Top Windows 8 laptops in 2022: Ideal for students and professionals

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:54 IST

Summary:

Windows 8 laptops are a great choice for students and professionals as they are compatible with most software.

One of the biggest advantages of these laptops is that they come with a compatible operating system.

With Windows 8 laptops, you get a comprehensive suite of applications, including a compatible operating system, for use in various applications in software engineering, photo editing, and filmmaking, to name just a few. The aspects you’ll benefit from while selecting Windows 8 laptops include fair pricing, high performance, good display, and a comfortable keyboard. You can select the laptop of your choice based on your requirement. The three categories below will help you in this task.

  1. Business and home/office use case: Windows 8 laptops are a line of high-performance notebooks designed for maximum productivity and efficiency. The Windows 8 OS is the gold standard, with a slew of next-generation capabilities. A laptop with touch navigation having a full HD display and 4th Generation Intel Core Processors can help you improve your job performance.
  2. Entertainment and gaming use cases: Windows 8 Series laptops take multimedia to new heights. Premium visuals, studio-quality audio, and quick processing technologies improve your movie and music viewing experience. Gamers will also be enthralled by high-performance features such as high-resolution monitors and a smart touchpad.
  3. Students and education use case: The latest version of the Windows 8 laptop twists and folds into a tablet or notebook, making it ideal for students. Some laptops are ideal for students given their multi-touch screens, effective multitasking, and productivity features.

Top 4 Windows 8 Laptops in 2022

1. Dell Inspiron 15 3543

The Dell Inspiron 15 3543 is designed for durable performance, thanks to its sturdy build. The laptop is sleek and operates smoothly. Given its lightweight and small design, you can easily carry this laptop in your bag. A high-capacity Lithium-ion battery powers the laptop. There is no risk of overheating or the battery inflating. In India, the Dell Inspiron 15 3543 costs INR 44,940 and comes with a one-year guarantee from the date of purchase.

Key Specifications

  • CPU: Processor Intel Core i5-5200U (5th Gen)
  • GPU: Integrated Intel Graphics
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 500 GB HDD
  • Display: 1366 x 768 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 2.16 kg

ProsCons
  • Great performance
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Aluminium make with slim body
  •  Excellent speakers and fantastic keyboard
  • Fewer ports
  •  High price

 

2. Acer Aspire Switch SW5-271-64V2

The Acer Aspire Switch SW5-271-64V2 has a strong, full-length, and conveniently built detachable keyboard that lets you work comfortably for long periods. It is also equipped with a high-capacity Lithium-ion battery that does not overheat or bloat up. You can work on a single charge for up to 6 hours. The laptop comes at a very competitive price of INR 22,500 and is ideal for students who are just beginning college. It can meet all their expectations in terms of educational requirements.

Key Specifications

  • CPU: Processor Intel Core M-5Y10c
  • GPU: Integrated Intel Graphics
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 15.2 inches
  • Weight: 1.4 Kg

ProsCons
  • Great camera
  • Impressive gaming performance
  • Excellent battery life
  •  Great webcam
  • Fewer ports
  •  Heavy in weight

 

3. Lenovo Ideapad G50-70 - (59-417086)

The Lenovo Ideapad G50 -70 - (59-417086) is a clear winner as it is a better option than its competitors in a similar price range. Despite packing a lot of firepower onto a well-designed chassis, the Lenovo Ideapad lasts an impressive 8 hours on a full battery.

The laptop's slim, light design with enough room for a complete HDMI port. The i3 processor in the Lenovo Ideapad G50 -70 - (59-417086) adds considerably more power, taking on some of AMD's classic processors and outperforming them. With strong and rapid charging, a terrific display, a highly comfortable keyboard, and an amazing audio system, the laptop can run for over 5 hours on a single charge. The hardware specifications for the latest version are identical to the one introduced in 2021, with the exception of display size and battery capacity. If battery performance is your primary concern, the Lenovo Ideapad G50 will outlast everything in its category.

