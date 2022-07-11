Sign out
Windows 11 laptops: These rank high when it comes to overall performance

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 11, 2022 20:08 IST

Summary:

Good quality Windows 11 laptops have become a daily necessity for office work, gaming, listening to music and watching movies.

Windows 11 laptops come with configurations that are most in demand.

There are different factors to consider while buying the best Windows 11 laptop. You have to assess the processor, display, battery, longevity of the laptop and more. They are fast performing with efficiently powered batteries. The type of hardware and software contributes to overall performance.

Out of all, the Windows 11 laptop configuration is the most in-demand. There is a wide range of laptops with Windows 11 configurations available. You can choose from the reasonably priced models to meet your needs.

Best Windows 11 laptops to choose from

Windows 11 laptops provide you with the latest Microsoft OS. The new features and improvements are bound to deliver the most nuanced performance. Here is a list of some of the best Windows 11 laptops in India.

1. HP Spectre x360 14

With the addition of the newest Intel hardware to a gorgeously crafted 2-in-1 device, the HP Spectre x360 (2021) offers a fantastic update to the existing great laptop. It looks stunning and has an excellent battery life, with speakers that pump out high-quality sound.

  • Price: Rs.1,01,990
  • Display: 13.5-inch OLED display
  • Resolution: 3000x2000 pixels
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs
  • RAM: 16 GB, DDR4
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6
  • Audio: Quad speakers
  • Battery Life: Li-on with 10 hours of longevity
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics

ProsCons
Wi-Fi 6 ConnectionNo LTE Connectivity
66Wh batterySingle touchpad inconvenience
3K2K display with an aspect ratio of 3:2
Quad speakers
11th Gen Intel CPU

HP Spectre X360 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 13.3-inch(33.8 cm) WUXGA, Multitouch, Gorilla Glass Display 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/400 Nits/Win 11/Backlit Kb/FPR/B&O/Pen/MSO/1.34 Kg),14-Ea0538TU
32% off
99,990 146,194
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 uses the 12th generation Intel Core processor, which combines outstanding graphics, lightning-fast LPDDR5 RAM, and a sophisticated cooling system to keep your system cool and quiet while you can power through demanding workloads.

  • Price: Rs.1,2,999
  • Display: 15.60 inches OLED display
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Dimension: 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm (11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches)
  • Processor: Intel 12th Gen, Core i3
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Connectivity: Intel Wi-Fi 6E technology with ICP
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos with stereo speaker output of 5W
  • Battery Life: 21 hours longevity on FHD display
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe with thin bezel screen

ProsCons
Thin and lightweight convertibleDim display
15-inch AMOLED screen displayNo 16:10 aspect ratio
Dolby Atmos speakers
11th Gen Intel CPU
Samsung software

3. Lenovo Yoga 9i

A laptop with a new identity, this model is ultra-sleek, encased within a hand-crafted leather case, which is bound to leave you in surprise. The 4K, UHD display offers a visually rich experience to the users, making it one of the most sought-after Windows 11 laptops on the market. In addition, you get high-speed connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Bluetooth 5.1.

  • Price: Starting at Rs.1,69,990
  • Display: 14-inches
  • Resolution: Ultra HD 4K,3840 * 2160
  • Dimension:32 x 21.7 x 1.7 cm; 1.44 Kilograms
  • Processor:11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1185G7
  • RAM: 16 GB RAM
  • Audio: Stereo, Dolby Atmos
  • Battery Life: 60 WH, lasting for 8 hours
  • Graphics: IntegratedIntel Iris Xe Graphics

ProsCons
4K UHDdisplayNo IR webcam
11th GenLimited number of ports
Multi touch screen glass

Lenovo Yoga 9 Intel Evo Core i7 11th Gen 14" (35.56cm) 4K 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office/Integrated Pen/3Yr Warranty/Shadow Black/Leather Surface/1.44Kg), 82BG00BSIN
31% off
169,990 244,890
Buy now

4. Dell XPS 13 9370

This is Dell's most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop. It has 8th generation Intel Core i5 processors, which deliver impressive speed, performance, and premium mobility. It also has the newest battery technology, which offers long battery life in a lightweight design.

