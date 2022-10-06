Top 8 POCO HD mobile phones in 2022

POCO HD Mobile Phones

POCO, formerly known as Poco phone, is a subsidiary company of Xiaomi. It was first announced as a mid-range smartphone in 2018. Initially, the POCO F1 was launched, which instantly became a success. The HD range of phones by POCO has a touch-sensitive display and a powerful resolution, creating an appeal for the product. All the POCO mobile phones have attractive designs, stunning collections and high performance. However, choosing the best POCO HD mobile phone can be challenging. Hence, we have created a list of some of the best POCO HD mobiles you can try. Best POCO HD mobile phones 1. MI POCO M2 The POCO M2 is a fully equipped 6.53-inch full HD Plus display with a quad camera setup. The primary lens is around 13 megapixels, whereas the second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It also has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and Mali G52 GPU graphic support. Specifications Weight: 440 g

SIM: Dual SIM

Display type: HD+

Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels

OS: Android

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and 8MP front camera

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh battery (fast charging)

Screen Size: 6.53 inch

Special features: Fingerprint sensor, gorilla glass, fast charging

Pros Cons Long battery life Lacks wireless charging support Supreme Meidtek Helio G-80 processor offering quality performance Moderate performance with the selfie camera in case of low light Gorilla Glass and Water repellent coating provide durability Impressive camera qualities

2. MI POCO M2 Pro The POCO M2 Pro majorly comes with a sharp display and superior performance. It has a 6.67-inch full HD with an HD+ screen with Gorilla Glass on the front and the rear camera module. Additionally, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and 4GB of RAM. Specifications Weight: 560 g

SIM: Dual SIM

Display type: HD+

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels

OS: Android

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 48 MP + 8MP+ 5MP +2MP and 16MP front camera

Chipset: Qualcomm snapdragon 720 G

Battery: Li-ion 5000 mAh

Screen size: 6.67 inch

Special features: Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Excellent Performance with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G Processing The loudspeaker is not audible below 100% volume Fast charging Image Quality deteriorates in low light Long Battery Life The software comes with a lot of bloatware Fingerprint sensor provides additional security

3. POCO C31 The POCO C31 has exceptional processing capabilities powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor. It has a 6.53-inch display with 4GB RAM. Also, it has a 13 MP, 2 MP, 2MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera setup. Specifications Weight: 380 g

SIM: Dual SIM

Display type: HD+

Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels

OS: Android

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13 MP+2 MP+2MP with 5MP rear camera

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Size: 6.53 inch

Special features: Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup Lacks Gorilla Glass protection Custom UP support with MIUI The front camera lacks a good resolution Fingerprint sensor for security Slow charging Dedicated secondary storage

4. POCO M3 Pro 5G The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a powerful and supreme quality MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor with a 48 MP, 2MP, 2MP and 8MP front camera. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display coupled with 4GB RAM. Specifications Weight: 200 g

SIM: Dual SIM

Display type: HD+

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels

OS: Android

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64GB

Camera: 48 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP WITH front camera of 8MP

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor

Battery: Li-PO 5000 MAh

Screen size: 6.5 inch

Special features: Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Supports 5G SIM Moderate GPU performance Superior performance with MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor The camera Quality is mediocre Attractive design and trendy colours are available

5. Redmi POCO C3 The newly launched smartphone comes with a Mediatek Helio G35 processor with a 13 MP, 2MP, and 2MP camera with a 5MP front camera. It also has a 6.43-inch full HD+ display along with 4GB RAM. Specifications: Weight: 380 g

SIM: Dual SIM

Display type: HD+

Screen resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels

OS: Android

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP and 5MP front camera

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G35 processor

Battery: Li-PO 5000 mAh

Screen size: 6.43 inch

Pros Cons Long battery life Lacks fingerprint sensor for security Supreme and smooth performance with Mediatek Helio G35 processor Poor quality of photography in low light Trendy and attractive Design

6. POCO M2 Reloaded This reloaded M2 by Poco comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen full HD+ display with 4GB RAM. It has a quad camera setup with 13 MP, 8 MP, 5MP, 2MP and a front camera of 8MP. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and a powerful polymer battery. Specifications Weight: 440 g

SIM: Dual SIM

Display type: HD+

Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels

OS: Android

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13 MP, 8 MP, 5MP, 2MP and a front camera of 8MP.

