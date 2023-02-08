Top 9 Fitbit to buy in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:18 IST





Summary: This article throws light on some of the best Fitbits available on Amazon in 2023. Also detailed in it are their features which will help you make an informed choice. Read on to know more.

Fitbits are a great way to keep tab of one's fitness goals.

Fitbit is a popular fitness wearables brand with a wide range of products. Whether you're looking to track your fitness, monitor your sleep, or stay connected, Fitbit has a product that will fit your needs. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 9 Fitbits to buy in 2023. Whether you're looking for a basic fitness tracker, a smartwatch with all the bells and whistles, or something in between, you're sure to find what you're looking for on this list. So, let's dive in and take a closer look at the best Fitbits of 2023! 1. Fitbit Inspire 2 The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a fitness tracker that helps you track your daily activity, exercise progress, and sleep quality. With 20+ exercise modes and a water-resistant design (up to 50 metres), it's perfect for tracking your progress toward your weekly 150 minutes of activity. The 24x7 heart rate monitor and 10-day battery life make it easy to stay on top of your fitness goals, while the sleep tracking features provide insight into your sleep quality. Connect with friends and stay motivated with challenges, badges and goal celebrations. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Product Dimensions: 3.73 x 1.67 x 1.29 cm Colour: Black Special Features: 24/7 Heart Rate Tracker

Pros Cons Battery life Step tracker is sometimes inaccurate Comfortable to wear

2. Fitbit Inspire 3 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an always-on wellness tracker that helps you monitor your daily readiness, sleep, and stress levels. The tracker comes with a 6-month premium membership and features call, text, and app notifications when your phone is nearby. With up to 10 days of battery life, you can track your progress without constant charging. The package includes a device with two silicone straps (small and large) and a charger. The touch screen and tang buckle make it easy to use, while the Wifi connectivity ensures that you stay connected to your health data. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Product Dimensions: ‎‎14.96 x 0.19 x 1.17 cm Colour: Morning Glow/Black Special Feature: Always-on wellness tracking

Pros Cons Lightweight Small screen size Good sleep tracker

3. Fitbit Charge 5 The Fitbit Charge 5 is a versatile fitness tracker designed to optimize your workout routine and improve your health. With a Daily Readiness Score (coming soon with Fitbit Premium membership), you can find out if you're ready to exercise or need to focus on recovery. The on-wrist EDA sensor mindfulness session helps track your stress levels, while the heart rate monitoring feature alerts you when your heart rate is above or below your threshold. The Charge 5 also tracks SpO2 (oxygen levels in your blood), heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, and more, helping you stay informed about your health. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Product Dimensions: 3.68 x 2.28 x 1.12 cm Colour: Black/Graphite Special Feature: Compatible with ECG apps.

Pros Cons Good Sleep and Calorie Tracking Heart Rate is Fairly accurate

4. Fitbit Versa 2 The Fitbit Versa 2 is a smartwatch that helps you track your health and stay connected. With built-in Amazon Alexa, you can get quick news, set reminders, control your smart home devices, and more. The sleep score feature uses heart rate, time asleep, restlessness, and breathing to better understand your sleep quality. The 24/7 heart rate tracking helps you track calorie burn and monitor your resting heart rate trends. The Versa 2 can store and play 300+ songs and control Spotify from your wrist, and the larger display allows for quick and easy information access. Get notifications for calls, texts, calendar events, and apps, and send quick replies with your voice. With 6+ days of battery life on a single charge, the Fitbit Versa 2 is the perfect companion for a healthy and connected lifestyle. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Product Dimensions: 3.96 x 4.04 x 1.19 cm Colour: Petal/Copper Rose Special Feature: Hi-Res Touch Display

Pros Cons Battery Life UI can be improved Good display

5. Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Versa 3 is your ultimate wellness companion. Get your daily readiness score to know if you're ready for a workout or need to focus on recovery. The built-in GPS lets you run, bike, and hike phone-free while tracking your pace and distance. Active Zone Minutes uses heart rate to measure exercise intensity, and with PurePulse 2.0 heart rate technology, you get 24/7 heart rate monitoring. With voice commands, you can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to set alarms, control smart devices, and more. Get 6+ days of battery life and fast charging option, and track your sleep with the Sleep Score feature. Enjoy a 6-month premium trial for new users, and play music and control Spotify from your wrist. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Product Dimensions: ‎4.05 x 4.05 x 1.24 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Stress Tracking and EDA sensor

Pros Cons Accurate fitness tracker Heart rate monitor could be more accurate Good Sleep tracker with analytics

