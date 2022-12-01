Your guide to the best epilators for women

Summary:
An epilator is an electronic device that helps in hair removal- in areas like arms, legs, underarms, face, and bikini lines. It helps with long-lasting smoothness, softness, and hair-free skin for four weeks. These devices have become an essential part of the beauty regimen for women worldwide.
Women tired of waxing, shaving, and trimming, can opt for the best epilators. But which are those? Read on to learn more about the best epilators for women.
7 best epilators for women
1. Philips Cordless Epilator– All-Rounder for Face and Body Hair Removal
Philips 710 Epilator comes with an Opti-light to view the finest hairs on your beautiful body. It has an optimal contact cap- which helps reduce discomfort and pulling of your skin during epilation. The ceramic tweezers on the extra-wide epilation head help grab more hair with each stroke.
Specifications
Brand name - Philips
Waterproof - YES
Head - Extra wide
Colour - White
Shaving Head - YES
Trimming Comb - YES
Weight - 0.450 kilograms
Delicate Area Cap - YES
Hair-catching Actions Per Minute - 70,000
Covering Areas - Face, Underarms, Bikini line
|Pros
|Cons
|S-shaped handle for comfort
|It may be painful for some women
|Epilation under ten minutes
|It lasts for four weeks.
2. Braun Silk-PIL 7 7-561 Wet and Dry Cordless Epilator
Braun Silk 7 Epilator is a bikini trimmer for women. It is also a waterproof and battery-operated epilator. Most users over Amazon report that this epilator is long-lasting, suitable for sensitive skin, and helps rid of recurrent shaving episodes. It is perfect for short hair. If you wish to use it while bathing or showering, you can gladly use it as it is a wet epilator.
Specifications
Brand name - Braun
Waterproof - YES
Colour - Silver
Number of Tweezers - 40
Attachments - 6
Weight - 0.37 kilograms
Power Source - Battery-operated
Shaver and Trimmer Head - YES
Covering Areas - Bikini
|Pros
|Cons
|Removes hairs as thin as 0.5mm
|It may provide a painful experience for some
|Smoothness lasts long
|It comes with six extras like caps for the face, pubis, and more.
3. Braun Face 810 – Mini Facial Epilator for Women with Cleansing Brush
With 2-speed settings and micro grip technology, Braun 810 Mini Epilator is well-known for removing that even wax cannot. Since the epilator is waterproof, you do not have to hesitate to operate it while bathing or showering. It is a multi-purpose epilator since it can also cleanse deep pores of your skin.
Specifications
Brand name - Braun
Trimming Range - 0.02mm
Auto-overload Off - NO
Protective Cap - YES
Plucking Movement Per Second - 200
Colour - White
Attachments - 3
Warranty - 2 Years
Weight - 0.299 kilograms
Tweezers Count- 10
Oscillations - 100 per minute
Covering Areas - Chin, Eyebrows, Upper lip, Forehead
|Pros
|Cons
|Removes hairs as thin as 0.2mm
|It may not suit all kinds of skin
|Six times better than manually cleansing the face- it helps remove makeup and impurities.
|It lasts for four weeks.
4. Braun Epilator for Women- Silk-Epil 5-500
Talk about an epilator with a SensoSmart Guide, and Braun Silk 5 Epilator should be your choice. The SensoSmart Guide is such that it controls the amount of pressure you apply while epilating. It blinks red when the amount of pressure you put is too much. This way, you protect your skin as well as your hair on the skin.
Specifications
Brand name - Braun
Waterproof - YES
Wider Head - 40%
Cordless Charger Validity - For 1-hour charge, 30 minutes of usage
Colour - Pink and White
Skin Contact Cap - YES
Ideal for - Beginners
High-frequency Massage Cap - YES
Attachments - 3
Weight - 0.480 kilograms
Tweezers Count- 28
Covering Areas - Legs, Underarms
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a 2-speed setting.
|It may be painful for some.
|Has anti-slip grip
|Innovative pressure-sensor technology
5. Painless Rechargeable Eyebrow Epilator & Painless Facial Hair Removal Razor for Women
Painless Eyebrow Epilator has a built-in light to help guide you to the finest hairs. It has two primary functions - eyebrow epilator and facial epilator. The covering is stainless steel, protecting your precious skin from cuts and scratches. It is so travel-friendly that you can carry it wherever you go.
Specifications
Brand name - Painless
Waterproof - YES
Head - Hypoallergic
Battery Life - 45 minutes
Colour - White
Attachments - 4
Weight - 0.100 kilograms
Head Type - Rotatory
Included Components - Free rechargeable battery set
Covering Areas - Face, Bikini, Eyebrow, Armpits, Legs, Lips, Nose
|Pros
|Cons
|Pocket-size friendly
|Blades are not sharp
|Cordless, Micro USB charging cable
|The epilating Head is removable and washable.
6. Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010 Epilator for Women
The first epilator with a fully-flexible head is none other than- Braun Silk 9 Flex Epilator. For glowing, youthful, and fresh skin- make good use of the exfoliation brush that comes with this epilator. It has everything you need in an epilator - micro grip technology, Smartlight, 40 tweezers, and A sensoSmart guide.
Specifications
Brand name - Braun
Colour - White
Flexible Head - YES
Waterproof - YES
Wider Head - 40%
Cordless Charger Validity - For 1-hour charge, 50 minutes of usage
Attachments - 6
Body Accessories - Brush for Exfoliation
Weight - 0.593 kilograms
Tweezers Count- 40
Shaver and Trimmer Head - YES
Covering Areas - Arms, Legs, Underarms, Sensitive Areas
|Pros
|Cons
|Slim handle, anti-slip grip
|No body massage attachment
|Efficient epilation for all body areas
|Trimmer cap for trimming your hair
7. Braun 69089 Silk-Epil 9 Skin Spa 9-961 v 5-in-1 Epilation, Exfoliation and Skin Care System
The micro grip technology of Braun 69089 Epilator helps catch hairs as short as 0.5mm. You can expect to have long-lasting smoothness of your skin for four weeks. It possesses high-performance bristles for excellent exfoliation of your dead skin cells. It is a dermatologically recommended hair removal epilator.
Specifications:
Brand name - Braun
Color - White and Bronze
Waterproof - YES
Attachments - 12
Fine Bristles - 10,000
Pivoting Head - YES
40% Wider Head -YES
High-frequency Massage Cap - YES
Body Accessories - 3 Brush for Exfoliation
Weight - 0.57 kilograms
Vibrations per Minute - 3000
Covering Areas - Arms, Legs, Underarms, Face, Bikini Area
|Pros
|Cons
|Smartlight
|It may not be suitable for sensitive skin
|Pivoting Head for covering finer areas
|2-speed settings
|Product
|Price
|Philips 710 Epilator
|Rs. 4,546
|Braun Silk 7 Epilator
|Rs. 17,980
|Braun 810 Mini Epilator
|Rs. 3,009
|Braun Silk 5 Epilator
|Rs. 4,191
|Painless Eyebrow Epilator
|Rs. 756
|Braun Silk 9 Flex Epilator
|Rs. 14,534
|Braun 69089 Epilator
|Rs. 18,582
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Corded Or Cordless
|Extras
|Tweezers/head
|Philips 710 Epilator
|Cordless
|3
|Ceramic
|Braun Silk 7 Epilator
|Cordless
|6
|40
|Braun 810 Mini Epilator
|Cordless
|3
|10
|Braun Silk 5 Epilator
|Cordless
|3
|28
|Painless Eyebrow Epilator
|Corded
|1
|18K Gold-plated
|Braun Silk 9 Flex Epilator
|Cordless
|6
|40
|Braun 69089 Epilator
|Cordless
|12
|40% wider Head with deep and long tweezers
Best value For money
In money matters, there is no competition for Braun Silk 7 Epilator. It offers virtually painless and gentle epilation for women. It has the maximum number of features in a discounted offer at Amazon. 40 Tweezers of this epilator can capture hair as short as 0.5mm and offer long-lasting, smooth, and hair-free skin for up to 4 weeks. With some of the best features and the lowest price range, this epilator is an excellent choice if you are looking for a great deal. Indeed, one of the best epilators for women.
Best overall
One of the best epilators for women is Braun Silk 9 Flex Epilator. It comprises many functions. Functions are Smartlight, Senso-Smart Guide, Anti-slip handle, Micro grip Tweezer System, Fully Flexible Head, 40 Tweezers, 100% Waterproof, Exfoliation brush, and only six attachments. It also has a 40% wider head. With some incredible features, incredible ratings, and a great price, this is indeed one of the best epilators for women.
How to find the perfect epilator?
Shaving gives thorny and thick hair. Waxing can give red bumps. But epilation? Smooth, gentle, and soft skin for four long weeks, almost as good as a month! So, how do you find the perfect epilator for your beautiful skin?
Here are some of the questions that you must contemplate:
What areas do you want it to cover? Arms, underarms, bikini line, legs, or face?
Speed settings: 1 for thin hair and 2 for thick hai
Attachments: What more can you do with an epilator? What is the number of extras? 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, or 12?
Wet or dry: Epilation is less painful when you do it during a bath or shower
Tweezer count: 10, 20, 30, 40
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Beginners at epilation must epilate once in fifteen days. Once your skin gets used to the epilator, you can switch to epilating once a month.
An epilation usually lasts for four weeks. The hair that grows back after epilation is softer and thinner than before.
Pamper your skin with a moisturizer after epilating it. You could go for a nourishing body lotion
Epilation is ideal for large areas with toughened skin, like hands and feet. It can also be delicate, like the bikini line, face, and underarms. It depends on your pain tolerance level.
Some of the best epilators for women are as follows:
Philips BRE 285 Epilator
Braun 1170 Epilator
Havells 5000 Epilator