  • Price: Starting at Rs.1,49,990
  • Display: UHD & 13.30-inches
  • Resolution: 1920 * 1080 pixels
  • Dimension: 20 * 30.5 * 1.2 cm
  • Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250 processor
  • RAM: 8 GB RAM
  • Audio: Realtek ALC3281-CG with up to 2.5 W peak output
  • Battery Life: 40wh
  • Graphics: Intel UHD

ProsCons
13.3-inches display, clamshell4K unavailable
Keyboard and smooth touchpadNo optical drives
8th Gen Intel CPUs
Thunderbolt Type-C port

Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Core i5 - 8250 U 13.3 inches Laptop (8GB RAM/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/UHD Graphics), 2kg
1% off
149,990 151,000
Buy now

5. Razor Blade 15

The new Razer Blade 15 is an ultraportable laptop powered by the newest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It offers incredible performance with a 15.6" Full HD, 144Hz thin-bezel display, offering an intensely fast visual experience for gaming and other uses.

  • Price: Rs.2,67,800
  • Display: 15 inches, FHD 360Hz, QHD 240Hz or 4K 144Hz
  • Resolution: 2560x1440 pixels
  • Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i9
  • RAM: 16 GB, 1 TB SSD
  • Graphics: Powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

ProsCons
Performance, FHD, QHD, and UHDdisplayShort keyboard travel
Vapour chamber coolingExpensive
Multiple ports
Excellent build
12th Gen

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2021, Intel Core I7-11800H 8-Core, Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3060, 15.6 Inches Qhd 240Hz, 16Gb Ram, 1Tb Ssd, Windows 10 Home, Cnc Aluminum - Chroma Rgb - Thunderbolt 3
324,870
Buy now

6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 8 is the 1st user-friendly PC built on the Intel Evo arena for i5 & i7 variants with a storage of 256 GB or more. It’s made to highlight the greatest features of Windows 11, enabling you to work, play, and create in the ways that feel most natural to you. A tablet, a laptop, or a mobile digital canvas - you get to decide.

  • Price: Starting at Rs.1,04,499
  • Display Screen: 13" Pixel Sense™ Flow Display
  • Dimension: 11.3-inch * 8.2–inch * 0.37-inch (287 mm * 208 mm * 9.3 mm)
  • Resolution: 2880 * 1920 (267 PPI)
  • Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 & Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 Processor
  • RAM: 8 GB, 16 GB & 32 GB storage (LPDDR4x RAM)
  • Battery: Lasts around 16 hrs
  • Audio: 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos
  • Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i5 & i7)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 for an ultra-fast bandwidth

ProsCons
120Hz touch displayNo USB A or dongle included
13-inch, thin-bezel displayNo AR and glassy display
Excellent camera
Thunderbolt 14
11th Gen

7. LG gram 17

A smart laptop with Windows 11 configuration, the LG Gram 17 is the perfect laptop for multitasking. It’s lightweight and sleek in design, making it smart and easy to use. The upgraded hardware with a smart amp and stereo speakers delivers realistic sound quality. Most importantly, it is durable with a powerful processor, system memory and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

  • Price: Starting at Rs.1,02,999
  • Display: 17-inch
  • Resolution: WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
  • Dimension:15.0" x 10.5" x 0.7"
  • Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8565U, 1.80GHz/4.60 GHz
  • RAM: 16 GB storage, DDR4 2400 MHz - 8 GB x 1 (On Board) - 8 GB x 1
  • Battery: 4 cell lithium-ion with 72Wh
  • Audio: 2 speakers with up to 1.5W output
  • Graphics: Intel® Ultra HD Graphics Card 620
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6

ProsCons
Intel Evo, all-day batteryNo discrete GPU
Wi-Fi 6Small touchpad and keyboard
2k display with 16:10 aspect ratio
Lightweight Ultrabook and backlit keyboard
11th Gen

