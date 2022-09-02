Top Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article will focus on flagship and budget-friendly phones packed with premium features. These Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory smartphones will help you stay connected while juggling the perfect work-life balance and clicking some amazing photos.

Xiaomi smartphones with 16 GB internal memory offer enough space to save your file photos, videos etc.

Xiaomi is currently the biggest mobile phone supplier in India in terms of the pieces sold. It has carefully curated separate sub-brands, which cater to the specific needs of different segments in India. Red mi is the most affordable and durable subsidiary of the brand. Poco has shifted its assembly entirely to India but uses Xiaomi technology to provide high-end hardware at competitive prices. Mi is the flagship end of the brand, with distinctive features and high prices. This guide has considered all these brands before curating the best Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones. 1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 This budget-friendly phone is available in two configurations: 4 GB/64 GB and 6 G B/128 GB. It is loaded with a qualcomm snapdragon TM 680 octa-core processor. The best part about this mobile is that it is alexa-enabled. Specifications Cellular technology: 4 G Screen size : 6.43 inches Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate Weight: 179 grams Camera module: ‎50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 13 MP front Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Faster processors available within the same brand Great battery life No 5 G availability Storage

2. Xiaomi Mi 11i (5 G) It comes loaded with a mediatek dimensity 920 5 G octa-core processor with 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB configurations.Another striking feature of this phone is 'hypercharge'. Mi claims the Mi11i hypercharge, which comes with a 67 W charger, can charge the phone up to 100% in just 15 minutes. That makes it probably the fastest charging phone in India. Specifications Cellular technology: 5 G Screen size: 6.67 inches Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate Weight: 207 g Camera module: ‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) 16 MP front Battery power: 5160 mAh

Pros Cons Stylish and elegant No SD card slot Great battery life Wireless charging is not available 120 Hz refresh screen Fastest charging in Indian smartphones (hyper charge)

3. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE It comes with a qualcomm snapdragon 778 G processor with kryo 670 octa-core. This phone is also alexa-enabled. It is available in both 6 GB and 8 GB configurations, along with 128 GB of internal storage.It has a great AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, fast charging support and 5G compatibility. Specifications Cellular technology: 5 G Screen size: 6.55 inches Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate Weight: 158 g Camera module: ‎64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple); and 16 MP front camera Battery power: 4250 mAh

Pros Cons Stylish and elegant No secondary storage support Super light Less battery life Slimmest smartphone in Mi brand Triple camera instead of quad SD card slot

4. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5 G It comes with a powerful snapdragon 888 processor. It offers a dazzling dual stereo speaker sound powered by Harman Kardon. It is the segment’s only phone with dolby vision and dolby atmos technology.It is available in three configurations: 6 GB RAM /128 GB, 8 GB RAM/128 GB and 12 GB RAM/256 GB. The 120 W hypercharge technology provides 100% battery in only 17 minutes. Specifications Cellular technology: 5 G Screen size: 6.67 inches Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate Weight: 204 g Camera module: ‎‎64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple) 16 MP front Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Amazing display No wireless charging Fast charging Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification Camera module 5 G enabled

5. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G It comes with a Dimensity 8100 processor with a 67W turbocharger. It also comes with a fantastic LCD FFS display with refresh rates up to 144 GHz. This model is available in two configurations: 6 GB /128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB internal storage. The phone is Alexa-enabled. The camera module supports 8K video recording. Specifications Cellular technology: 5 G Screen size: 6.6 inches Display: liquid FFS, 144 Hz refresh rate Weight: 200 g Camera module‎: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple) 16 MP front Battery power: 5080 mAh

Pros Cons A fantastic display with a 144 Hz refresh rate No SD card slot Fast charging with 67 W charger Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification 5 G enabled

6. Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G) This is truly a top-of-the-segment phone. It provides 2 k+ resolution on an LPTO amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is the only Mi phone with a quad stereo speaker setup woofers supported by two tweeters and two subwoofers – powered by harmon kardon. The camera module consists of three equal sizes 50 MP lenses, which provide excellent low-light camera performance. It is available in two configurations: 8 GB RAM/256 GB and 12 GB RAM/256 GB. Specifications Cellular technology: 5 G Screen size: 6.73 inches Display: LTPO amoled, 120 Hz refresh rate Weight: 205 g Camera module: ‎50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 32 MP front Battery power: 4600 mAh

Pros Cons LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate No SD card slot 50 W fast wireless and 10 W reverse wireless charging Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification Amazing camera module Only 2 x optical zoom

