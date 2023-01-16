Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best fitness trackers and smartwatches on sale

Best Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

The Amazon Republic Day sale has already announced many offers. It will be live from 15th to 20th, but Prime members can shop from tomorrow. Maybe you can start small and get a device that aids you in living a healthy lifestyle rather than purchasing gym subscriptions that you will never use because of laziness. One such tool is a smart band, which continuously tracks your body's vital signs and motivates you to form positive habits one at a time so that you can reach your fitness goals on schedule. Wearable, like smartwatches and fitness trackers must have developed into crucial accessories to own and offer us a wealth of data regarding our physical activity and general health. Continue reading to learn about the top fitness tracker watches online and how they may make you fitter. Product list 1. Apple Watch SE If you want a smartwatch that can track your health, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic option. Without a doubt, the Apple Watch SE in the current Amazon deal grabs everyone's attention. The wearable is packed with features like training modes, a heart rate sensor, and sleep tracking. Even with its big Retina display, this Watch advertises a battery life of up to 18 hours. The watch has a Retina display, and you can take calls directly from it. In addition, it keeps track of your activity and has a swim-proof construction. Specifications: Brand: Apple

Style: GPS

Case Size: 44 mm

Colour: Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

Special Feature: Sleep Monitors, GPS

Capacity: 32 GB

Pros Cons GPS No ECG features Larger Display No Sp O2 monitoring

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It has a rotatable bezel and a circular AMOLED display. A new health sensor integrates electrocardiogram reading, bioelectric impedance analysis, and heart rate monitoring into a single 3-in-1 sensor. With BIA, you may assess your body's composition, including body fat percentage, body mass index, muscle and bone mass, and body water percentage. In addition, these women’s smart watches allow users to track their heart rate, sleep patterns, and blood oxygen levels. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Operating System: Wear OS

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Android Only

Product Dimensions: 50 x 40 x 30 Millimeters

Pros Cons Accurate Health tracking Battery backup is poor Crisp screen

3. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 It includes a silicone band and an AMOLED display. The women's and men’s smartwatch allows you to track your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and more. In addition, it includes various activity trackers and 30 fitness settings. The Mi Smart Band 6 supports both Android and iOS devices and has Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Additionally, it has offered a list of themes and more than 80 interchangeable watch faces. Specifications: Brand: Xiaomi

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Operating System: Android

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 19 x 48 x 12 Millimeters

Special Features: Multisport tracker

Storage Capacity: 12GB

Pros Cons Larger Display Advantage features drain the battery Water resistance

4.Fire-Boltt Visionary The Fire-Boltt Visionary is a smartwatch with a digital clock that has a highly fashionable appearance. The dial of this smartwatch is large, flat, and rectangular. The smart watch’s 1.78-inch dial and astoundingly impressive screen are both impressive. This fantastic smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. This smartwatch has a 250 mAH battery capacity and a five-day battery life. Only Bluetooth is available for connectivity on this smartwatch. The accelerometer is one of the sensors in this smartwatch. Specifications: Brand: Fire-Boltt

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 46.4 x 37.9 x 11.8 Centimeters

Special Features: Calorie Counter fitness tracker, Voice Assistance

Display size: 1.78 inches

Pros Cons Great Display No GPS Water Resistance Average Battery life

5. One Plus Nord watch A 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate is included with the OnePlus Nord Watch. This men's and women’s smartwatch has 105 different sports modes. The device's key capabilities are monitoring blood levels, stress levels, and heart rate. The smart watch’s ability to track menstrual cycles and provide health advice is another important function. The battery life of the OnePlus Nord Watch is 10 days. The OnePlus Nord Watch has a microphone, speaker, and Bluetooth calling features. Specifications: Brand: One Plus

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Colour: Blue

Operating System: RTOS

Product Dimensions: 26 x 3.7 x 1.1 Centimeters

Special Features: Bluetooth, stress monitor

Display size: 1.78 inches

Pros Cons Women Health tracker Lacks GPS Multiple watch faces

6. OPPO Smart Band The Oppo Smart Band allows you to monitor your heart rate sensor, blood oxygen saturation, sleep patterns, and activity levels on a 1.1-inch bright, clear AMOLED display. In addition, it offers a good battery life. Oppo band also records how many calories you're burning through a calorie counter fitness tracker. The Oppo Band performs a good job of tracking 12 various exercises, including running, indoor cycling, and yoga. Specifications: Brand: OPPO

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Colour: Black

Operating System: Android

Product Dimensions: 10 x 2 x 0.5 Centimeters

Special Features: Calorie counter fitness tracker

Display size: 1.1 inches

Pros Cons Scratch resistance glass Average Battery Life Find your phone through a watch

7. Fossil Gen 5 With a large, bright 1.28-inch AMOLED display, the middle of which is a movable crown, it has a similar general design to prior Fossil watches. These Smart watches for men have an integrated speaker that enables you to use Google Assistant on your watch. It has water resistance built in. Additionally, the Fossil watch has an optical heart rate sensor and built-in GPS. Specifications: Brand: Fossil