LG Gram 17 Intel Evo 11th Gen i7 Thin & Light Laptop 2K+ IPS 16:10 Display [16 GB RAM/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 11 / Iris Xe Graphics/ Thunderbolt 4/ USC -C x 2 / 1.35 kg, Black/ 3Yr Warranty] 17Z90P
36% off
95,999 150,000
Buy now

8. HP Pavilion Aero 13

With its 16:10 micro-edge display, this laptop enables you more screen space to enjoy entertainment and perform tasks for increased productivity. It is exceptionally light and powerful enough to complete even the most stressful jobs. Additionally, it enables you to make the most of an AMD processor's powerful capabilities.

  • Price: Starting at Rs.80,000
  • Display: 13.30-inch
  • Resolution: 2560x1600 pixels
  • Dimension: 29.7 x 20.9 x 1.69 cm (without stand)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series
  • RAM: 16 GB DDR4
  • Battery: 3-cell, 43 WH, Li-ion Polymer
  • Audio: Audio by B&O; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon™ Graphics
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11

ProsCons
Well pricedSmaller deck
16:10 micro-edge, anti-glare displayNo micro-SD card slot
Built-in Alexa
Fingerprint reader & multitouch keyboard gesture

HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 13.3 inches WUXGA Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD, Ultra-Thin, 970 gm, 400 Nits Anti-Glare 100% RGB Display/B&O Audio/Alexa/FPR /Backlit KB/Windows 11 Home/13-be0206AU, 0.97Kg)
27% off
67,490 92,295
Buy now

9. Dell Inspiron 13

The 13-inch Inspiron 13 5310 from Dell has all the features you could ever want: a large 54-Wh battery, a 35-watt Intel-H processor, a separate graphics card, and a matte sRGB display with Full HD resolution, along with two Thunderbolt 4 connectors.

  • Price: Rs.1,13,632
  • Display: 13.30-inch
  • Resolution: 1366x768 pixels
  • Dimension: 380.00 x 260.30 x 25.15
  • Processor: Intel Core i7
  • RAM: 8 GB, 256 GB hard disk
  • Battery: 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion Polymer
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated HD Graphics 620
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11

ProsCons
Speedy performanceBattery life
Sharp details from the IPS screenBulky
USB connectivityPoor colour display

Dell Alienware x15 R1 2021 i7-11800H 16GB, Intel 1TB SSD, Windows 11 + MSO'21, NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB, 15.6 inches FHD 300 nits 360Hz + Alien FX, Lunar Light Gaming Laptop (D569932WIN9, 2.27 kgs)
12% off
242,150 276,071
Buy now

10. Alienware X14

A streamlined laptop designed for high frame rate gaming, the Alienware X15 laptop model looks futuristic. A sleek 15-inch display provides a stunning visual experience, while the design sets it apart from competitor models. A laptop with this powerful processor does not bring up any issue with overheating. Besides, given the price, the battery life is decent and the performance a hit.

  • Price: Rs.1,13,632
  • Display: 14", FHD
  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12500H
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Battery: 6 Cells, 80 WH, Lithium-Ion
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 3050, 4 GB GDDR6

ProsCons
Great displayNon-upgradeable display
Sleek and futuristic designOnly good for gaming
Impressive performance

Dell Alienware x15 R1 2021 i7-11800H 16GB, Intel 1TB SSD, Windows 11 + MSO'21, NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB, 15.6 inches FHD 300 nits 360Hz + Alien FX, Lunar Light Gaming Laptop (D569932WIN9, 2.27 kgs)
12% off
242,150 276,071
Buy now

Best 3 features of Windows 11 laptops:

Windows 11 is a promising update, which is why more people are opting for it. While it is a free update for existing users, you can consider buying a new laptop after checking the Windows 11 laptop price.

