scrolling and lag-free gaming.

Moreover, get an immersive audio-visual experience with it’s Dolby Vision Atmos and quad speakers. Considering all the features altogether, this stands as one of the best tablets to buy.

Specifications

  • Brand Xiaomi
  • Model Name Xiaomi Pad 5
  • Memory Storage Capacity 256 GB
  • Screen Size 10.95 Inches

ProsCons
120Hz RefreshNA
2.5K+ Display 
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad ProHuge inbuilt storage capacity of 2 TB12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technologyLiDAR scanner for an immersive AR experience
Microsoft Surface Pro 8Two-in-one laptop/tablet hybridLightweight at just 0.89 kg11th Gen Intel Processor for powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteS pen included in the boxSlim and portable designSpeakers with Dolby Atmos for crisp and defined audio
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cmDolby Atmos SoundSlim Metal BodyWi-Fi+4G
Nokia T10 Android 12 TabletAndroid 12HD Display4+64GB Storage
Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99 Value for moneyQuad speaker Dolby Atmos speakers2K resolution display with 90Hz refresh rate
Xiaomi Pad 5| Qualcomm Snapdragon 860Snapdragon 860Quad Speakers6GB+256GB

Best overall product

The Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro is an exceptional high-end tablet that is ideal for power users. The top-notch performance, incredible storage capacity and stunning display make it perfect. A feature which no other tablet has, the LiDAR scanner takes AR experiences to another level.

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite is a great value for money product. It offers impressive features like an S pen included in the box. It has a powerful processor, battery life, and a large vibrant display. This is an excellent choice for those on a budget.

How to find the perfect tablet?

This can be a daunting task. You can consider the following factors to find the one for you.

  • Purpose
  • Display
  • Operating system
  • Battery life
  • Performance
  • Price

