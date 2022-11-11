Sign out
Top AV receivers and amplifiers: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 11, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

A surround sound soundtrack from a DVD, Blu-ray, or cable TV player is decoded by the best AV receivers & amplifiers before being sent to your surround sound speakers. It's all in one box.

AV receivers and amplifiers can greatly enhance your home stereo and home theatre experience.

When paired with a multi-channel speaker system, the best AV Receivers & Amplifiers can assist you in creating the perfect home theatre experience. You may get up to 9 distinct sound channels and efficient digital signal processing with a multi-channel speaker configuration and a dedicated AV receiver to get the most pronounced and immersive effect from the most recent surround sound formats.

If you want to upgrade, you can add more devices with various connection types and easily change your speakers. Check out these best AV Receivers & Amplifiers that are available on Amazon.

Here are the 6 Best AV Receivers and Amplifiers

1. 1Mii B06Pro

Streaming wirelessly to speakers or home stereo systems without Bluetooth capability is possible with 1Mii's B06Pro+ HiFi Bluetooth 5.1 Audio Adapter for Home Stereo. This Bluetooth audio adapter supports aptX Low Latency, aptX HD adaptive, LDAC, and more. To change the volume on the best AV Receivers & Amplifiers 1Mii B06Pro+ Bluetooth receiver, press and hold the volume button for 2 seconds. There is an LCD which displays song names, volume levels, Bluetooth codes, etc. Assembling the transmitter, the Bluetooth receiver, and the Bluetooth device can be done with a lot of ease.

Specifications:

Model Name: B06Pro+

Communication: Bluetooth

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone, Speaker

Format: WAV

Operation range: 60 metres

ProsCons
Easy setupNo digital or Optical output
Volume Control & LCD Display 
both coaxial and optical S/P-DIF digital outputs. 
1Mii B06Pro+ HiFi Bluetooth 5.1 Audio Adapter w/ LDAC, aptX HD & Low Latency aptX Adaptive Volume Control & LCD Display for Home Stereo AV Receiver/Stereo Amplifier
28% off
12,896 17,896
Buy now

2. Auris Blume HD

A high-end, hi-fi Bluetooth adaptor called BluMe HD allows you to wirelessly stream any audio from your computer, tablet, or smartphone to any home sound system. It has an easy-to-follow set-up, is available in a range of sizes, and pairs in seconds. Supports Qualcomm aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, aptX and AAC decoding, the best AV Receivers & Amplifiers bluMe HD offers HD sound to any home stereo. BluMe HD's built-in Audiophile Digital to Analogue Converter DAC allows it to decode and play lossless audio files. Employs an advanced antenna with a range of 100+ feet.

Specifications:

Model Name: bluMe HD

Communication: Bluetooth v5.0

Compatible Devices: iPhone, PC, MacBook, iPad, Laptop, Android,

Operation range: 30 metres

ProsCons
Amazing sound qualityCan only be paired with one device at a time
Excellent range 
Simple to connect 
Auris Blume HD Long Range Bluetooth 5.0 Music Receiver Hi-Fi Wireless Audio Adapter with Audiophile DAC & aptX HD for Streaming to Home Stereo, AV Receiver or Stereo Amplifier
30% off
9,790 13,990
Buy now

3. Cubetek Long Range

The Cubetek Bluetooth Receiver converts any existing audio device into a wireless Bluetooth device. It works as a DAC by connecting your Bluetooth device to your stereo speakers. Utilising Bluetooth Class 1 technology and is designed with an external gain antenna. Cubetek's Bluetooth receiver can receive a signal from up to 100 ft away. It is important to keep in mind that the operation range of this system can be affected by a variety of factors such as the presence of walls, routers, or even metal objects. The best AV Receivers & Amplifiers Cubetek Bluetooth Receiver V5.0 is powered by AptX HD technology with the latest Qualcomm CSR8675 chipset, bringing you real Hi-Fi lossless audio.

Specifications:

Model Name: ‎BRX01HD

Communication: Bluetooth v5.0

Compatible Devices: TV, iPhone, MacBook, Android, PC, Laptop, iPad

Operation range: 30 metres

ProsCons
Good build qualitySometimes volume level decreases
Easy connectivity 
excellent signal range 
Cubetek Long Range Bluetooth 5.0 Music Receiver, Hi-Fi Audio Adapter with Audiophile DAC, AptX HD for Streaming to Home Stereo, AV Receiver or Stereo Amplifier
29% off
9,190 12,900
Buy now

4. Auris Audifi Multiroom

Any sound amplifier or speaker can be upgraded with the best AV Receivers & Amplifier Auris audifi to add hi-fi multi-room streaming, which unlocks a world of internet radio stations and streaming music services. A multi-room listening experience can be created by grouping it with other players or using it as a standalone streamer. You will find that audifi comes with the latest wi-fi as well as Bluetooth connectivity, providing perfect 24-bit sound in one instant when you listen to music from your phone or tablet. You may experience audio in all of its lossless beauty with the audifi's high-quality inbuilt ESS Sabre DAC also known as a digital-to-analogue converter. It is easy to connect your Echo speaker to other systems for multi-room audio, multi-person or multiple-speaker system capabilities, or just stereo speaker pairing. You may play any music from any provider everywhere in your house with the simple-to-use 4Stream Control App on your smartphone or tablet.

