Samsung 4GB RAM mobile phones: A buyer's guide

Samsung 4GB RAM Mobile Phones

Samsung phones have been ruling the mobile world for many years now. They are believed to offer the best features, specifications, and prices for all the phones they offer. Due to this, their market has been booming for several years now. Many people are turning to these smartphones for their daily usage. They are sleek, stylish, and have a fast processor. Samsung has been renowned for making phones that are fit for everyday usage. They make phones with every type and variant of storage space. The various storage space variants available are 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM. For everyday usage, the 4GB variant makes the best choice. It is easy, convenient, and affordable. This article lists the top Samsung 4GB RAM phones in India.

1. Samsung Galaxy A03 The Samsung Galaxy A03 is one of the best phones in this list. It is available in various colours and has 64 GB of storage so that you can store all your photos and videos on the phone Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A03

Colour: Red

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Model Number: SM-A035FZRGINS

OS: Android 11

CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 76 x 164 Millimeters

Weight: 196 Grams

Pros Cons Budget-friendly An old model of Samsung Large screen size It is not equipped with the latest OS Good battery backup Lagging issues found

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 The Samsung Galaxy M13 is impressive for phones with 4GB RAM. It has a good camera as well. You can use it perfectly for everyday usage. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M13

Colour: Midnight Blue

RAM storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Model Number: SM-M135FDBPINS

OS: Android 12.0

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Biometric Security Feature: Fingerprint Recognition

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 77 x 165 millimeters

Pros Cons Good battery backup present Lagging interface present Fast processor present Not suitable for heavy gaming Good camera resolution present

3. Samsung Galaxy A13 Available in elegant colours such as black, blue, orange and peach, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is sleek and stylish as well. It also has good storage space (64GB). Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A13

Colour: Black

ROM Storage: 64 GB

RAM Storage: 4GB

Model Number: SM-A135FZKGINS

OS: Android 12.0

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Biometric Security Feature: Fingerprint Recognition

Pros Cons It is available in vibrant shades Heating issues detected High definition present The user interface is not as friendly Available in classy colours Average camera resolution

4. Samsung Galaxy M11 This is one of the most popular and vibrant Samsung models available in the 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM variant. It is available in many attractive colours. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M11

Colour: Metallic Blue

ROM Storage: 64 GB

RAM Storage: 4 GB

Model Number: SM-M115FMBEINS

OS: Android 10.0

CPU Speed: 1.8 MHz

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Resolution: 720 x 1520

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.6 centimeters

Weight: 197 Grams

Pros Cons It is available in vibrant shades Low battery backup High definition resolution present Lagging issues found Good camera resolution Not suitable for heavy gaming

5. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13 With many exciting features such as 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy A13 makes for a fantastic choice for all your needs Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A13

Colour: Peach

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Model Number: SM-A135FZOGINS-cr

OS: Android 12.0

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 76 x 165 Millimeters

Weight: 195 Grams

Pros Cons Large screen size with good resolution Heating issues found Latest Android OS is present Interface lags Good battery backup Inadequate storage space

6. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition It is one of the latest Samsung models that has the latest features, including a good camera (48MP+8MP+5MP triple camera setup), battery backup (6000 mAh), and sufficient storage (64GB ROM) Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M21

Colour: Arctic Blue

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Model Number: SM-M215GLBDINS

OS: Android 11.0; OneUI Core3.1

CPU Speed: 1.7 MHz

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 75 x 159 Millimeters

Weight: 192 Grams

Pros Cons AMOLED display present Lagging issues found Good camera resolution Heavy gaming is not recommended Good battery backup

7. Samsung Galaxy F13 This model is available in various beautiful shades that you can flaunt anywhere you go. It is perfect for use every day at home or the office. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy F13

Colour: Waterfall Blue

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 77 x 165 millimeters

Pros Cons Large screen size with good resolution Inadequate storage space Latest Android OS is present Full HD display absent Good processing speed Low battery backup

8. Samsung Galaxy M32 It is also one of the most in-demand models of Samsung that is affordable as well as stylish. It has features such as FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz display, a 6000 mAh battery and a 64MP quad camera Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model name: Galaxy M32

Colour: Black

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 11, one 3.1

CPU Speed: 1.8 MHz

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 74 x 159 millimeters

Weight: 196 Grams

Pros Cons Lightweight and stylish Heavy apps are not recommended for this phone Available in classy colours Not recommended for gaming apps Fast processing speed

9. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G It is one of the most stylish models of Samsung with adequately good storage space (128GB ROM). Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy F23

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Screen Size: 16.76 centimetres

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 8 x 77 x 165 millimeters

Weight: 198 Grams

Pros Cons High processing speed Low battery backup Available in great colours Heating issues found Large screen resolution

10. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy on max With a good processing speed and battery backup, this is one of the most cost-efficient models in the list. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy On Max

Colour: Black

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

Screen Size: 5.7 inches

Pros Cons Large screen size Inadequate storage space Available in good colours Lagging issues found Good battery backup Heating issues detected

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy A03 (Red, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Large screen resolution Good battery backup Lightweight body Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Available in unique shades Fast processor present Elegant design present Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good battery backup Large screen resolution with high definition resolution. Adequate storage space available Samsung Galaxy A13 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Sleek and stylish design Good battery backup Adequate storage space available (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13 (Peach, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Available in beautiful shades. Fast processing speed. Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades are available Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Lightweight and sleek design Large screen resolution AMOLED Display present Adequate storage space Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good battery backup Sleek and stylish Adequate storage space Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB, 64 GB Storage) Lightweight and sleek design Latest Android OS is present Good battery backup Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB) Adequate storage space User-friendly interface Sleek and stylish design (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy On max (Black, 4GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) Large screen resolution Good battery backup Budget-friendly

Best value for mone If you are looking for a phone that will fit your budget without burning a hole in your pocket, then you should go for the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage), priced at ₹14,499. The price drops to ₹11,499 after a discount on Amazon Best overall If you are looking for a phone with excellent features that will not only fit your budget but also offer you the best of everything, then you should go for the samsung galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB), which has a whopping storage space of 128 GB. It is priced at Rs. 17,499 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at ₹23,999. How to find the perfect phone? Various points should be kept in mind whenever you buy a new phone for yourself. Some of these are: Budget

Screen size

Screen resolution

Phone model

Operating system

Camera resolution

Battery description

Battery backup Products price list

Product Name Product Price Discounted Price Samsung Galaxy A03 (Red, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,499 Rs. 11,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,499 Rs. 11,999 Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,490 Rs. 14,990 Samsung Galaxy A13 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,290 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,499 Rs. 11,499 Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,565 Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,499 Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB, 128 GB) Rs. 23,999 Rs. 17,499 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy On Max (Black, 4GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) Rs. 19,900 Rs. 9,990 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A13 (Peach, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,299