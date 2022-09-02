Top Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones

Summary:
Xiaomi is currently the biggest mobile phone supplier in India in terms of the pieces sold. It has carefully curated separate sub-brands, which cater to the specific needs of different segments in India. Red mi is the most affordable and durable subsidiary of the brand. Poco has shifted its assembly entirely to India but uses Xiaomi technology to provide high-end hardware at competitive prices. Mi is the flagship end of the brand, with distinctive features and high prices. This guide has considered all these brands before curating the best Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones.
1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
This budget-friendly phone is available in two configurations: 4 GB/64 GB and 6 G B/128 GB. It is loaded with a qualcomm snapdragon TM 680 octa-core processor. The best part about this mobile is that it is alexa-enabled.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 4 G
Screen size : 6.43 inches
Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 179 grams
Camera module: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 13 MP front
Battery power: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Faster processors available within the same brand
|Great battery life
|No 5 G availability
|Storage
2. Xiaomi Mi 11i (5 G)
It comes loaded with a mediatek dimensity 920 5 G octa-core processor with 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB configurations.Another striking feature of this phone is 'hypercharge'. Mi claims the Mi11i hypercharge, which comes with a 67 W charger, can charge the phone up to 100% in just 15 minutes. That makes it probably the fastest charging phone in India.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 5 G
Screen size: 6.67 inches
Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 207 g
Camera module: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) 16 MP front
Battery power: 5160 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish and elegant
|No SD card slot
|Great battery life
|Wireless charging is not available
|120 Hz refresh screen
|Fastest charging in Indian smartphones (hyper charge)
3. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
It comes with a qualcomm snapdragon 778 G processor with kryo 670 octa-core. This phone is also alexa-enabled. It is available in both 6 GB and 8 GB configurations, along with 128 GB of internal storage.It has a great AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, fast charging support and 5G compatibility.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 5 G
Screen size: 6.55 inches
Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 158 g
Camera module: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple); and 16 MP front camera
Battery power: 4250 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish and elegant
|No secondary storage support
|Super light
|Less battery life
|Slimmest smartphone in Mi brand
|Triple camera instead of quad
|SD card slot
4. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5 G
It comes with a powerful snapdragon 888 processor. It offers a dazzling dual stereo speaker sound powered by Harman Kardon. It is the segment’s only phone with dolby vision and dolby atmos technology.It is available in three configurations: 6 GB RAM /128 GB, 8 GB RAM/128 GB and 12 GB RAM/256 GB. The 120 W hypercharge technology provides 100% battery in only 17 minutes.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 5 G
Screen size: 6.67 inches
Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 204 g
Camera module: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple) 16 MP front
Battery power: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing display
|No wireless charging
|Fast charging
|Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification
|Camera module
|5 G enabled
5. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G
It comes with a Dimensity 8100 processor with a 67W turbocharger. It also comes with a fantastic LCD FFS display with refresh rates up to 144 GHz. This model is available in two configurations: 6 GB /128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB internal storage. The phone is Alexa-enabled. The camera module supports 8K video recording.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 5 G
Screen size: 6.6 inches
Display: liquid FFS, 144 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 200 g
Camera module: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple) 16 MP front
Battery power: 5080 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|A fantastic display with a 144 Hz refresh rate
|No SD card slot
|Fast charging with 67 W charger
|Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification
|5 G enabled
6. Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G)
This is truly a top-of-the-segment phone. It provides 2 k+ resolution on an LPTO amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is the only Mi phone with a quad stereo speaker setup woofers supported by two tweeters and two subwoofers – powered by harmon kardon. The camera module consists of three equal sizes 50 MP lenses, which provide excellent low-light camera performance. It is available in two configurations: 8 GB RAM/256 GB and 12 GB RAM/256 GB.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 5 G
Screen size: 6.73 inches
Display: LTPO amoled, 120 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 205 g
Camera module: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 32 MP front
Battery power: 4600 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate
|No SD card slot
|50 W fast wireless and 10 W reverse wireless charging
|Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification
|Amazing camera module
|Only 2 x optical zoom
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G