Specifications:

Model Name: ‎AU148

Communication: Bluetooth v5.0

Compatible Devices: iPhone, PC, Android, iPad, Laptop, MacBook

Operation range: 30 metres

ProsCons
Several connectivity optionsSlow Wi-Fi streaming app
Can control it wirelessly 
the app interface is better 
Auris Audifi Multiroom Music Receiver, WiFi & Bluetooth 5.0 Hi-Res Audio Streamer with Audiophile DAC, AirPlay, DLNA, Spotify Connect, Wireless Audio Adapter for Home Stereo, AV Receiver or Amplifier
38% off
14,561 23,490
Buy now

5. Auris Blume Pro

The BluMe Pro audio adapter connects wirelessly to any home stereo or other HiFi-quality sound system, with up to audiophile-quality sound. the best AV Receivers & Amplifiers bluMe Pro is simple to set up, connect it to your system, and wirelessly stream high-resolution audio from your tablet, phone or computer.

Using Sony's LDAC, Qualcomm's aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, aptX and AAC codecs, BluMe Pro will transmit a crystal clear Bluetooth signal to your speakers and bring high-end sound to your home. bluMe Pro uses an audiophile-grade ESS Sabre 32-bit/384kHz digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) to decode audio files and provide lossless audio.

Specifications:

Model Name: bluMe Pro

Communication: Bluetooth v5.0

Compatible Devices: MacBook, iPhone, PC, iPad, Laptop, Android

Operation range: 30 metres

ProsCons
hi-res wireless audio streamingNo digital S/PDIF (Optical, Coaxial) inputs
support for aptX HD and LDAC codec 
separation and detailing is impressive 
Auris Blume Pro HiFi Bluetooth 5.0 Music Receiver Long Range Bluetooth Adapter with Audiophile DAC, LDAC, aptX HD, OLED Display & Optical Coaxial AUX Output for Home Stereo, AV Receiver or Amplifier
39% off
12,211 19,990
Buy now

6. Marantz SR6015

This discrete power and the best AV receivers & amplifiers feature 9.2 channels, 110W per channel, 8 Ohms, 20Hz-20kHz, THD: 0.08%, and 2 channel drive. The latest HDMI support ensures quality viewing at 8K, 4K, and higher rates with support for every entertainment need. the 8K upscaling function is available on all seven of the TV's HDMI inputs. Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, and DTS audio formats are supported. Multi-dimensional audio can be experienced through DTS Virtual: X, DTS Virtual: X, and IMAX Enhanced processing.

Specifications:

Model Name: SR6015

Communication: Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI

Compatible Devices: iPad, iPhone, PC, Android, MacBook, Laptop

Operation range: 30 metres

ProsCons
Excellent build quality4K HDMI chipset bug
superior sound 
Wireless networking 
Marantz SR6015 9.2 Channel 8K AV Receiver with 3D Audio, HEOS Built-in and Voice Control
28% off
168,500 234,900
Buy now

Price of AV receivers & amplifiers at a glance:

ProductPrice
1Mii B06ProRs. 12,896
Auris Blume HDRs. 9,790
Cubetek Long RangeRs. 9,190
Auris Audifi MultiroomRs. 14,561
Auris Blume ProRs. 12,211
Marantz SR6015Rs. 1,68,500

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bit rateConnectivityDisplay
1Mii B06Pro24 bitBluetoothLCD
Auris Blume HD24 bitBluetoothNA
Cubetek Long Range32 bitBluetoothNA
Auris Audifi Multiroom24 bitBluetooth, Wi-Fi, wireNA
Auris Blume Pro32 bitBluetoothOLED
Marantz SR601532 bitBluetooth, HDMI, Wi-Fi, wireLCD

Best value for money

Need a music receiver with the most affordable price point for your music system? Cubetek Long Range is the best value for money with a Hi-Fi audio adapter for home stereo streaming facilities. Now you can stream your favourite songs hassle-free.

Best overall product

1Mii B06Pro should be installed in every household as per the reviews. This is the best in the market as it offers free delivery and a 7-day return offer. It has Bluetooth wireless connectivity that makes life easy. This is the best time to upgrade your older system to a new model of 1Mii. It has volume control and an LCD to monitor audio and sound quality. It comes with an easy set-up guidance manual inside so one doesn’t have to stress much about the installation part. Go and grab the product today.

How to find the perfect AV receiver and amplifier?

With AV receivers and amplifiers, streaming wirelessly to speakers or home stereo systems without Bluetooth capability is possible. Look out for features like Bluetooth audio adapter with aptX Low Latency, aptX HD adaptive, LDAC, and more. Should have a press-and-hold button for a smooth Bluetooth receiver. Must come with an LCD for song names, volume levels, Bluetooth codes, etc. One should also look for streaming any audio wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or computer to any home stereo system. It should have an easy-to-follow setup, be available in various sizes, and pair in seconds.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

AV receivers & amplifiers

Does my AV receiver require an amplifier?

You do not require a separate pre-amplifier if your AV receiver includes an integrated preamp. However, many home theatre aficionados prefer a separate system with an amplifier and preamplifier because it can provide a richer, fuller sound with less distortion.

 

Do amplifiers and receivers produce superior audio?

The power, expressed in watts, of a stereo amplifier, determines the volume of sound it generates. As a result, amplifiers with higher power output sound better and more clear than ones with lesser power. The AV receiver, on the other hand, is designed to receive both audio and video signals, and the quality of its output is independent of its power.

 

Can an AV receiver serve as an amp?

Even if it lacks multichannel inputs, any AV receiver can be used as an external power amplifier (but only for two channels) by connecting it to another device's presets.

 

 View More
