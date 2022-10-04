Try these incredible OnePlus HD phones to enjoy an immersive viewing experience

OnePlus HD phones
The OnePlus brand has gained immense popularity over the last few years by manufacturing some durable and sturdy phones with robust performance. OnePlus HD mobile phones are equipped with the latest features, which offer an immersive viewing experience.
List of best Oneplus HD mobile phones
1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The first mobile phone on the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a full-HD mobile phone equipped with the Oxygen operating system for smooth functioning. Additionally, it features a Qualcomm processor and adequate storage size to ensure you’re never out of space. Additionally, it comes with decent battery life.
Specifications
- OS - Oxygen OS
- RAM - 6GB
- Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
- Processor - Qualcomm
- In-built storage - 128GB
- Colour - Black dusk
- Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
- Item weight - 195g
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with great storage
|Average battery life
|Powerful processor
|
|Pocket-friendly
|
2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
The next mobile phone on our list is OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. It is a 5G mobile phone that offers users an immersive watching experience. This phone has all the latest features, such as excellent storage, adequate battery life and a powerful processor. Additionally, the stunning grey shadow colour looks beautiful from all angles.
Specifications
- OS - Oxygen OS
- RAM - 8GB
- Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm
- Processor - Mediatek dimensity
- In-built storage - 128GB
- Colour - Grey shadow
- Battery power rating - 4500 mAh
- Item weight - 190g
|Pros
|Cons
|Extremely lightweight
|Sometimes lags
|Excellent storage
|
|Adequate battery life
|
3. OnePlus 10R 5G
Equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the OnePlus 10R 5G is the next generation full HD mobile phone, which empowers the world with every touch. This phone has the latest features such as decent RAM size, excellent display and adequate battery life. Additionally, the forest green colour gives it an elegant look.
Specifications
- OS - OxygenOS
- RAM - 12GB
- Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm
- Processor - MTK D8100 Max
- In-built storage - 256GB
- Colour - Forest green
- Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
- Item weight - 190g
|Pros
|Cons
|Features HD screen resolution
|Lagging issues found
|Comes with a powerful processor
|
|Excellent camera features
|
4. OnePlus 10T 5G
The OnePlus 10T 5G is another excellent mobile phone in this category. It is a high-definition mobile phone designed to offer users a soulful experience in every use.This is an ideal pick if you’re looking for the best quality mobile phone that provides flagship performance at a reasonable price.
Specifications
- OS - OxygenOS
- RAM - 12GB
- Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
- Processor - Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 mobile platform
- In-built storage - 256GB
- Colour - Moonstone black
- Battery power rating - 4800 mAh
- Item weight - 204g
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent storage
|Heating issues found
|Offers the best gaming experience
|
|Decent battery life
|
5. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Next on the list is the OnePlus 9 5G mobile phone. Available in the beautiful pine green colour, it is a 5G mobile phone which features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Besides being one of the best-selling models, it is also equipped with several outstanding features which make all heads turn. Additionally, the 48MP camera is designed to click the best selfies for every mood.
Specifications
- OS - Android
- RAM - 12GB
- Product dimensions - 16.3 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm
- Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 888
- In-built storage - 256GB
- Colour - Pine green
- Battery power rating - 4500 mAh
- Item weight - 196g
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery backup
|Available in fewer colours
|Excellent picture quality
|A bit expensive
|Provides clear sound
|
6. OnePlus Nord N20 SE
The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is another next-generation mobile phone with a 2.3 GHz processor, 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. Besides this, the phone has several other features such as a great camera system, 5000 mAh Battery and 720 x 1612 px Display. The phone is available in the Blue Oasis colour.
Specifications
- OS - Android 12
- RAM - 4GB
- Product dimensions - 16.51 x 7.62 x 1.02 cm
- Processor - Octa Core
- In-built storage- 64GB
- Colour - Blue oasis
- Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
- Item weight - 187g
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with the latest OS
|Available in fewer colours
|Powerful processor
|
|Sleek and stylish design
|
7. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
Equipped with the latest operating system, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is on our list of best OnePlus HD mobile phones. Featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, this mobile phone is designed to offer an exclusive user experience. It features a 6.7-inch display for an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications
- OS - OxygenOS
- RAM - 12GB
- Product dimensions - 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
- Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- In-built storage - 256GB
- Colour - Emerald green
- Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
- Item weight - 200g
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the best OS
|Available in fewer colours
|Features a powerful processor
|
|Comes in a stylish look
|
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature -2
|Feature -3
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
|Good storage space
|Excellent processor
|Good battery backup
|OnePlus Nord 2T
|Large screen resolution
|Good battery backup
|Looks simple and sleek
|OnePlus 10R 5G
|Looks simple and sleek
|Comes with excellent storage
|Great storage
|OnePlus 10T 5G
|Smooth and clear display
|Great storage capacity
|Power saving mode
|OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
|AI camera resolution
|Excellent processor present
|Adequate charging present
|OnePlus Nord N20 SE
|Massive screen size
|Good battery backup
|Great storage space available
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
|Large screen resolution
|Long-lasting battery
|Enough storage
Best value for money
If you’re tight on the budget and looking for an ideal OnePLus Hd mobile phone, it is best recommended to go with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This model has everything from 5G-ready connectivity and a speedy processor to decent storage and RAM. This mobile phone is ideal for people looking for feature-rich mobile phones at affordable prices.
Best overall OnePlus HD mobile phone
As most of the phones featured above have some excellent USPs, selecting the best overall OnePlus HD mobile phone can be a little tricky. The overall best OnePlus HD mobile phone on our list is the OnePlus 10T 5G. Although it is a bit expensive, the phone is excellent considering a long-term investment. You get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with a grand camera setup that can elevate your photographs and videos to the next level. Moreover, its futuristic design and high-speed performance make it an outstanding choice.
How to find the perfect Oneplus Hd mobile phones?
When looking for a OnePlus HD mobile phone, there are several features to remember before making a final choice. Here is the complete list of features to look for:
- Fulfilment of your primary objective
- Pricepoint
- Efficiency in the long-run
- Resolution
- Storage space
- Screen size
- Charging capacity
- Biometric Security
OnePlus HD mobile price list (September 2022)
|S.no
|Product names
|Actual price
|Discounted price
|1.
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
| ₹19,999
| ₹18,999
|2.
|OnePlus Nord 2T
| ₹28,999
| ₹28,999
|3.
|OnePlus 10R 5G
| ₹42,999
| ₹36,999
|4.
|OnePlus 10T 5G
| ₹54,999
| ₹54,999
|5.
|OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
| ₹69,999
| ₹54,999
|6.
|OnePlus Nord N20 SE
| ₹24,990
| ₹16,350
|7.
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
| ₹71,999
| ₹66,999
