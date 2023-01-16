Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best fitness trackers and smartwatches on sale

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 16, 2023 17:23 IST
Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: This article looks at some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers now on sale at the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Best Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

The Amazon Republic Day sale has already announced many offers. It will be live from 15th to 20th, but Prime members can shop from tomorrow. Maybe you can start small and get a device that aids you in living a healthy lifestyle rather than purchasing gym subscriptions that you will never use because of laziness. One such tool is a smart band, which continuously tracks your body's vital signs and motivates you to form positive habits one at a time so that you can reach your fitness goals on schedule.

Wearable, like smartwatches and fitness trackers must have developed into crucial accessories to own and offer us a wealth of data regarding our physical activity and general health. Continue reading to learn about the top fitness tracker watches online and how they may make you fitter.

Product list

1. Apple Watch SE

If you want a smartwatch that can track your health, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic option. Without a doubt, the Apple Watch SE in the current Amazon deal grabs everyone's attention. The wearable is packed with features like training modes, a heart rate sensor, and sleep tracking. Even with its big Retina display, this Watch advertises a battery life of up to 18 hours. The watch has a Retina display, and you can take calls directly from it. In addition, it keeps track of your activity and has a swim-proof construction.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Apple
  • Style: GPS
  • Case Size: 44 mm
  • Colour: Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band
  • Special Feature: Sleep Monitors, GPS
  • Capacity: 32 GB
ProsCons
  • GPS
  • No ECG features
  • Larger Display
  • No Sp O2 monitoring
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
4.6 (207)
4.6 (207)
Get Price

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

It has a rotatable bezel and a circular AMOLED display. A new health sensor integrates electrocardiogram reading, bioelectric impedance analysis, and heart rate monitoring into a single 3-in-1 sensor. With BIA, you may assess your body's composition, including body fat percentage, body mass index, muscle and bone mass, and body water percentage. In addition, these women’s smart watches allow users to track their heart rate, sleep patterns, and blood oxygen levels.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Wireless type: Bluetooth
  • Operating System: Wear OS
  • Colour: Black
  • Compatible Devices: Android Only
  • Product Dimensions: 50 x 40 x 30 Millimeters
ProsCons
  • Accurate Health tracking
  • Battery backup is poor
  • Crisp screen
 
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.4 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only)
4.4 (2,893)
4.4 (2,893)
62% off
11,478 29,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

It includes a silicone band and an AMOLED display. The women's and men’s smartwatch allows you to track your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and more. In addition, it includes various activity trackers and 30 fitness settings. The Mi Smart Band 6 supports both Android and iOS devices and has Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Additionally, it has offered a list of themes and more than 80 interchangeable watch faces.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Wireless type: Bluetooth
  • Operating System: Android
  • Colour: Black
  • Product Dimensions: 19 x 48 x 12 Millimeters
  • Special Features: Multisport tracker
  • Storage Capacity: 12GB
ProsCons
  • Larger Display
  • Advantage features drain the battery
  • Water resistance
 
(Renewed) Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, 50% Larger 1.56 inches AMOLED Screen, SpO2 Tracking, Continuous Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitoring（spO2, Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 1.1" AMOLED Display, 5ATM Water Resistant,Supports Android and iOS（Black
3.8 (236)
3.8 (236)
36% off
2,548 3,999
Buy now

4.Fire-Boltt Visionary

The Fire-Boltt Visionary is a smartwatch with a digital clock that has a highly fashionable appearance. The dial of this smartwatch is large, flat, and rectangular. The smart watch’s 1.78-inch dial and astoundingly impressive screen are both impressive. This fantastic smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. This smartwatch has a 250 mAH battery capacity and a five-day battery life. Only Bluetooth is available for connectivity on this smartwatch. The accelerometer is one of the sensors in this smartwatch.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Fire-Boltt
  • Wireless type: Bluetooth
  • Colour: Black
  • Product Dimensions: 46.4 x 37.9 x 11.8 Centimeters
  • Special Features: Calorie Counter fitness tracker, Voice Assistance
  • Display size: 1.78 inches
ProsCons
  • Great Display
  • No GPS
  • Water Resistance
  • Average Battery life
Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368*448 Pixel Resolution 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance, SPO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring
4.3 (17,882)
4.3 (17,882)
79% off
3,499 16,999
Buy now

5. One Plus Nord watch

A 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate is included with the OnePlus Nord Watch. This men's and women’s smartwatch has 105 different sports modes. The device's key capabilities are monitoring blood levels, stress levels, and heart rate. The smart watch’s ability to track menstrual cycles and provide health advice is another important function. The battery life of the OnePlus Nord Watch is 10 days. The OnePlus Nord Watch has a microphone, speaker, and Bluetooth calling features.

