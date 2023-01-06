Story Saved
Top mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens for your next buy

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 05, 2023 20:04 IST
Summary:

The best mobile phones in India with 5.5-inch screens are discussed in this article. It also contains the necessary information, such as the best-valued products and their specifications.

product info
Mobile phones with 5.5 inch screen size are decent enough.

A mobile with a 5.5-inch screen is really convenient and quite handy. It is an excellent option for those who want an easily pocketed mobile phone. Mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens are featured with many accessible applications and amazing screen display quality. Check out our top 10 mobile phones with a 5.5-inch screen.

Product List

1. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

This iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display with cinematic mode, which adds shallow depth to videos. It owns an advanced dual camera with 12MP wide and ultra-wide features. Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby vision HDR recording are some of the other extra features of this mobile phone. Apple iPhone 13 mini carries an A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. It has 4GB RAM and 256GB memory.

Specifications:

Brand: Apple

Model Name: iPhone

Network Service Provide: Unlocked for Carriers

Operating System: IOS 14

Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
Beautiful and bright display with amazing camera featuresNo telephoto zoom lens
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB) - (Product) RED
4.5 (1,636)
4.5 (1,636)
74,900
Buy now

2. Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 has a 13.97 centimetres FHD+ display with 1440 x 2960 pixels. It is an Android 9.0 OS with 2915mAH lithium-ion battery. It has 64GB internal memory, which can be expandable up to 64 GB. Google Pixel 3 is a single SIM device with 4GB RAM. It comes with a 1-year warranty for mobile and 6 months warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries from the date of purchase.

Specifications:

Brand: Google

Model Name: Pixel 3_ 64

OS: Android 9.0

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Connectivity technologies: 4G (2100/1800/2600/900/800 MHz) and LTE

ProsCons
CompactOnly one camera on the back
Great battery life 
cellpic 51% off
Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
3.9 (127)
3.9 (127)
51% off
18,500 37,999
Buy now

3. Yu Yunicorn

Yu Yunicorn has a 5.5 FHD with a 2.5D glass display. It is featured with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM capacity for internal storage. It is powered with a 1.4GHz octa-core Mediatek Helio P10 processor and has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. In addition, the Yu Yunicorn has 4000mAh non-removable battery power.

Specifications:

Brand: YU

Model Name: P10

OS: Android 5.1

Cellular Technology: 3G, 2G

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

ProsCons
Good battery lifeNot good camera quality
cellpic 43% off
(Renewed) Yu Yunicorn (Silver Rush, 32 GB)
4 (1)
4 (1)
43% off
8,490 14,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 6A

Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inch display with a multi-touch resistive touchscreen. It includes a 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. It consists of 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, which can be expandable up to 258 GB. Redmi 6A comes with a 4G dual nano SIM feature and a 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor. Redmi 6A consists of a 3000mAH lithium-ion battery. It has a 1-year warranty for mobile and 6 months warranty for in-box accessories which includes batteries too.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi 6A

OS: Android 8.1

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

ProsCons
Good camera qualityNo fingerprint sesnor
cellpic
Redmi 6A (Gold, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage)
4.1 (106,494)
4.1 (106,494)
Get Price

5. MI Redmi Note 4

MI Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with a 4100mAH lithium-polymer battery. MI Redmi Note 4 is an android marshmallow 6.0.1 that is upgradable to Android v7.0 Nougat. It features a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It has 64GB internal memory that can be expandable up to 128GB and has 4GB RAM. MI Redmi Note 4 also comes with Adreno 504 GPU.

Specifications:

Brand: MI

Model Name: Redmi Note 4

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

ProsCons
Good battery lifeAverage Camera

6. IKALL Z1

IKALL Z1 has a 5.5-inch display with multi-touch capacity. It is a 480 x 960-pixel resolution. It is an Android 8.1 mobile phone with a 1.3 GHz quad-core. IKALL Z1 comes with an 8MP Rear camera and a 5MP Front camera. It owns 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expandable to 64 GB. It is a dual SIM mobile phone with a 4G Volte. IKALL Z1 has a 1-year warranty for mobile and 6 months warranty for accessories.