This budget-friendly phone is the successor of the Redmi Note 11. It provides 5 G and NFC ability and comes with a snapdragon 695 5 G processor. It comes along with a 67 W fast charge that will get you a day’s worth of power within minutes. The phone is also alexa enabled and comes in two configurations: 6 GB RAM/128 GB and 8 GB RAM/256 GB.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 5 G
Screen size: 6.67 inches
Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate
Weigh: 202 g
Camera module: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 16 MP front
Battery power: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate
|No SD card slot
|67 W fast charging available
|Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification
|5 G and NFC enabled
|No wireless charging support
8. Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G
This phone packs a fast snapdragon 870 processor, which clocks up to 3.2 GHz. It comes with a super amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is 5 G enabled and comes with a 33 W wired charger. It is available in two configurations: 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 5 G
Screen size: 6.67 inches
Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 196 g
Camera module: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear, 20 MP front
Battery pow: 4520 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate
|No SD card slot
|Snapdragon 870
|Small battery backup
|5 G enabled
9. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
This phone comes with a mediatek helio G96 processor and 5000 mAh battery, making it a decent phone for gaming prospects. It comes in only one configuration: 6 GB RAM/128 GB internal storage.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 5 G
Screen size: 6.43 inches
Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 470 g
Camera module: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear, 16 MP front
Battery power: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Exciting gaming-centric features
|Bloatware in interface
|33 W fast charging available
|4 k recording is not supported
|Long-lasting battery
|No wireless charging support
10. Xiaomi Mi A 3
The Xiaomi Mi A 3 is a very basic phone meant for connectivity and storage. This phone is supported by stock Android One, which can be made bloatware free. It will give the real Android experience, which is not overlaid with the brand's UI. Its performance is above par compared to its price. It comes with a 4 GB/ 64 GB configuration.
Specifications
Cellular technology: 4 G
Screen size: 6.088 inches
Display: amoled, 90 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 174 grams
Camera module: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 32 MP front
Battery power: 4030 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Amoled display with a 90 Hz refresh rate
|The camera is not that good
|Stock android
|Slow processing
|Good battery life
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature -1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Xiaomi Red mi Note 11
|6.43-inch super AMOLED display
|Snapdragon TM 680 octa-core
|Dual stereo speakers and Hi-res audio
|Xiaomi Mi 11 i 5 G
|IP 53 dust and splash protection rating
|Mediatek dimensity 920 5 G octa-core
|Hyper charge feature providing 100% charge in 15 minutes
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
|Slimmest and lightest phone by Mi
|Snapdragon 778 G octa-core
|Alexa and 5 G enabled
|Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 G
|Dolby sound and vision powered by harman kardon
|Snapdragon 888 processor
|120 W charger providing 100% charge in 17 minutes
|Xiaomi Red mi K 50 i 5 G
|LCD FFS display with 144 GHz refresh rate
|Fast charging with 67 W charger
|Alexa and 5 G enabled
|Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G)
|DSLR-like camera performance
|Quad stereo speaker setup
|50 W fast wireless and 10 W reverse wireless charging
|Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G
|5 G and NFC enabled
|AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate
|67 W fast charging
|Xiaomi Mi 11X 5 G
|AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate
|Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor
|5 G enabled
|Poco M 4 PRO
|5000 mAh battery
|Mediatek helio G 96 processor
|5 G enabled
|Xiaomi Mi A 3
|Stock android one
|AMOLED screen
|Long battery life
Best value for money
The best value for money Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phone in this list is the Redmi note 11. This is because of its snapdragon 680 processor, which makes everyday use seamless. It also lives up to its value, as it is lightweight and sleek, which makes it easy to handle. It is also alexa-enabled and has a decent camera module for taking great pictures.
Best overall
The Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 G is the best overall phone, which packs all the major flagship features. The snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with hyper charge technology, makes it a high-speed device to use and recharge. It also has a fantastic camera module that lets you record 8 K videos at 30 fps, making it the most all-rounded phone with regard to the price point and premium features.
How to find the perfect Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones?
Choosing a phone to suit your everyday needs is difficult because of the many options. Each product has some pros and cons. The main focus should be on everyday use if you are not using the smartphone as a professional aid. Features such as battery life, RAM and processor performance, display and camera are the most important features that shouldn't be compromised. You can create a short list of features you want and then use relevant filters on the amazon website to find the best model for your needs.
Price of Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Redmi Note 11
|14,499
|Xiaomi Mi 11i 5 G
|22,490
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
|26,999
|Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 G
|37,999
|Xiaomi Redmi K 50 i 5 G
|25,999
|Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G)
|66,999
|Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G
|19,999
|Xiaomi Mi 11X 5 G
|29,999
|Xiaomi Poco M 4 PRO
|16,889
|Xiaomi Mi A 3
|12,899
