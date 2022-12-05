Top 9 best TCL TVs that you can buy for your home

Top 9 Best TCL TVs

Here is a list of the Best TCL TVs under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall Best TCL TV on a budget. We will look at vital characteristics of each TV, such as Display Quality, Build Quality, Special Features, Colour, Connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each TV's specifications and the best TVs under varying budgets by the same brand. Here is a list of the top 9 Best TCL TVs. 1.TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 TCL is a brand that provides tech at more affordable rates. This TV from TCL offers many features at competitive pricing, such as Google OS, Dolby Audio, and HDR 10 support. Specifications: • Standing screen display: ‎55 Inches • Display Type: ‎HDR 10 • Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 Pixels • Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz • Item Weight: ‎10.2 kg • RAM: ‎2 GB • Operating System: ‎Android • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31 x 2 800 MHz

Pros Cons Decent looks, easy to operate Weak sound Decent picture quality Google TV

2.TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 50P615 (Black) The TCL P615 4K Android TV is perfect for anyone who wants the best possible picture quality and intelligent features. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, this TV will provide you with the best possible picture quality. The P615 4K Android TV also comes with Wi-Fi, Prime Video, 4K Android TV+HDR 10, AI-Google Assistant, Certified Android P, Screen Cast+T-cast, 2GB RAM - 16GB ROM, and 5000+ Apps YouTube, Netflix. It also has an A+ Grade Panel, UHD, and HDR 10. Specifications: • Screen Size: 50 inches • Supported Services: Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube • Display Technology: LED • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels • Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali470×3 600MHz~800MHz • Item Weight: ‎9.5 kg

Pros Cons Decent Picture quality Sound quality could have been better Value for money Great design

3.TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505 (Black) The TCL 40-inch LED TV is a top-of-the-line product that offers full HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The display is slim and has an A+ grade panel with micro dimming. The view angle is 178 degrees, and the TV has HDR. The innovative TV features include AI-IN, built-in Chromecast, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, and 1 GB RAM + 8 GB ROM. Specifications: • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB • RAM: ‎1 GB • Operating System: ‎Android • Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31MP2 • Screen display size: ‎40 Inches • Display: ‎HDR • Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 • Item Weight: ‎6.5 kg

Pros Cons Decent Quality Performance could be better Android 11 works well Affordable

4.TCL 125.7 cm (50 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715 (Metallic Black) The TCL C715 Series 50-Inch 4K QLED TV is perfect for any home. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of 60 hertz, this TV is ideal for any home theatre setup. The sound quality is superb, with 30 W of power, Dolby Atmos, and DTS. The intelligent features of this TV are top-notch, with built-in Wi-Fi, hands-free voice control, 4K Android TV+HDR 10, AI-Google Assistant, and more. Specifications: • RAM: ‎2.5 GB • Operating System: ‎Android • Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali470x3 600MHz-800MHz • Display Technology: ‎QLED • Standing screen display size: ‎50 inches • Display Type: ‎A+ • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos • Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watt • Item Weight: ‎12 kg

Pros Cons Decent picture quality Bluetooth connectivity could be better Performance is good Good sound output

5.TCL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 32S5205 (Black) The TCL 32 Inch LED Smart TV is the perfect entertainment device. The display of this TV is an LED smart TV with an ultra-bright screen for flawless picture quality, even in bright rooms. With a resolution of HD Ready (1366 x 768) and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, this TV provides you with an immersive viewing experience. The innovative TV features include Android R 11, Google Voice Search, Google App Store, and Built-in Chromecast. Specifications: • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB • RAM: ‎1 GB • Operating System: ‎Android • Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31MP2 • Resolution: ‎768p • Display Technology: ‎LED • Standing screen display size: ‎32 inches • Display Type: ‎HDR 10 • Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels • Item Weight: ‎3.7 kg

Pros Cons Decent product for the price More storage would have been better Good performance Decent Clarity

6.TCL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 32S615 (Black) This TCL TV is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an affordable yet high-quality TV. It has a resolution of HD Ready and a refresh rate of 60 hertz, which is perfect for watching your favourite shows and movies. The sound quality is also excellent, with 16 Watts of output and powerful speakers with Dolby Audio. The innovative features are amazing, with Android R 11, Google Voice Search, and Built-in Chromecast. Specifications: • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB • RAM: ‎1 GB • Operating System: ‎Android • Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31MP2 • Display Technology: ‎LED • Standing screen display size: ‎32 inches • Display Type: ‎HDR 10 • Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels • Item Weight: ‎3.9 kg