6. Fitbit Sense 2 Fitbit Sense 2 provides all-day body response tracking with a newly added sensor, Sleep Profile, and ECG app. Get notifications for calls, texts, and apps when your phone is nearby. With a 6+ day battery life (varies with use), the device comes with 6-month Fitbit Premium membership, 2 straps, and a charger. Connect with WiFi and use touch screen buttons or push button clasp to access features. Monitor your health with blood oxygen (SpO2) readings and better understand your sleep with light, deep, and REM sleep analysis. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Colour: Shadow Grey / Graphite Aluminium Product Dimension: ‎‎24.87 x 4.04 x 1.12 cm Special Feature: Stress Management Score, cEDA Scan

Pros Cons Feature rich ECG Tracking is sometime inaccurate Good Looking watch

7. Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit Versa 4 is a smartwatch with 40+ exercise modes, built-in GPS, and real-time tracking of workout intensity through Active Zone Minutes and Daily Readiness Score (requires Premium membership). Get notifications for calls, texts, and apps and enjoy 6+ days of battery life. The package includes the device, two straps (small and large), and a charger. Touch screen buttons, silicone band, and resin case provide comfortable, stylish wear. Connect to wifi and take advantage of the included 6-month Premium membership trial. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Product Dimensions: ‎24.87 x 4.04 x 1.12 cm Colour: Black / Graphite Aluminium Special Feature: Built-in Gps, 40+ Exercise mode

Pros Cons Good Accuracy Does not support spotify Sleep tracking

8. Fitbit Sense Fitbit Sense features an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity and a built-in skin temperature sensor to monitor body response to stress. With the ECG app (only available in select countries), you can assess your heart and share results with your doctor. The device also tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature and offers high/low heart rates notifications. With a 6+ day battery life and fast charging, you can track workouts, runs, hikes, and more with GPS and use the built-in mic and speaker to take hands-free calls. Plus, use Alexa or Google Assistant for quick news and reminders. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Product Dimensions: 4.05 x 4.05 x 1.24 cm Colour: Carbon/Graphite Special Feature: EDA Scan App, Heart Rate Monitor

Pros Cons Tracking is good Heart rate tracker is sometime inaccurate

9. Fitbit Luxe Fitbit Luxe is a sleek and stylish fitness tracker designed to help you live healthier lives. With sleep tracking and a sleep Score in the Fitbit app, you can get a better night's rest and power your days. The device also offers health metrics such as breathing rate and heart rate variability. With up to 5 days of battery life, you can track your fitness without stopping for a charge. Additionally, Luxe can connect to your phone's GPS, allowing you to see real-time pace and distance on your wrist. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Product Dimensions: 3.63 x 1.75 x 1.02 cm Colour: White Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Text Messaging

Pros Cons Lightweight Expensive for features offered Good Mobile application

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fitbit Inspire 2 All day activity tracking 10 days of battery 24/7 heart rate Fitbit Inspire 3 Always on 6 month premium membership Readiness score Fitbit Charge 5 Compatible with ECG app Stress management score Builtin GPS Fitbit Versa 2 24/7 heart rate tracking Store and play 300+ songs 6+ days of battery life Fitbit Versa 3 Builtin GPS Active Zone Minutes Voice assistant Fitbit Sense 2 cEDA Scan Sleep tracking and sleep score Smart wake Fitbit Versa 4 24/7 Heart Rate Insightful Sleep analysis Amazon alexa built-in Fitbit Sense Advanced Stress Management score High and low heart rate notifiacation Built-in GPS Fitbit Luxe Stress management tools Menstrual health tracking Active zone minutes

Best overall product: The Fitbit Versa 3 is the best overall wellness product. With its daily readiness score, you'll know if you're ready to work out or need to rest. GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring gives you accurate information during exercise. You can control your day with voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Sleep Score tracks your sleep quality, and you can enjoy up to 6 days of battery life. Fast charging options and a 6-month premium trial for new users make this a great investment. You can also play music and control Spotify directly from your wrist. All these features make the Fitbit Versa 3 your ultimate wellness companion. Best value for money: The Fitbit Inspire 2 offers unbeatable value for money as a fitness tracker. With a wide range of exercise modes, water resistance up to 50 meters, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, 10-day battery life, and sleep tracking features, this device provides comprehensive and convenient tracking for your daily activity, exercise, and sleep. Connect with friends, set challenges, and celebrate your achievements with badges. Stay motivated and easily reach your fitness goals, all while enjoying the best value for your money. How to find the best Fitbit for you? Consider your specific needs and preferences to find the best Fitbit for you. Think about what you want to track: activity, sleep, heart rate, etc. Decide if you want a smartwatch with additional features like notifications and music control or a basic tracker. Also, consider your budget, battery life, and size/style preference. Look at the different models and compare their features, specs, and prices to find the best fit for your needs. You can also read reviews and ask for recommendations from friends or fitness communities.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Gadgets