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP Spectre x360 14 Intel Core H-series CPUIntel Iris Xe GraphicsQuad speakers
Dell XPS 13 9320Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1185G7Intel Iris Xe Graphics4K UHD display
Microsoft Surface Pro 8Intel Core i5-8250 processorIntel UHDThunder bolt Type-C port
Lenovo Think Pad X1 Yoga12th Generation Intel Core i911th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 & i7-1185G Processor11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8565U
Razor Blade 15Intel 12th Gen, Core i3AMD Ryzen™ 5000 seriesNvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
LG Gram 17Intel® Iris® Xe GraphicsIntel® Ultra HD Graphics 620Intel Iris Xe with thin bezel screen
Samsung Galazy Pro 360AMD Radeon™ GraphicsVapour Chamber Cooling120Hz touch display
HP Pavilion Aero2k displayDolby Atmos SpeakersBuilt-in Alexa
Dell Inspiron 13Intel Core i712th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12500HIntel Integrated HD Graphics 620
Alienware X14NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 3050, 4 GB GDDR6USB ConnectivityGreat Display

Best value for money

Among Windows 11 laptops in India, The Dell XPS 13 9320 offers the best value for money. It has a 13.4 inches FHD stellar screen display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics card, and 32 GB RAM with guaranteed battery longevity despite the FHD display.

Best overall

The overall best Windows 11 laptop is the HP Pavilion Aero. It is lightweight with a stunning 16:10 micro-edge display. The 2560x1600 pixels resolution gives Dolby Vision, which is HDR supported.

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor ensures classic performance for long hours. The laptop provides multiple ports - HDMI In/Out, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and Headphone/Microphone Combo.

The HP Pavilion Aero packs 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The battery is 43Wh, fast charging with a performance that promises to stayfocused. This Windows 11 laptop price is quite affordable and available offline and online.

How to Find the Perfect Windows 11 Laptop?

Having many options for laptops is good. However, the key is to stay upgraded with the latest Windows software available. The Windows 11 upgrade is strong and power-driven with high-end features.

The display is brand-new with a redesigned taskbar and new widgets that deliver a personalised experience. You can open many Windows together in one laptop for multitasking. Google Teams is integrated within it, which makes video conferencing hassle-free. Windows 11 also has a better app store; the capability is in the preview section.

You can buy the perfect laptop after checking the Windows 11 Laptop price. Before purchasing, everything should be thoroughly checked, from the processor to the screen display, storage, and battery performance.

Price of windows 11 Laptops in India at a glance:

HP Spectre x360 14 (save 21,400) 1,11,500 (Amazon deal)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) 1,99,990
Dell XPS 13 9320 1,01,508
Razor Blade 15 3,24,870
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 1,24,043
LG Gram 17 (save 61,510) 88,490 (Amazon deal)
HP Pavilion Aero (save 28,804) 63,994 (Croma deal)
Dell Inspiron 13 (save 6,633)Rs1,06,999 (Amazon deal)

FAQs

1. What is the ideal price for a Windows 11 laptop?

The most high-performing Windows 11 laptops should cost in the range of 90,000 to 1,80,000. The latest configuration is driven by high-end features that provide maximum productivity. Windows 11 laptops have an excellent screen display of premium grade.

2. Does HP provide good Windows 11 laptops?

If you are looking for an upgraded laptop with Windows 11 software, HP is all game for it. You can choose from the HP Pavilion range - HP Envy laptop, HP Spectre x360 Convertible, etc. These are feature-packed with excellent performance.

3. Why should I choose an Intel i7 processor?

Intel Core i7 is ideal for media editing, multitasking, high-end gaming, and demanding workloads. It guarantees high-level output without disruptions. The laptop battery lasts longer, providing for an integrated system. The makers check for performance bottlenecks that are negligible.

4. Which features should I consider while buying a laptop?

When buying a Windows 11 laptop, the processor, RAM, screen display, and resolution are the primary factors to consider. Next, you need to decide on the Windows version and upgrades. Also, check sounds, connectivity, keyboard quality, battery, and longevity.

5. Which one is the best Windows 11 laptop for 2022?

HP Spectre x360 is the best Windows 11 laptop in India. It has a 14-inch display, sleek design & runs on an Intel i7 core processor; it has excellent performance and audio quality. It is convertible and highly portable, and lightweight.