Specifications:

  • Brand: One Plus
  • Wireless type: Bluetooth
  • Colour: Blue
  • Operating System: RTOS
  • Product Dimensions: 26 x 3.7 x 1.1 Centimeters
  • Special Features: Bluetooth, stress monitor
  • Display size: 1.78 inches
ProsCons
  • Women Health tracker
  • Lacks GPS
  • Multiple watch faces
 
OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78" AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Faces [Deep Blue]
3.9 (893)
3.9 (893)
36% off
4,499 6,999
Buy now

6. OPPO Smart Band

The Oppo Smart Band allows you to monitor your heart rate sensor, blood oxygen saturation, sleep patterns, and activity levels on a 1.1-inch bright, clear AMOLED display. In addition, it offers a good battery life. Oppo band also records how many calories you're burning through a calorie counter fitness tracker. The Oppo Band performs a good job of tracking 12 various exercises, including running, indoor cycling, and yoga.

Specifications:

  • Brand: OPPO
  • Wireless type: Bluetooth
  • Colour: Black
  • Operating System: Android
  • Product Dimensions: 10 x 2 x 0.5 Centimeters
  • Special Features: Calorie counter fitness tracker
  • Display size: 1.1 inches
ProsCons
  • Scratch resistance glass
  • Average Battery Life
  • Find your phone through a watch
 
OPPO Smart Band with Extra Sport Strap - Continuous Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitoring（spO2, Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 1.1" AMOLED Display, 5ATM Water Resistant,Supports Android and iOS（Black
4.1 (6,800)
4.1 (6,800)
30% off
2,799 3,999
Buy now

7. Fossil Gen 5

With a large, bright 1.28-inch AMOLED display, the middle of which is a movable crown, it has a similar general design to prior Fossil watches. These Smart watches for men have an integrated speaker that enables you to use Google Assistant on your watch. It has water resistance built in. Additionally, the Fossil watch has an optical heart rate sensor and built-in GPS.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Fossil
  • Colour: Silver Stainless Steel
  • Operating System: Wear OS
  • Case Size: 46 mm
  • Special Features: heart track monitor, GPS
  • Case Diameter: 46 Millimeters
ProsCons
  • Attractive design
  • Battery drain 
  • Heart rate tracking 
 
Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Silver) Garrett Stainless Steel Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, Music Storage and Smartphone Notifications Digital Black Dial Watch-FTW4040
3.8 (266)
3.8 (266)
20% off
18,396 22,995
Buy now

8. Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart watch

It has more than 70 different sports modes and can monitor your blood oxygen levels as you sleep. Because these men’s smart watches are so light, you can wear them all day. It has a 1.55-inch vibrant AMOLED screen that provides fine details and assists you with various notifications. It may be Bluetooth paired with any phone to enable Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Finally, you won't need to charge it every day because the battery lasts 14 days.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Amazfit
  • Wireless type: Bluetooth
  • Colour: Midnight Black
  • Operating System: Smartwatch
  • Product Dimensions: 41 x 36 x 9 Millimeters
  • Special Features: Breath exercise, stress monitoring
  • Display size: 1.55 inches
ProsCons
  • Easy-to-use OS
  • Decent battery life
  • Great display quality
 
Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch with 3.94 cm (1.55") AMOLED Display, SpO2 Level Measurement, 14 Days' Battery Life, 70+ Sports Modes, Built-in Amazon Alexa & GPS, HR (Midnight Black)
4.2 (30,581)
4.2 (30,581)
43% off
5,659 9,999
Buy now

9. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro

The brand's newest wearable, the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro, recently hit the market. It includes all the necessary sensors, such as a SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen levels and a heart-rate sensor. Due to its IP68 rating, the upscale watch provides exceptional water resistance endurance. In addition, 90 new sports modes have been launched by Realme to help you track your workout more efficiently. Furthermore, you can manage audio tracks, take pictures while you're moving, and use GPS with the SmartWatch 2 Pro.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Realme
  • Wireless type: Bluetooth
  • Colour: Space Grey
  • Operating System: Android wear 1.0
  • Product Dimensions: 14 x 0.5 x 3.5 Centimeters
  • Special Features: ‎Sleep Monitor, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor
  • Display size: 1.75 inches
ProsCons
  • Super Bright Touch screen
  • Unreliable SpO2 tracking
  • Water resistance
 
realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey) with 4.45 cm (1.75") HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance
4.2 (9,992)
4.2 (9,992)
42% off
3,499 5,999
Buy now

10. boAt Xtend Smartwatch

Featuring a 1.69-inch LCD touch screen, the boAt Xtend smartwatch has a display. The watch has a 300mAh Li-Po battery with a seven-day runtime. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0. As part of the watch’s fitness functions, you receive a blood oxygen level monitor, calorie counter, and step counter. Additionally, the smartwatch supports an Alexa voice assistant and a Do not disturb option. Both Android and iOS are compatible with the smartwatch. The watch contains capabilities for setting goals, reminders, stopwatches, and alarm clocks.

Specifications:

  • Brand: boAt
  • Wireless type: Bluetooth
  • Colour: Charcoal Black
  • Operating System: Smartwatch
  • Product Dimensions: 26 x 5 x 1 Centimeters
  • Special Features: Sleep Monitor, Heart rate monitor
  • Display size: 1.69 inches
ProsCons
  • Good design with simple UI
  • No in-built GPS
boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69" HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Charcoal Black)
4.2 (70,212)
4.2 (70,212)
71% off
2,299 7,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple Watch SERetina DisplayFall DetectionGPS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4Body Composition AnalysisSimple DesignBluetooth
Xiaomi Mi smart band 6SpO2 Monitor30 Sport ModesWater Resistance
Fire-Boltt Visionary1.78” High-resolution displayBluetooth calling100 sport modes
One Plus Nord WatchHeart rate monitorSp O2 monitorWater resistance
Oppo Smart BandReal-time heart rate monitoringBig, Bright, and beautiful screenCamera control & find your phone features
Fossil Gen 5Heart rate monitoringGPSSmartphone notifications
Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart watchGPSWater resistanceVoice assistance
Realme Smart Watch 2 ProHeart Rate & Blood Oxygen Saturation MonitorsGPS90 Sports mode
boAt Xtend SmartwatchStress monitorMultiple watch facesIn-built Alexa

Best overall product

Due to its unique features that no other manufacturer provides, the Apple Watch SE is the top item on this list. The Super Retina display on the Apple Watch SE is gorgeous. Apple watches SE can connect you to emergency services for assistance when you need it thanks to emergency SOS and fall detection. It contains strong features that will keep you engaged, healthy, and secure. The sophisticated sensor on this device can track your preferred workouts. The Apple Watch SE is among the best devices, thanks to all these features.

Best value for money

The item on this list with the best overall value is the Apple Watch. It is the ultimate tool for leading a healthy life. You can log all of your daily activities, receive heart rate notifications, and accurately measure your favorite workouts. You have improved phone and text connectivity. You can find, personalize, and exchange watch faces.

How to find the perfect kitchen chimney?

The most important step is to thoroughly review each smartwatch available on the market based on each model's most recent features and specifications. Then, pick the product from this small group that best balances features, cost, and design. Next, keep in mind that feedback is the best enabler, so be sure to frequently read customer reviews and complaints made online on various platforms. Finally, choose the product that received the majority of positive reviews and the fewest negative ones. Additionally, always opt for products with extensive warranties because they guarantee that you will only need to pay for upkeep for a while.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Apple Watch SE Rs. 32900
2.Samsung Galaxy Watch 4Rs. 19999
3.Xiaomi Mi smart band 6Rs. 3999
4.Fire-Boltt VisionaryRs. 16999
5.One Plus Nord WatchRs. 6999
6.OPPO Smart BandRs. 3999
7.Fossil Gen 5Rs. 22995
8.Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart watchRs. 9999
9.Realme Smart Watch 2 ProRs. 5999
10.boAt Xtend SmartwatchRs. 7990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. ”