Key Specifications

  • CPU: Intel Core i3
  • GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4400
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 500 GB HDD
  • Display: 1366 X 768 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 2.5 kg

ProsCons
  • High-performance processor
  • Terrific battery life
  • Brilliant display
  •  Sleek and elegant design
  • Fewer ports
  • High price

4. HP Pavilion 15-r063nr

The HP Pavilion 15-r063nr 15.6-inch laptop has impressive features and specifications. This excellent computing gadget is powered by an Intel Pentium Quad Core N3530 processor with a clock speed of 2.1 GHz, allowing you to multitask without facing delays or interruptions.

Key Specifications

  • CPU: Intel Pentium Quad Core N3530
  • GPU: Integrated Intel graphics
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 500 GB HDD
  • Display: 1366 X 768 pixels, 15.6 inches
  • Weight: 2.1 pounds

ProsCons
  • Terrific battery life
  • Brilliant display
  •  Sleek and elegant design
  • Fewer ports
  • High price
  • Low-performance processor
Generic Screen Panel for HP Pavilion 15 R063NR Laptop (Glossy)
39% off
2,449 3,999
Buy now

Price of Windows 8 laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Dell Inspiron 15 3543  44,940
Acer Aspire Switch SW5-271-64V2 22,500
Lenovo Ideapad G50 (59-421808) 99,720
HP Pavilion 15-r063nr  75,279

How to find the perfect Windows 8 laptop

The laptop that addresses your needs and fits your style of tasking would be the best Windows 8 laptop for you. You need to identify whether your computer will be used for work and business or fun and games. Are you a student in need of a fully-loaded laptop for studying? Are you looking for a Windows 8 laptop for day-to-day tasks and multitasking? The Windows 8 series laptops offer high performance for students, home and office work, small businesses, entertainment, and gaming.

3 Important laptop features for consumer awareness

1. High storage capacity

You can choose laptops with storage capacities ranging from 128 GB to 2 TB. Extra space is always beneficial for mobile employees who routinely use media files such as videos and photos.

If your company's employees travel regularly, a Windows 8 laptop with a solid-state drive (SSD) can be a good option. Unlike hard disks, SSDs have no moving parts, making them faster, more robust, and less prone to overheating.

2. Processing at warp speed

The processor is in charge of all of your computer's operations. A faster CPU will enable you to multitask on your laptop, as well as speed up processes of demanding tasks such as photo editing. Choose a CPU with multiple "cores," such as dual-core and quad-core, to help you run multiple apps simultaneously.

3. Crystal clear display

Laptops are used for both media consumption and work. You remain fixed before your laptop screen, watching films, playing games, looking at images, or working for long hours. Hence, you would want the sharpest display possible. A crystal clear display is one of the most important qualities you should look for in your laptop.

Best value for money

It's a no-brainer to go for theDell Inspiron 15 3543. It costs INR 44,940, and thanks to its Intel i5 Processor, its performance and endurance are comparable to the MacBook Pro. It's also the lightest of the lot, with a 13.3-inch display ideal for watching TV episodes or movies.

Best Overall

The Lenovo Ideapad G50 is the obvious choice as it triumphs over others by a huge margin. The features offered are top of the segment and the latest the industry has to offer. A slightly premium price also accompanies this. This laptop has been the quality benchmark for other laptops this year.

Frequently asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does the new Windows 8 laptop come with an MS Office?

The new Windows 8 laptopcomes with a 14-day trial version of MS Office. Users will need to purchase the latest version of MS Office as per their requirements.

2. What is the display quality of the new laptops?

The latest laptops have a display resolution of1920 x 1080 pixels. The display is similar to LED, resulting in enhanced visual contrast and dynamic range.

3. What is the difference between 16-inch and 14-inch laptops apart from screen size?

Except for screen size and pricing, all laptops are similar in design and functions. There is no difference in laptop models with different screen sizes apart from price.

4. Will Windows 8 come pre-installed?

The latest Windows 8 OS version is pre-installed with the laptops, the most recent version of the operating system being 8.2. The new Windows 8 software update will be available on the laptop as it is released by Microsoft and will work on all compatible laptops.

5. What are the connectivity ports on the Windows 8 laptops?

The latest versions have an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm jack, three Thunderbolt 4 connections, and a charging port for quickly charging your laptop.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

