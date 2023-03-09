Story Saved
Top 9 Fitbit watches for men: Do more, feel better

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 16, 2023 14:04 IST
In this article, we will go through some of the top 9 Fitbit watches meant for men with detailed discussion on their specifications and features.

A Fitbit watch not just tells us time but also keeps a tab on our health parameters.

When watches were invented in 1759, their main application was to provide accurate readings of time. But as technology advanced, designs of watches improved to lighter versions and sleek styles. And so did its spectrum of usage. Fitbit watches provide more than just time for the user. From heart rate readings, steps are taken, and alarms, it has it all.

Here are the Top 9 Men’s Fitbit Watches in the market. These are listed as per the attributes of each, be sure to check till the end.

1. Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch

Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch gives an all-day body response with a newly added sensor. It can break down the user's sleep cycle to give a profile and also provides the blood oxygen levels. The package includes band straps, a device, and a charger. With its sleek and modern design, this watch is a perfect accessory for anyone who wants to stay on top of their fitness goals while keeping track of their health metrics.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Fitbit Sense 2

Colour: Grey Graphite, White Platinum, Mist Soft Gold

Screen size: 1.58 inches

Battery average life: 6 days

Product dimensions: ‎24.87 x 4.04 x 1.12 cm

ProsCons
6 month premium membershipCannot predict the motion
cellpic 10% off
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey / Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership
3.6 (531)
3.6 (531)
10% off
22,499 24,999
Buy now

2. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

With two sizes in itself as based on bands (Small and Large), this Fitbit watch tracker includes the system of earning active zone minutes for the required 150 minutes. It is water resistant and tracks all activities, including calories and distance traversed. Additionally, the Inspire 2 offers up to 10 days of battery life and a range of clock faces to choose from, making it a stylish and long-lasting accessory for your everyday life.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Inspire 2

Colour: Black, Lunar White

Screen size: 0.72 inches

Battery average life: 10 days

Product dimensions: ‎3.73 x 1.67 x 1.29 cm

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeApp drains battery off the phone
cellpic 31% off
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
4.3 (43,459)
4.3 (43,459)
31% off
5,500 7,999
Buy now

3. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch has some of the most exquisite features of letting the user know if they are ready for a workout or need to recover. It also maps the activity intensity map on the map. It is water resistant up to 50 metres. With the Fitbit Versa 3, you can make fitness a fun and engaging part of your daily routine and track your progress toward a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Versa 3

Colour: Black

Screen size: 1.58 inches

Battery average life: 1 days

Product dimensions: ‎‎4.05 x 4.05 x 1.24 cm;

ProsCons
Built-in AlexaLow battery life
cellpic 16% off
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
4.1 (41,179)
4.1 (41,179)
16% off
15,939 18,999
Buy now

4. Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

This Fitbit men’s watch has in-built Alexa for news, weather, home devices, and other operations. Based on your heart rate and sleep cycle, it tracks and charts it. It can also be used to control Spotify for over 300+ songs. With its slim and lightweight design, the Versa 2 is comfortable to wear all day long and tracks your activity, sleep, and heart rate to give you a comprehensive overview of your overall health.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Fitbit Versa 2

Colour: Black/ Carbon

Screen size: 1.34 inches

Battery average life: 5 days

Product dimensions: ‎‎3.96 x 4.04 x 1.19 cm

ProsCons
Battery powered, clean displayNo replacement services
cellpic 24% off
Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Black/Carbon)
4.1 (142,723)
4.1 (142,723)
24% off
11,377 14,999
Buy now

5. Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch

With over 40 plus different exercise modes like strength training, running, kayaking, and hitting, the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch lets you know if you need a rest day or not. Includes 6-month Premium membership and a real-time built-in GPS as well. It keeps track of everything without needing to sync to your phone.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Fitbit Versa 4

Colour: Beet Juice, Graphite Black, Pink Sand, Waterfall Blue

Screen size: 1.58 inches

Battery average life: 6 days

Product dimensions: ‎24.87 x 4.04 x 1.12 cm

ProsCons
Waterproof and tracks to accurate resultsBattery status is not updated
cellpic 17% off
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Waterfall Blue / Platinum Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership
4.1 (505)
4.1 (505)
17% off
16,999 20,499
Buy now

6. Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch with Tools

Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch with Tools evaluates your heart for atrial fibrillation (Afib) using a compatible ECG app on your wrist. This will give you the best utilization over a long period of time. You can make and receive calls from the device. It has a great battery life and an EDA stress sensor as well.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Fitbit Sense 2