Pros Cons Great design The sound could be better Decent picture quality Value for money

7.TCL 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43S5200 (Black) The TCL 43S5200 is a 43-inch LED TV with Full HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It has Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI connectivity and comes in black. It has a 20 W sound with Dolby MS12 and is certified for Android P. It has a full HD Android TV+HDR 10, AI-Google Assistant, and 2 GB RAM. It also has 5000+ apps, including YouTube and Netflix. Specifications: • Operating System: ‎Android • Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali470x2 • Display Technology: ‎LED • Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches • Display Type: ‎A+ • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby MS12 |Config D • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watt • Item Weight: ‎6.6 kg

Pros Cons Value for money product The sound could be better Decent picture quality Feature-rich

8.TCL 138.8 cm (55 inches) ONKYO Soundbar Series 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 55C815 (Metallic Black) The TCL C815 QLED TV has a 55-inch screen and delivers a 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. It has a fast MEMC 60 Hz refresh rate and uses Quantum Dot display technology for accurate colours. It also comes with Android TV+HDR 10 and Google Assistant, making it an excellent choice for a smart TV. Specifications: • RAM: ‎2 GB • Operating System: ‎Android • Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali470×3 600MHz~800MHz • Display Technology: ‎QLED • Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches • Display Type: ‎A+ • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos • Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watt • Item Weight: ‎17.8 k

Pros Cons Thin bezels Performance could be better Good A/V output Feature-rich

9.TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Mini LED Series 4K Ultra HD Certified Android QLED TV 55C825 (Graphite Grey) The TCL 55C825 is a 4K Ultra HD TV with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 120 Hertz. The display is an A+ Grade Panel with an AI Picture Engine, Dramatic Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+, 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Color Enhancement, and a Full Array of Local Dimming Technology. Specifications: • Memory Storage Capacity: ‎32 GB • RAM: ‎3 GB • Operating System: ‎Android • Hardware Interface: ‎VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone • Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G52(2EE)MP2, 550 MHz • Display Technology: ‎QLED • Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches • Display Type: ‎HDR 10+ • Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels • Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Atmos • Audio Wattage: ‎50 Watts • Refresh Rate: ‎120 Hz • Item Weight: ‎22.4 kg

Pros Cons Great picture quality Buggy software Good sound quality 120 Hz refresh rate

Three best features

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TCL P635 Decent looks, easy to operate Decent picture quality Google TV TCL P615 Decent Picture quality. Value for money Great design TCL 6505 Decent Quality Android 11 works well Affordable TCL C715 Decent picture quality Performance is good Good sound output TCL 5205 Decent product for the price Good performance Decent Clarity TCL S615 Great design Decent picture quality Value for money TCL 5200 Value for money product Decent picture quality Feature-rich TCL C815 Extremely thin bezels Good A/V output Feature-rich TCLC825 Great picture quality Good sound quality 120 Hz refresh rate

Best value for money TCL P635 offers the best value for money under ₹40,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. It gives excellent sound and video quality. Additionally, it includes various other features like Android OS and Dolby support, all under a budget. Best overall However, if we have to select the best overall TCL TV on a budget, we would opt for the TCL C715. This TV is a whole package, from good sound and video quality to various tech features. And above that, it is an offering from TCL, a brand that is well known for the value of the products it makes. How to find the perfect TV under a budget? Remember these tips before finalizing the best TCL TV under a budget. • Good sound and video quality: What purpose does a TV serve if the sound and video are not good? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible audio-video quality on a limited budget. • Build Quality: If you're planning to use the TV for a reasonable amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted or dismounted • Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a TV connecting to other devices simultaneously. • Customer Reviews: Read client product attentively and continue to buy only if you are convinced. Best TCL TVs Price list

Product Price (in rupees) TCL P635 38,975 TCL P615 29,990 TCL 6505 18,990 TCL C715 35,990 TCL 5205 11,990 TCL S615 13,990 TCL 5200 19,990 TCL C815 56,990 TCLC825 79,990