7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G This budget-friendly phone is the successor of the Redmi Note 11. It provides 5 G and NFC ability and comes with a snapdragon 695 5 G processor. It comes along with a 67 W fast charge that will get you a day’s worth of power within minutes. The phone is also alexa enabled and comes in two configurations: 6 GB RAM/128 GB and 8 GB RAM/256 GB. Specifications Cellular technology: 5 G Screen size: 6.67 inches Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate Weigh: 202 g Camera module: ‎‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 16 MP front Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate No SD card slot 67 W fast charging available Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification 5 G and NFC enabled No wireless charging support

8. Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G This phone packs a fast snapdragon 870 processor, which clocks up to 3.2 GHz. It comes with a super amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is 5 G enabled and comes with a 33 W wired charger. It is available in two configurations: 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB. Specifications Cellular technology: 5 G Screen size: 6.67 inches Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate Weight: 196 g Camera module: ‎48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear, 20 MP front Battery pow: 4520 mAh

Pros Cons Amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate No SD card slot Snapdragon 870 Small battery backup 5 G enabled

9. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro This phone comes with a mediatek helio G96 processor and 5000 mAh battery, making it a decent phone for gaming prospects. It comes in only one configuration: 6 GB RAM/128 GB internal storage. Specifications Cellular technology: 5 G Screen size: 6.43 inches Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate Weight: 470 g Camera module: ‎64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear, 16 MP front Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Exciting gaming-centric features Bloatware in interface 33 W fast charging available 4 k recording is not supported Long-lasting battery No wireless charging support

10. Xiaomi Mi A 3 The Xiaomi Mi A 3 is a very basic phone meant for connectivity and storage. This phone is supported by stock Android One, which can be made bloatware free. It will give the real Android experience, which is not overlaid with the brand's UI. Its performance is above par compared to its price. It comes with a 4 GB/ 64 GB configuration. Specifications Cellular technology: 4 G Screen size: 6.088 inches Display: amoled, 90 Hz refresh rate Weight: 174 grams Camera module: ‎48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 32 MP front Battery power: 4030 mAh

Pros Cons Amoled display with a 90 Hz refresh rate The camera is not that good Stock android Slow processing Good battery life

Best 3 features

Product Feature -1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Xiaomi Red mi Note 11 6.43-inch super AMOLED display Snapdragon TM 680 octa-core Dual stereo speakers and Hi-res audio Xiaomi Mi 11 i 5 G IP 53 dust and splash protection rating Mediatek dimensity 920 5 G octa-core Hyper charge feature providing 100% charge in 15 minutes Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Slimmest and lightest phone by Mi Snapdragon 778 G octa-core Alexa and 5 G enabled Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 G Dolby sound and vision powered by harman kardon Snapdragon 888 processor 120 W charger providing 100% charge in 17 minutes Xiaomi Red mi K 50 i 5 G LCD FFS display with 144 GHz refresh rate Fast charging with 67 W charger Alexa and 5 G enabled Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G) DSLR-like camera performance Quad stereo speaker setup 50 W fast wireless and 10 W reverse wireless charging Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G 5 G and NFC enabled AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate 67 W fast charging Xiaomi Mi 11X 5 G AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor 5 G enabled Poco M 4 PRO 5000 mAh battery Mediatek helio G 96 processor 5 G enabled Xiaomi Mi A 3 Stock android one AMOLED screen Long battery life

Best value for money The best value for money Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phone in this list is the Redmi note 11. This is because of its snapdragon 680 processor, which makes everyday use seamless. It also lives up to its value, as it is lightweight and sleek, which makes it easy to handle. It is also alexa-enabled and has a decent camera module for taking great pictures. Best overall The Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 G is the best overall phone, which packs all the major flagship features. The snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with hyper charge technology, makes it a high-speed device to use and recharge. It also has a fantastic camera module that lets you record 8 K videos at 30 fps, making it the most all-rounded phone with regard to the price point and premium features. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones? Choosing a phone to suit your everyday needs is difficult because of the many options. Each product has some pros and cons. The main focus should be on everyday use if you are not using the smartphone as a professional aid. Features such as battery life, RAM and processor performance, display and camera are the most important features that shouldn't be compromised. You can create a short list of features you want and then use relevant filters on the amazon website to find the best model for your needs. Price of Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Redmi Note 11 14,499 Xiaomi Mi 11i 5 G 22,490 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 26,999 Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 G 37,999 Xiaomi Redmi K 50 i 5 G 25,999 Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G) 66,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G 19,999 Xiaomi Mi 11X 5 G 29,999 Xiaomi Poco M 4 PRO 16,889 Xiaomi Mi A 3 12,899