Colour: White

Screen size: 1.58 inches

Product dimensions: ‎ 4.04 x 4.04 x 1.23 cm

Wireless type: Bluetooth

ProsCons
Battery life is goodToo heavy for daily use
cellpic 14% off
Fitbit FB512GLWT-FRCJK Advanced Smartwatch with Tools, Bluetooth - White
4.1 (1,304)
4.1 (1,304)
14% off
19,870 22,999
Buy now

7. Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker works by tracking your real-time pace and distance with marginalised error. Heart sp02, ECG app, and variability in the functioning can also be checked. Sleep tracking and scoring can be availed on the app. The Charge 5 offers a range of health and fitness features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and 20+ exercise modes to help you get the most out of your workouts. It also includes a six-day battery life, making it a reliable companion for all your fitness and health tracking needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Fitbit Sense 2

Colour: White, Blue, Black

Battery average life: 6 days

Product dimensions: ‎ 3.68 x 2.28 x 1.12 cm

ProsCons
Stress Management scoreGPS isn’t up to mark
cellpic 17% off
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Black/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
3.9 (5,160)
3.9 (5,160)
17% off
12,499 14,999
Buy now

8. Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch has many features that make it likable and usable, like google assistant, built-in GPS, on-wrist skin temperature sensor, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. It also has an EDA scan app to detect electrodermal activity that indicates stress responses. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance on the watch screen.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Sense

Colour: Carbon/ Graphite

Screen size: 1.58 inches

Battery average life: 1 hour

Product dimensions: ‎ ‎4.05 x 4.05 x 1.24 cm

ProsCons
Full day charge in 12 minutesSoftware experience is unpleasant.
cellpic 19% off
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Alexa Built-in, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
4 (9,736)
4 (9,736)
19% off
18,590 22,999
Buy now

9. Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Inspire 3 has an always-on tracking system, with its stress management score. It also provides the daily readiness score, sleep profile, and blood oxygen level. It also includes 6-month premium membership. The main device interface is by using touchscreen and buttons. It is small yet performs most of its functions.

Specifications:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Fitbit Inspire 3

Colour: Lilac Bliss, Morning Glow

Screen size: 0.74 inches

Battery average life: 10 days

Product dimensions: ‎ ‎14.96 x 0.19 x 1.17 cm

ProsCons
LightweightNot syncing well
cellpic 6% off
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Morning Glow / Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership
4.4 (673)
4.4 (673)
6% off
8,499 8,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch Nice features 6-month premium membershipLightweight
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness TrackerGreat battery lifeComfortable to wearAccurate sleep and heart monitoring
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness SmartwatchBuilt-in AlexaStress tracking and ECGReadiness score
Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness SmartwatchControl over other appsBudget friendlyGreat display resolution
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness WatchWaterproofMany colour choicesBuilt-in GPS tracker
Fitbit FB512GLWT-FRCJK Advanced Smartwatch with ToolsStress sensor and heart rate trackerGood performanceNotifications on the screen
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPSStress Management zoneMenstrual Health trictrac (if female)Water resistant
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart HealthEDA Scan appTwo sizes availableOn-wrist skin temp. sensor
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness TrackerHigh accuracyDaily readiness scoreAll-day tracking system

Best overall product

With so many available options, it becomes difficult to find one Fitbit watch/ tracker that has it all. The best overall product, in our opinion, would be Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch. With an Amoled Display and a long-lasting battery-powered system, this Fitbit Watch controls many apps through its built-in Alexa. It tracks heart rate and sleep score accurately.

Best value money

In the above models, the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker is the best deal possible for the money paid. It is affordable at just Rs. 5540. It is also provided with a premium 1-year trial and is lightweight. It has an excellent battery life and gives real health updates with precise measurements. This activity trainer device does its best in all needed specifications.

How to find the perfect Fitbit model?

There are a few key factors to consider when choosing the perfect model for your needs. First, think about your fitness goals and the activities you enjoy doing. If you're a runner or swimmer, you'll want a waterproof model with GPS tracking. If you're interested in monitoring your sleep, look for a model with sleep-tracking features. Consider the size and style of the Fitbit as well, as you'll want something that's comfortable and fits your personal style. Finally, check out each model's battery life and features to ensure you get the most out of your purchase. By taking the time to research and consider your options, you can find the perfect Fitbit model to help you reach your health and fitness goals.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

