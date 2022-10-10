Xiaomi 256 GB internal memory mobile phones: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Get all the information you need to choose the best Xiaomi 256GB internal memory mobile phones. Our expert reviews and ratings will help you find the best phone.

Smartphones, produced by Xiaomi, are known for their exceptional performance and value for money. Those with 256gb internal memory come with high-end features.

Compared to other major manufacturers, smartphones produced by Xiaomi are commended for their exceptional performance and value for money. We have compiled a list of the best Xiaomi 256GB internal memory mobile phones. This exclusive guide will help you make an informed purchase decision. 1. Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB/256GB) The Xiaomi 12 Pro represents the absolute best Xiaomi has to offer in terms of performance and design. As a high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro exceeds all expectations. Xiaomi asserts that it has increased its attention on reliability while including sufficient high-end features. If you are looking for a powerhouse that is equally dependable in the camera and design department, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a great choice. Specifications: Display: 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1500 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Antutu: 968,607) RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4600 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 50 MP (f/1.9) telephoto sensor, 50 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 18 minutes)

Pros Cons Elegant design and display Mediocre results with the Telephoto lens Best-in-class charging speeds Lacks a formal IP rating Beautiful pictures from the primary camera Throttling problem as in every phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

2. Mi 10 The Mi 10 makes for an interesting offering. This phone's curved front and rear glass add a stylish touch. The glossy surface makes it aesthetically pleasing. The Mi 10 5G has the most flagship specs but no IP certification. It has a water-repellent P2i coating, so it should survive accidental splashes. In terms of performance, the Mi 10 does not disappoint despite being somewhat older than the other phones on this list with its 8GB RAM. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and 650 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4780 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, 30W

Pros Cons Elegant OLED display with 90hz refresh rate Front camera could be improved Strong performance with Snapdragon 865b 5G Lacks a formal IP rating Great camera quality A telephoto lens is strongly missed

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (12GB/256GB) The Xiaomi 11T Pro is an improvement over the Mi 10T Pro in every measurable way. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 120W charger, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC update, and an AMOLED screen that supports Dolby Vision. While it does come at a higher price than the standard Mi 11T, this new model is a great addition to the Mi 11 lineup. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1000 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

Pros Cons Support for ultra-fast 120W fast charging Hard to reach the biometric scanner Superb build quality Throttling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor Support for 13 5G bands Lacks support for wireless charging

4. Mi 11X Pro 5G With OnePlus having deviated from its original vision of producing only flagship killers, Xiaomi has taken over the wheel. The Mi 11X Pro is as powerful as any other phone with the Snapdragon 888 processor. With an amazing camera setup and a host of other flagship-grade features, the Mi 11X Pro 5G offers an incredible value proposition. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) RAM: 8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4520 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) telephoto macro lens Front Camera: 20 MP(f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 52 minutes)

Pros Cons Elegant design Underpowered processor Power-packed performance Overpriced Stunning display Support for only 33W fast charging

5. Redmi K50i 5G Given Xiaomi's inconsistent pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G makes several notable design choices to set itself apart from other mid-range smartphones. However, its performance is far superior to that of its rivals and is on par with that of premium smartphones. Specifications: Display: 6.6-inch FFS LCD panel with 144hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision, and 650 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 5080 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (50% in 15 minutes, 100% in 46 minutes)

Pros Cons Exceptional performance Bland design 144hz refresh rate display LCD panel Great battery life Mediocre low-light photography results

6. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Xiaomi's Note Pro series isn't as appealing as it was before the arrival of 5G. There isn't enough power in the Snapdragon 695 processor to record 4K video or HDR, and the camera setup isn't perfect. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is excellent but doesn't set the standard in its class. Even though its novelty has worn off, it's still a decent low-priced Android option. However, the Note 11 Pro + 5G is an excellent option if you are looking for a great mid-range phone. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (100% charge in 42 minutes)

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Overpriced Stereo speakers setup Underpowered processor 67W fast charging No support for Android 12

Price of Xiaomi 256gb internal memory mobile at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 12 Pro(12GB/256GB) Rs. 66,999 Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB/256GB) Rs. 62,999 Mi 10 Rs. 54,999 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(12GB/256GB) Rs. 33,240 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(8GB/256GB) Rs. 39,999 Mi 11X Pro 5G Rs. 32,999 Redmi K50i 5G Rs. 28,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G ₹ 24,999

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB/256GB) 12GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 proces 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging Mi 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor 108 MP rear camera Up to 12GB of RAM Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (12GB/256GB) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor 12GB RAM 120W fast charging Mi 11X Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G 48 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Redmi K50i 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor 64 MP rear camera 67W fast charging Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 108 MP rear camera Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G 67W fast charging

Best value for money According to our research, the Redmi K50i 5G is the most cost-effective option on our list. The phone's 6.6-inch FFS LCD panel boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 compatibility, Dolby Vision decoding, and 650 nits of peak brightness. With 256GB storage and the power-packed Dimensity 8100 processor, the K50i will not disappoint you when it comes to performance. Best overall The best overall phone on our list is the Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB/256GB). It has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1500 nits peak brightness. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 256GB internal memory mobile phones Choosing the best smartphone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It is essential to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use. Things to consider: Battery life: It is expected that premium smartphones would have a screen-on duration of 6+ hours. A higher battery capacity is helpful, especially for power users. Some midrange and high-end smartphones have screen-on times of more than 10 hours. Even with constant use, the phone should last around 24 hours. It would help if you could verify online battery testing reports before purchasing. Processor: The processor, often called the chipset or the system-on-a-chip (SoC), is the central nervous system of your smartphone. A powerful SoC can benefit your phone's performance and other features such as image processing. Display panel: The display panel is a critical consideration for most users. Despite being vital to your ownership experience, the resolution must not be the only thing you are gunning for. While QHD displays produce more precise images, the difference between FHD and QHD is subtle, especially to the untrained eye. It is also essential to check whether your phone has screen protection on your device. The screen will be well protected by Gorilla 5 and 6, featured in most current smartphones. Storage: Lower-end phones typically have 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas flagships have 128GB to 512GB. Almost everyone transfers every GB of data from their old phones to their new ones. To have enough capacity for your data and apps, we recommend 128GB or greater. Look for phones that have expandable storage.