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G80 processor

Battery: Li-PO 5000 mAh

Screen size: 6.53

Special features: Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Supreme performance due to MediaTek Helio G80 processor Heavy use might cause it to have heating problems Long Battery life Outdated USB Type C charging port Quad camera within the budget range Photo quality is average and sometimes grainy Supports fast charging

7. POCO M4 5G The POCO M4 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with 4GB RAM. It has the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with a 5000 mAh lithium battery. In addition, it has a 50 MP and 2MP rear camera with a front camera of 8MP. Specifications Weight: 200 g

SIM: Dual SIM

Display type: HD+

Resolution: 2400 x 1800 pixels

OS: Android

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 50 MP, 2MP and a front camera of 8MP

Chipset: MediaTek dimensity 810

Battery: Li-PO 5000 mAh

Size: 6.58

Special features: Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Fast processing with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor Slow charging Supports 5G SIM Poor camera quality, especially in low light Long battery life Clean User Interface

8. POCO M4 Pro 5G The POCO M4 Pro 5G has 4GB RAM and is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 50 MP and 8MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. It also possesses a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. Specifications Weight: 500 g

SIM: Dual SIM

Display type: HD+

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels

OS: Android

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 50 MP, 2MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera

Chipset: MediaTek dimensity 810

Battery: Li-PO 5000 MAh

Size: 6.6 inch

Special features: Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Supreme processing with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor No night mode for ultrawide camera Supports 5G Lacks waterproof performance Good battery life and fast charging The front camera is really powerful, and the ultrawide is good in daylight.

Comparison of the 3 best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI POCO M2 Supreme Mediatek Helio G-80 processor 6.53-inch Full HD+ 13MP, 8MP, 5MP, 2MP Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera MI POCO M2 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G Processor 6.67-inch Full HD+ 48 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP, 2 MP Rear Camera and 16 MP Front Camera POCO C31 MediaTek G35 Processor 6.53-inch Full HD+ 4 GB Ram and 64 GB Rom POCO M3 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor 6.5-inch Full HD+ 48 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera Redmi POCO C3 MediaTek Helio G35 Processor 6.43-inch Full HD+ 13 MP, 2 MP, 2MP Rear Camera and 5 MP Front Camera POCO M2 Reloaded MediaTek Helio G80 Processor 6.53-inch Full HD+ Protected with Gorilla Glass 3 POCO M4 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor 6.58 Inches Full HD+ 50 MP and 2MP Rear Camera with 16MP Front Camera POCO M4 PRO 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor 6.60 Inches Full HD+ 50 MP, 2MP Rear camera and a 16 MP Front camera

Best value for money The best value for money is Redmi POCO C3. Though it starts at a nominal rate of ₹9490, it has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Moreover, it has a 6.43-inch touch screen with 720 x 1600 pixels. As per user views, it has no heating problems and provides a decent front and rear camera. Best overall The best value POCO phone which steals the show is the POCO M4 Pro 5G. It starts as low as ₹15000 but is powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. It comes at a 6.60-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it also has Widevine L1 support and comes with 33 W Fast charging. Additionally, it also supports 5G capabilities. As per user reviews, it also has stereo speakers and has good durability making it handy. How to find the perfect POCO HD mobile phone? To find the best POCO HD mobile phone among different choices, you must follow some steps. Fix your budget and stick to it. Prioritise the features in a phone that you need in your day-to-day life. It can be the processor, camera capabilities or display resolution. Make sure it has a battery life that fits your requirements, depending on your usual phone usage and screen time. Determine the amount of storage and RAM you need. Once you have completed setting up the requirements, try looking at these options on Amazon. When you find the product that meets all your needs, compare its prices with the different models. Check out the discounts available and choose the best that meets your budgetary requirements. Product price list in table

Sr. No. POCO HD mobile phones Price in Rs. 1. MI POCO M2 13,490 2. MI POCO M2 Pro 16,999 3. POCO C31 11,999 4. POCO M3 Pro 5G 14,999 5. Redmi POCO C3 9490 6. POCO M2 Reloaded 11,999 7. POCO M4 5G 15,999 8. POCO M4 PRO 5G 16,999