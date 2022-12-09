Story Saved
Top 8 Bajaj steam iron to buy for home use

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 10, 2022 02:20 IST
Summary:

Owning a good-quality steam iron can make your lifestyle much easier. To get a fresh and neat look, you have to get your hands on the classic steam irons. Here, we have compiled the best 8 Bajaj steam irons to simplify your buying process.

Best Bajaj steam iron you should purchase online

Clothes play a significant role when it comes to our personality. People automatically get attention when they dress properly and nicely. So, when you wear well-ironed clothes, it mainly talks a lot about your personality.

Selecting a perfect steam iron for your everyday use needs proper research. In addition to that, you need to consider a few things like how frequently you are going to use the iron, the daily number of garments you need to iron, power output, specifications, size and steam power.

We have curated a list of the top 8 picks of Bajaj steam irons to assist with your selection.

1. Bajaj MX 3 Neo 440508

The Bajaj MX 3 Neo 440508 is one of the best Bajaj steam irons for your households. You can get a quick and hassle-free ironing experience with this product. It comes with a non-stick coated soleplate to provide you with crease and wrinkle-free clothes every time.

This Bajaj steam iron has a very powerful motor of 1250 watts which ensures much faster performance. The in-built spray function gets rid of the stubborn wrinkles and creases from your clothes.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Blue and white
  • Wattage: 1250 watts
  • Tank Capacity: 180 ml
  • Dimensions: 2.7 x 1.5 x 1.18 metres
  • Weight: 920 grams
ProsCons
Antibacterial-coated soleplateExcessive heat may produce after using it for a longer period
Suitable for both vertical and dry ironingBuild quality could be better
360-degree swivel cord 
Automatic power-off technology 
cellpic
Bajaj MX 3 Neo Steam Iron, Blue & White, 440508
50% off 1,049 2,100
Buy now

2. Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam Iron (Purple)

The Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam Iron can be used on different kinds of garments without much hassle. It is a user-friendly product which runs on 1400 watts. Its non-stick soleplate distributes the heat evenly on your clothes to prevent damage. It has variable steam output, which gives the user a chance to use it on different fabrics. With the help of its steam burst feature, you can get rid of stubborn creases from your clothes.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Purple
  • Wattage: 1400 watts
  • Tank Capacity: 28 ml
  • Dimensions: 27.8 x 11.6 x 14.2 centimetres
  • Weight: 910 grams
ProsCons
Lightweight and user-friendlyOften water leakage problem occurs
Suitable for vertical ironingBuild quality could be better
Variable steam control 
cellpic
Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam Iron (Purple)
32% off 1,745 2,560
Buy now

3. Bajaj MX-35N 2000W Steam Iron

The Bajaj MX-35N 2000W steam iron is one of the ideal steam irons for every kind of fabric. It has an anti-drip function to prevent any kind of water leakage. It glides smoothly on fabric with the help of a non-stick soleplate to remove creases and wrinkles.

Its high 2000-watt power provides continuous high steam output to help you achieve the desired output in a single stroke. The anti-scale feature prevents clogging of pores, which further ensures better durability and high efficiency.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Black
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Dimensions: 30 x 12.8 x 15.5 centimetres
  • Weight: 1 kg 260 g
ProsCons
360-degree swivel cordComparatively a bit heavy
Heats up quickly and cools down fast as wellThe plug is quite huge and might require an adaptor
Vertical ironing functionality 
Non-stick soleplate 
Variable steam output 
cellpic
Bajaj MX-35N 2000W Steam Iron with Steam Burst, Anti-Drip and Anti-Scale Technology, Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Non-Stick Coated Soleplate, Black and Pink
30% off 2,145 3,050
Buy now

4. Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam Iron (Blue)

The Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam iron is one of the smart steam iron products from the given list which comes with exceptional features. This easy-to-use steam iron effectively eradicates all stubborn creases and wrinkles from clothes. It is loaded with features like vertical steaming ability, anti-scale system and anti-drip technology.

The ceramic soleplate ensures a smooth ironing experience with less wear and tear. The thing that sets this steam iron apart from others on the list is its huge water tank capacity of 210 ml.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Blue
  • Wattage: 2000 Watts
  • Dimensions: 32 x 13.8 x 16.5 centimetres
  • Weight: 1 kg 360 grams
ProsCons
Huge water capacity of 210 mlComparatively heavy product
Ceramic soleplate 
Vertical ironing functionality 
User-friendly 
cellpic
Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam Iron (Blue)
24% off 2,249 2,950
Buy now

5. Bajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts Steam Iron (Blue)

This is one of the best steam irons and comes with an amazing retractable cord to offer a hassle-free ironing experience. It is well-equipped with a ceramic soleplate that effectively glides over every type of fabric, ensuring no damage. It also has features like anti-drip functionality and anti-scale technology.

The produced steam from the iron is distributed evenly because of its variable steam output setting. Hence, you can get wrinkle-free clothes with just a few strokes. The high power of 2000 watts ensures quick heating. The 360-degree precision swivel cord offers comfort and quick iron strokes.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Blue
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Dimensions: 34 x 12.8 x 16 centimetres
  • Weight: 1 kg 430 grams
ProsCons
Retractable cord to provide convenienceA bit heavy
Variable steam output 
User-friendly 
Anti-drip and anti-scale functionality 
360-degree swivel cord 
cellpic
Bajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts Steam Iron (Blue)
40% off 2,100 3,520
Buy now

6. Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-Watt Steam Iron (Blue/White)

The Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-watt steam iron features a non-stick soleplate that ensures smooth glides on fabric. It also offers a protective lid for the water inlet. The self-cleaning feature of this product ensures proper hygiene. Now, you can easily iron hanging clothes whenever you want with the help of its vertical ironing functionality.