Colour: Silver Stainless Steel

Operating System: Wear OS

Case Size: 46 mm

Special Features: heart track monitor, GPS

Case Diameter: 46 Millimeters

Pros Cons Attractive design Battery drain Heart rate tracking

8. Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart watch It has more than 70 different sports modes and can monitor your blood oxygen levels as you sleep. Because these men’s smart watches are so light, you can wear them all day. It has a 1.55-inch vibrant AMOLED screen that provides fine details and assists you with various notifications. It may be Bluetooth paired with any phone to enable Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Finally, you won't need to charge it every day because the battery lasts 14 days. Specifications: Brand: Amazfit

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Colour: Midnight Black

Operating System: Smartwatch

Product Dimensions: 41 x 36 x 9 Millimeters

Special Features: Breath exercise, stress monitoring

Display size: 1.55 inches

Pros Cons Easy-to-use OS Decent battery life Great display quality

9. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro The brand's newest wearable, the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro, recently hit the market. It includes all the necessary sensors, such as a SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen levels and a heart-rate sensor. Due to its IP68 rating, the upscale watch provides exceptional water resistance endurance. In addition, 90 new sports modes have been launched by Realme to help you track your workout more efficiently. Furthermore, you can manage audio tracks, take pictures while you're moving, and use GPS with the SmartWatch 2 Pro. Specifications: Brand: Realme

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Colour: Space Grey

Operating System: Android wear 1.0

Product Dimensions: 14 x 0.5 x 3.5 Centimeters

Special Features: ‎Sleep Monitor, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor

Display size: 1.75 inches

Pros Cons Super Bright Touch screen Unreliable SpO2 tracking Water resistance

10. boAt Xtend Smartwatch Featuring a 1.69-inch LCD touch screen, the boAt Xtend smartwatch has a display. The watch has a 300mAh Li-Po battery with a seven-day runtime. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0. As part of the watch’s fitness functions, you receive a blood oxygen level monitor, calorie counter, and step counter. Additionally, the smartwatch supports an Alexa voice assistant and a Do not disturb option. Both Android and iOS are compatible with the smartwatch. The watch contains capabilities for setting goals, reminders, stopwatches, and alarm clocks. Specifications: Brand: boAt

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Colour: Charcoal Black

Operating System: Smartwatch

Product Dimensions: 26 x 5 x 1 Centimeters

Special Features: Sleep Monitor, Heart rate monitor

Display size: 1.69 inches

Pros Cons Good design with simple UI No in-built GPS

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple Watch SE Retina Display Fall Detection GPS Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Body Composition Analysis Simple Design Bluetooth Xiaomi Mi smart band 6 SpO2 Monitor 30 Sport Modes Water Resistance Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78” High-resolution display Bluetooth calling 100 sport modes One Plus Nord Watch Heart rate monitor Sp O2 monitor Water resistance Oppo Smart Band Real-time heart rate monitoring Big, Bright, and beautiful screen Camera control & find your phone features Fossil Gen 5 Heart rate monitoring GPS Smartphone notifications Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart watch GPS Water resistance Voice assistance Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitors GPS 90 Sports mode boAt Xtend Smartwatch Stress monitor Multiple watch faces In-built Alexa

Best overall product Due to its unique features that no other manufacturer provides, the Apple Watch SE is the top item on this list. The Super Retina display on the Apple Watch SE is gorgeous. Apple watches SE can connect you to emergency services for assistance when you need it thanks to emergency SOS and fall detection. It contains strong features that will keep you engaged, healthy, and secure. The sophisticated sensor on this device can track your preferred workouts. The Apple Watch SE is among the best devices, thanks to all these features. Best value for money The item on this list with the best overall value is the Apple Watch. It is the ultimate tool for leading a healthy life. You can log all of your daily activities, receive heart rate notifications, and accurately measure your favorite workouts. You have improved phone and text connectivity. You can find, personalize, and exchange watch faces. How to find the perfect kitchen chimney? The most important step is to thoroughly review each smartwatch available on the market based on each model's most recent features and specifications. Then, pick the product from this small group that best balances features, cost, and design. Next, keep in mind that feedback is the best enabler, so be sure to frequently read customer reviews and complaints made online on various platforms. Finally, choose the product that received the majority of positive reviews and the fewest negative ones. Additionally, always opt for products with extensive warranties because they guarantee that you will only need to pay for upkeep for a while. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Apple Watch SE Rs. 32900 2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Rs. 19999 3. Xiaomi Mi smart band 6 Rs. 3999 4. Fire-Boltt Visionary Rs. 16999 5. One Plus Nord Watch Rs. 6999 6. OPPO Smart Band Rs. 3999 7. Fossil Gen 5 Rs. 22995 8. Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart watch Rs. 9999 9. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro Rs. 5999 10. boAt Xtend Smartwatch Rs. 7990