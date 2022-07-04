Top Windows 8 laptops in 2022: Ideal for students and professionals

One of the biggest advantages of these laptops is that they come with a compatible operating system.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3543 is designed for durable performance, thanks to its sturdy build. The laptop is sleek and operates smoothly. Given its lightweight and small design, you can easily carry this laptop in your bag. A high-capacity Lithium-ion battery powers the laptop. There is no risk of overheating or the battery inflating. In India, the Dell Inspiron 15 3543 costs INR 44,940 and comes with a one-year guarantee from the date of purchase.

With Windows 8 laptops , you get a comprehensive suite of applications, including a compatible operating system, for use in various applications in software engineering, photo editing, and filmmaking, to name just a few. The aspects you’ll benefit from while selecting Windows 8 laptops include fair pricing, high performance, good display, and a comfortable keyboard. You can select the laptop of your choice based on your requirement. The three categories below will help you in this task.

The Acer Aspire Switch SW5-271-64V2 has a strong, full-length, and conveniently built detachable keyboard that lets you work comfortably for long periods. It is also equipped with a high-capacity Lithium-ion battery that does not overheat or bloat up. You can work on a single charge for up to 6 hours. The laptop comes at a very competitive price of INR 22,500 and is ideal for students who are just beginning college. It can meet all their expectations in terms of educational requirements.

The laptop's slim, light design with enough room for a complete HDMI port. The i3 processor in the Lenovo Ideapad G50 -70 - (59-417086) adds considerably more power, taking on some of AMD's classic processors and outperforming them. With strong and rapid charging, a terrific display, a highly comfortable keyboard, and an amazing audio system, the laptop can run for over 5 hours on a single charge. The hardware specifications for the latest version are identical to the one introduced in 2021, with the exception of display size and battery capacity. If battery performance is your primary concern, the Lenovo Ideapad G50 will outlast everything in its category.

The Lenovo Ideapad G50 -70 - (59-417086) is a clear winner as it is a better option than its competitors in a similar price range. Despite packing a lot of firepower onto a well-designed chassis, the Lenovo Ideapad lasts an impressive 8 hours on a full battery.

The HP Pavilion 15-r063nr 15.6-inch laptop has impressive features and specifications. This excellent computing gadget is powered by an Intel Pentium Quad Core N3530 processor with a clock speed of 2.1 GHz, allowing you to multitask without facing delays or interruptions.

How to find the perfect Windows 8 laptop

The laptop that addresses your needs and fits your style of tasking would be the best Windows 8 laptop for you. You need to identify whether your computer will be used for work and business or fun and games. Are you a student in need of a fully-loaded laptop for studying? Are you looking for a Windows 8 laptop for day-to-day tasks and multitasking? The Windows 8 series laptops offer high performance for students, home and office work, small businesses, entertainment, and gaming.

3 Important laptop features for consumer awareness

1. High storage capacity

You can choose laptops with storage capacities ranging from 128 GB to 2 TB. Extra space is always beneficial for mobile employees who routinely use media files such as videos and photos.

If your company's employees travel regularly, a Windows 8 laptop with a solid-state drive (SSD) can be a good option. Unlike hard disks, SSDs have no moving parts, making them faster, more robust, and less prone to overheating.

2. Processing at warp speed

The processor is in charge of all of your computer's operations. A faster CPU will enable you to multitask on your laptop, as well as speed up processes of demanding tasks such as photo editing. Choose a CPU with multiple "cores," such as dual-core and quad-core, to help you run multiple apps simultaneously.

3. Crystal clear display

Laptops are used for both media consumption and work. You remain fixed before your laptop screen, watching films, playing games, looking at images, or working for long hours. Hence, you would want the sharpest display possible. A crystal clear display is one of the most important qualities you should look for in your laptop.

Best value for money

It's a no-brainer to go for theDell Inspiron 15 3543. It costs INR 44,940, and thanks to its Intel i5 Processor, its performance and endurance are comparable to the MacBook Pro. It's also the lightest of the lot, with a 13.3-inch display ideal for watching TV episodes or movies.

Best Overall

The Lenovo Ideapad G50 is the obvious choice as it triumphs over others by a huge margin. The features offered are top of the segment and the latest the industry has to offer. A slightly premium price also accompanies this. This laptop has been the quality benchmark for other laptops this year.

Frequently asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does the new Windows 8 laptop come with an MS Office?

The new Windows 8 laptopcomes with a 14-day trial version of MS Office. Users will need to purchase the latest version of MS Office as per their requirements.

2. What is the display quality of the new laptops?

The latest laptops have a display resolution of1920 x 1080 pixels. The display is similar to LED, resulting in enhanced visual contrast and dynamic range.

3. What is the difference between 16-inch and 14-inch laptops apart from screen size?

Except for screen size and pricing, all laptops are similar in design and functions. There is no difference in laptop models with different screen sizes apart from price.

4. Will Windows 8 come pre-installed?

The latest Windows 8 OS version is pre-installed with the laptops, the most recent version of the operating system being 8.2. The new Windows 8 software update will be available on the laptop as it is released by Microsoft and will work on all compatible laptops.

5. What are the connectivity ports on the Windows 8 laptops?

The latest versions have an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm jack, three Thunderbolt 4 connections, and a charging port for quickly charging your laptop.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.