Specifications:

Brand : IKALL

Model Name: Z1

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 8.1

Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Good battery lifeMemory Card Not Supported
cellpic 23% off
IKALL Z1 Smartphone with 5.5 Inch Display (Android 8.1, 4GB RAM + 32GB Internal Memory) (Blue)
3 (3)
3 (3)
23% off
4,999 6,499
Buy now

7. Google Pixel 2

Specifications:

Brand: Google

Model Name: Pixel 2

OS: Android

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Connectivity technologies: GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; and EVDO

ProsCons
Excellent assistance featuredAverage screen quality
cellpic 52% off
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
3.8 (234)
3.8 (234)
52% off
19,000 39,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT has a 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixels. It features a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. This mobile phone has an Android v7 Nougat operating system with a 1.6GHz Exynos octa-core processor. It owns 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that is expandable up to 256 GB. It has a dual sim capacity of 4G and 3G. Its battery is designed with 3000mAH lithium-ion.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy J7 Nxt

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G, 3G

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

ProsCons
Decent performanceThe camera quality is not so good
cellpic 22% off
Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT 3GB Gold
4 (73)
4 (73)
22% off
9,999 12,900
Buy now

9. Lenovo A850

Lenovo A850 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD with 540 X 960 pixels resolution. It features a 5MP primary camera with geo-tagging and a 0.3MP front camera. This mobile phone has an Android 4.2.2 jelly Bean operating system with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It has 1GB RAM and 4GB internal memory that is expandable up to 32 GB. It has dual SIM capacity and has 2250mAH battery capacity.

Specifications:

Brand: Lenovo

OS: Android 4.2

Memory Storage Capacity: 4 GB

Connectivity technologies: GSM (900/1800/1900 MHz), HSDPA (1900/2100 MHz), (850/1900MHz), 3G, GPRS, and WiFi

Colour: Black

ProsCons
LightweightAverage Camera Quality
cellpic 16% off
Lenovo A850 (Black)
4 (204)
4 (204)
16% off
13,499 15,999
Buy now

10. Jio Phone Next

Jio Phone Next has a 5.45-inch screen size. It features a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera. It owns 2GB memory and 32GB storage. It has a 3500mAH battery capacity. It comes with Corning Gorilla glass 3 with Anti-fingerprint Coating. Jio Phone Next has a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 processor.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Model Name: LS1542QWN

Network Service Provider: Total Wireless

OS; Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 2G

ProsCons
Cheap and affordableOnly Jio SIM can work in this mobile phone
cellpic 30% off
Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Black Smartphone
3.2 (79)
3.2 (79)
30% off
5,099 7,299
Buy now

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Apple iPhone 13 Mini 74,900
Google Pixel 3 18,500
Yu Yunicorn 8,490
Redmi 6A 6,999
MI Redmi Note 4 9,785
IKALL Z1 4,999
Google Pixel 2 19,000
Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT 9,999
Lenovo A850 13,499
Jio Phone Next 5,900

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Product DimensionsFront cameraOperating System
Apple iPhone 13 Mini13.7 x 6.4 x 0.7cm;140 Grams12MPiOS 14
Google Pixel 3‎14.5 x 0.8 x 6.8 cm; 146 Grams8MPAndroid 9.0
Yu Yunicorn19.5 x 11.9 x 5.5 cm; 720 Grams5MPAndroid 5.1
Redmi 6A14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 145 Grams5MPAndroid 8.1
MI Redmi Note 4‎7.6 x 0.8 x 15.1 cm; 165 Grams5MPAndroid
IKALL Z115.2 x 7.4 x 0.9 cm; 250 Grams5MPAndroid 8.1
Google Pixel 2‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm; 145 Grams8MPAndriod
Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT‎1.5 x 0.1 x 0.8 cm; 168 Grams5MPAndriod
Lenovo A850‎15.4 x 1 x 7.9 cm; 184 Grams0.3MPAndroid 4.2
Jio Phone Next‎16 x 8.1 x 5.2 cm; 340 Grams8MPAndroid 10.0

Best value for money

By observing all the specifications and features of every mobile and the product's price range, the next Jio phone is taking place for the best value for money. The reason is that the Jio Phone Next provides all important features like 2GB memory and 32GB storage capacity. It has a very good battery of 3500MAH. It comes with Corning Gorilla glass 3 with Anti-fingerprint Coating and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 processor at a very affordable price.

Best overall product

If the price is ignored, then Apple iPhone 13 mini is the best overall product because compared to all the products Apple iPhone 13 mini has the best-featured camera and 256GB internal and 4GB RAM. It also gives extra features like Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby vision HDR recording.

How to find the perfect 5.5-Inch mobile phone?

It is quite challenging to find the best mobile phone for your needs. But if you research and get complete information about the mobile phone online or reach out to nearby stores, you will find a good 5.5-inch screen mobile phone that suits your needs. One of the easy ways is to note all the requirements you need from the product and search for the product depending on your requirements. Thus, you will have some clarity of thought.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens

electronics FOR LESS