It has a steam burst feature that helps to remove all the stubborn wrinkles and creases from clothes effectively. You get a water measurable cup along with the iron, which is indeed a great deal.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Blue and white
  • Wattage: 1250 Watts
  • Dimensions: 25.1 x 9.9 x 13.3 Centimetres
  • Weight: 800 grams
ProsCons
User-friendly and lightweightWater leakage may occur when it is in the standing position
Protective lid for the water inletTakes time to heat up
Vertical ironing functionality 
Comes with a LED indicator 
Self-cleaning feature 
cellpic
Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-Watt Steam Iron (Blue/White)
10% off 1,749 1,950
Buy now

7. Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 Watts Steam Iron

The Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 Watts Steam Iron is a portable steam iron. It also comes up with a ceramic soleplate which makes sure to glide smoothly on fabric to offer your clothes a premium look.

You can set the right amount of steam you need to iron your clothes with the help of its variable steam output. The cool body touch feature makes sure that your hands are not affected while ironing.

Specifications:

  • Colour: White and blue
  • Wattage: 800 watts
  • Dimensions: 19 x 10 x 10 centimetres
  • Weight: 570 grams
ProsCons
Comfortable hand gripTakes time to heat up
360-degree swivel cord 
Travel-friendly 
cellpic
Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 Watts Travel Friendly Steam Iron (White & Blue)
26% off 1,400 1,899
Buy now

8. Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 Watts Heavy Weight Steam Iron

The Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 Watts Heavy Weight Steam Iron has a non-stick soleplate that provides even steam on the clothes. Since it offers 2000-watt high heating power, it ensures much faster and quicker results. The weight of this product ensures smooth and crisp-free ironing. The anti-drip technology effectively prevents unnecessary water leakage and offers an uninterrupted ironing experience.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Red
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Dimensions: 14.5 x 26.8 x 17 centimetres
  • Item Weight: 1 kg 720 grams
ProsCons
2000-watt power ensures high performanceTakes time to heat up
Non-stick sole plateSome may find it heavy for themselves
Anti-drip functionality 
High build-quality 
cellpic
Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 Watts Heavy Weight Steam Iron
38% off 2,170 3,520
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bajaj MX 3 Neo 440508360-degree swivel technologyAnti-bacterial coated soleplateAutomatic shut-off technology
Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam IronVariable steam controlComfortable handgripSteam burst for stubborn creases
Bajaj MX-35N 2000W steam ironVariable steam outputThermal fuseAnti-scale and anti-drip functionality
Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam ironAnti-drip functionality and anti-drip functionalitySelf-cleaning technologyCeramic soleplate
Bajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts steam ironRetractable cord280ml tankAnti-drip and anti-scale functionality
Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-Watt steam ironLED indicatorSelf-cleaning technologyVertical ironing system
Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 WattsPortable steam ironCeramic soleplateCool body touch
Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 WattsAnti-drip functionalityNon-stick soleplate2000-watts power

Best value for money

TheBajaj MX 16 1400-Watt steam iron is among the best value-for-money item on the provided list. It is loaded with advanced features such as a 360-degree swivel cord, self-cleaning function, variable steam output and comfortable hand grip. In addition, it has vertical steam capability and a non-stick soleplate to use on any type of clothes. Moreover, you get this feature-rich iron at an affordable price.

Best overall bajaj steam iron

TheBajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts steam iron is among the best overall Bajaj steam iron products in this list. It is well-equipped with a ceramic soleplate, which makes it simpler to clean and maintain hygiene. The best eye-catching feature of this steam iron is its retractable cord that offers convenience and comfort.

Apart from this, it is loaded with advanced features like anti-drip and anti-scale functionality, variable steam output and vertical steam ironing option.

How to find the perfect steam irons

Selecting the perfect steam iron for your everyday use requires a lot of research and time. Identifying the features you want in your steam iron is the initial step that you need to take while purchasing a steam iron for your clothes.

You have to consider a few things such as durability, steam power, fabric compatibility, weight, performance, safety measures and additional features. You can go for higher steam power if you want to get better performance on stubborn creases and wrinkles on your garment. Check if your selected model offers safety measures and you can pay special attention to additional features as well.

Price list

ProductPrice
Bajaj MX 3 Neo 440508Rs 1,049
Bajaj MX 16 1400-Watt Steam Iron Rs1,575
Bajaj MX-35N 2000W Steam Iron  2,055
Bajaj MX40C 2000 Watts Steam Iron  2,299
Bajaj Majesty Retract 2000 Watts Steam Iron 1,800
Bajaj Majesty MX4 1250-Watt Steam Iron 1,495
Bajaj Majesty Travellesta 800 Watts 1,380
Bajaj Majesty Macho 2000 Watts Heavy Weight Steam Iron 2,195

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

1. How long does a steam iron usually last?

2. What is the first thing that I need to check while purchasing a steam iron?

3. Will I be able to use the steam iron without the water?

4. How much electricity does any steam iron require?

5. What factors should I consider while shopping for steam irons?

