Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phones: Our top picks

1. Is Vivo a reliable phone brand?
To build a brand focused on supplying camera- and display-oriented smartphones at a little inflated price by offering a superb software experience, Vivo was set out from BBK electronics.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
In the Indian smartphone market, the name Vivo has quickly become a household one. By successfully launching multiple high-quality devices, Vivo has carved out a unique niche for itself in the market.
Do you need a Vivo smartphone with 128 GB of internal storage or more? You won't need to search any farther in such a case to find what you're looking for. For anybody wanting to buy a Vivo mobile phone with more than 128 GB of internal storage, this article will act as a comprehensive guide.
Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look:
1. Vivo V23 5G
The amazing camera configuration of the Vivo V23 5G ensures smooth clips for vloggers on both ends (front and back). A really enjoyable experience is also guaranteed with the smartphone's stunning display, huge storage capacity, and Fast Charging compatible battery.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Outstanding design
|Ads and bloatware
|Great front-facing cameras
|Mediocre battery life
|7 5G bands
|Lacks OIS support
2. Vivo V11 Pro
Vivo V11 performance matches its cost in line with industry standards. You will likely choose this gadget without giving it much thought when other qualities, like the camera and storage, are taken into account. Therefore, if you want to blow your cash, choose a high-end phone.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Underpowered processor
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Overpriced
|Decent camera performance
|Only supports 18W fast charging
3. Vivo V20 Pro
The Vivo V20 Pro comes with a plethora of excellent features. The smart camera option (back and front) built within the device guarantees customers quick and easy shots.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for 5G
|Bloatware
|Support for 33W fast charging
|Underwhelming battery life
|Elegant, lightweight design
|60hz refresh rate
4. Vivo V21 5G
The Vivo V21 5G is a reliable performer with a triple-camera setup on its back that is packed with features, as well as a 44MP selfie camera with OIS technology. Additionally, the built-in storage allows you to keep a range of programs, games, and documents. A consistent CPU arrangement and an additional 8GB of RAM have been added by Vivo to provide a smooth user experience.
Specification-
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive design
|Underwhelming results while using the ultra-wide camera lens
|Great camera performance
|Overpriced
|Support for 33W fast charging
|No gorilla glass protection
5. Vivo V15 Pro
Vivo V15 Pro features a variety of premium features. The offered display is quite eye-catching and big enough for watching movies and videos. The device's setup is excellent for delivering outstanding performance whether multitasking or playing games. The smartphone's data storage capacity is enough. Even in low light, the rear cameras function effectively and are capable of producing high-quality images.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good build quality
|Underpowered processor
|Decent camera performance
|Overpriced
|Sleek, elegant design
|Only supports 18W fast charging
6. Vivo V21e 5G
The Vivo V21e 5G has a strong processor, a wonderful set of cameras on both ends, and an outstanding display all in one compact design. Additionally, you may concurrently store several media files, documents, and programs on its 128GB expandable storage.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive design
|Does not support 90 hz or higher refresh rates
|Decent camera performance
|Overpriced
|Support for 44W fast charging
|No gorilla glass protection
7. Vivo Y75 5G
The Vivo Y75 5G also has a strong chipset supported by a tonne of RAM and a thorough processing layout, providing dynamic performance at all times. It hasa reliable battery panel that supports 18W Fast Charging enabling hassle-free operation after full charging.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Five 5G bands
|Bloatware and ads
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
|Build quality
|90hz refresh rate
|Underwhelming low-light photography results
|5000 mAh battery
8. Vivo Y72 5G
The Vivo Y72 5G provides a stunning visual experience with its expansive display and exceptional camera arrangement on both sides. In terms of setup, the company has used premium components to ensure lag-free performance.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for 5G
|Overpriced
|Supports 4K video recording
|Underpowered processor
|Impressive camera performance
|Only supports 18W fast charging
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Vivo V23 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Storage: 128GB
|44W fast charging
|Vivo V11 Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor
|Storage: 128GB
|6.41-inch Super AMOLED display panel
|Vivo V20 Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor
|Storage: 128GB
|44 MP front camera
|Vivo V21 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor
|Storage: 128GB
|44 MP front camera
|Vivo V15 Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor
|Storage: 128GB
|Motorised pop-up 32 MP front camera
|Vivo V21e 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor
|Storage: 128GB
|44W fast charging
|Vivo Y75 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
|Storage: 128GB
|22.5W fast charging
|Vivo Y72 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Storage: 128GB
|18W fast charging
The Vivo V21 5G is a strong mid-range smartphone that manages to build upon the concept set out by its predecessor, the Vivo V20 and grows on it. This is accomplished without compromising the primary design and feature goals that Vivo set out to achieve. It is still a very sleek and elegant piece of hardware, while also functioning well when it comes to taking selfies and recording videos.
The Vivo V23 5G features a dual front-facing camera system, an AMOLED screen, and a processor from Qualcomm called the Density 920. Even though it faces stiff competition, the Vivo V21 5G manages to stand out because of its outstanding front-facing camera. If you care about snapping selfies or recording videos with the front camera, this is an excellent phone to consider. Even though the display on the V21 5G is of decent quality, there are other aspects of the phone for which you will need to be willing to make concessions.
If you’re a data hoarder or just don’t like the idea of cloud storage in general, 128GB is the sweet spot for internal storage. 128GB allows you to download plenty of videos and music onto your phone while also having access to all your favorite apps. But even apart from the internal memory, there are other things for you to consider. For instance, specifications like RAM, processor, and display quality are equally important. For a well-rounded ownership experience, it would help to treat each specification as important.
|Product
|Price
|Vivo V23 5G
|29,999
|Vivo V11 Pro
|25,999
|Vivo V20 Pro
|28,000
|Vivo V21 5G
|27,489
|Vivo V15 Pro
|25,000
|Vivo V21e 5G
|21,849
|Vivo Y75 5G
|21,990
|Vivo Y72 5G
|22,989
*At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."
To build a brand focused on supplying camera- and display-oriented smartphones at a little inflated price by offering a superb software experience, Vivo was set out from BBK electronics.
The budget segment comprises phones in the under ₹30,000 range. The Vivo Y72 5G, Vivo Y75 5G, and Vivo V21e 5G are your best options if your budget is around Rs. 20,000.
The company's greatest phone camera is found on the affordable flagship Vivo V23 5G. The Vivo V21e 5G, on the other hand, is our choice for the greatest camera on a low-cost phone.
Vivo utilizes one of the nation's most comprehensive networks of after-sales service providers. It's safe to state that if you're considering purchasing a Vivo mobile phone, you'd be in excellent hands thanks to their exceptional service and reasonably affordable costs.