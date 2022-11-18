Best facial epilators for women to buy in 2022

1. What is epilating?
Epilation is a technique of hair removal in which hair is removed from its root by pulling it out, similar to waxing. Unlike waxing, however, the process is mostly painless.
Today preparing for a party, an important office meeting, or a vacation, all have a common component—body hair removal. Usually, people make a salon appointment for waxing or use a shaver, tweezer, or hair removal cream for smooth skin. None of these is a pain-free, long-lasting, or efficient solution. This is where epilators come into the picture. Epilators sound unfamiliar and intimidating, and perhaps that is why they are not so popular. But they are simply electronic tweezers!
Epilation is less time-consuming and painful as compared to wax, lasts longer than shaving or trimming, and also eliminates the cuts and bleeding that can be caused by shaving. It is one device with multiple uses and benefits, making it perfect for hair removal. Epilators remove hair from the root itself; hence, you can easily get smooth skin for almost 3 to 4 weeks. Also, epilation causes the hair to grow thinner and smaller; which is an additional benefit. Moreover, it is budget-friendly, cost-efficient, and a one-time investment at that. Epilators are slowly rising in popularity now. In case you want to hop on to the epilator wave, we have composed a list of epilators that are best in the segment by comparing the specifications, pros, and cons of each product. We hope this will help you decide which new epilator to buy.
1. Panasonic ES-ED90-P
ES-ED90-P is a multi function epilator by Panasonic. It comes with Pedicure Buffer, Dual-Disc Epilator Head, Epilator Gentle Cap, Gentle Epilator Head, Shaver Head, and Bikini Comb. It comes with hypoallergenic Stainless Steel blades and built-in LED light for better epilation. It can be used in cordless mode for up to 30 minutes and can be used even in water.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-579
Silk-Pil 9 9-579 is a feature-loaded epilator by Braun. It comes with a 40% wider head for faster operation. It is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is being applied while epilating. Silk-Pil 9 also has a MicroGrip Tweezer Technology that catches even the smallest hair. It is a waterproof epilator with a pivoting head, 2-speed settings, and a smart light.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Braun Silk-pil 7 7-561
Silk-Pil 7 7-561 is a complete solution epilator by Braun. It comes with all the needed features like a shaver head, a long-lasting battery, smart light, 2-speed settings, waterproofing, etc. It also has Close Grip Technology that catches even the smallest hair along. The pivoting head and SoftLift tips help it function smoothly.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010
Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010 is a fully flexible epilator by Braun that can reach even tricky areas. It is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is applied during epilation. Silk-Epil 9 also uses MicroGrip Tweezer Technology that catches even the smallest hair. It is a waterproof epilator with a pivoting head, 2-speed settings, and a smart light. It is very compact and light in weight along with a long runtime of 50 minutes.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720
Silk-Pil 9 9-720 is a budget epilator by Braun. It comes with a 40% wider head for faster operation. Like other Braun epilators, it is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is applied while epilating. Silk-Pil 9 also has a MicroGrip Tweezer Technology that catches even the smallest hair. It is a waterproof epilator with a pivoting head, 2-speed settings, and a smart light.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Braun Face 810
Face 810 is the newest epilator by Braun specially designed for facial hair removal. It comes with 10 micro tweezers that can capture hair up to 0.02 mm small. It also comes with other attachments for exfoliation and deep cleansing. It is designed for the chin, upper lip, forehead, and eyebrows. It comes with a removable AA battery in a waterproof compact body.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Havells FD5000
The Havells FD5000 is a small and powerful budget-friendly epilator launched by Havells for facial hair removal. It comes with a dual-track rotary cutting system for smooth skin. It can be used even in water, so you can epilate in the shower. It is very small in size and can be carried anywhere. It also comes with a mirror in the cap for assistance in epilation. The product comes with a removable AA battery.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Braun FS1000
FS1000 is a small yet very useful epilator launched by Braun, especially for facial hair removal. It is highly compact and can be carried anywhere. It is designed to reach every facial contour and remove the smallest hair on the skin. It also comes with a smart light for assistance in epilation. It comes with a removable AA battery.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Panasonic ES-ED90-P
|Dual-Disc Epilation Head with 48 Rotating Tweezers
|Hypoallergenic Stainless-Steel Blades and Foil
|Waterproof
|Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-579
|MicroGrip Tweezer Technology
|SensoSmart Technology
|Smart Light
|Braun Silk-pil 7 7-561
|Close Grip Technology
|SoftLift Tips
|Waterproof
|Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010
|MicroGrip Tweezer Technology
|SensoSmart Technology
|Fully Flexible Head
|Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720
|MicroGrip Tweezer Technology
|SensoSmart Technology
|Smart Light
|Braun Face 810
|10 Micro Tweezers
|Captures Hair up to 0.02mm
|Waterproof
|Havells FD5000
|Dual Track Rotary Cutting System
|Waterproof
|Mirror
|Braun FS1000
|Rotary Cutting System
|Captures Small Hairs
|Smartlight
Best value for money product
Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-720 is the best value-for-money product on this list. Much like other Braun epilators, it comes with a 40% wider head for faster operation. It is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is applied in epilation. Silk-Pil 9 also has a MicroGrip Tweezer Technology. It has a waterproof body for underwater use, along with 2-speed settings and a smart light for assistance in epilation. Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-720 is the best value-for-money product because it contains all the important features of an epilator at a very low price as compared to a high-end epilator.
Best overall product
Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-579 is the best product on this list because it offers features that no other product has. It comes with a 40% wider head for faster operation. It is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is applied in epilation. Silk-Pil 9 also has a MicroGrip Tweezer Technology that catches even the smallest hair up to 0.5 mm which is better than wax. It has a waterproof body for underwater use along with a pivoting head. It also comes with 2-speed settings for light and heavy uses and a smart light for assistance in epilation. It works for up to 50 minutes on a single charge which is one of the longest battery backups. Moreover, it also comes with several attachments for massage, trimming, shaving, and facial hair removal. These additional attachments promise to make your epilation experience simple and pain-free, and leave you with smooth, hairless skin.
How to find the perfect epilator?
Here are a few points to check while choosing the best epilator:
These points may vary with the price range and from product-to-product. Make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying.
Price list table
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Panasonic ES-ED90-P
|₹32,092
|2.
|Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-579
|₹28,000
|3.
|Braun Silk-pil 7 7-561
|₹17,980
|4.
|Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010
|₹14,534
|5.
|Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720
|₹5,604
|6.
|Braun Face 810
|₹3,654
|7.
|Havells FD5000
|₹846
|8.
|Braun FS1000
|₹1,699
For efficient epilation, you should hold the epilator at 90 degrees to the skin and slowly pass the epilator on the skin without pressing it too much. The epilator should be moved slowly for better hair removal, otherwise you will have to go over the same patch of skin multiple times.
Epilation is better than waxing in many aspects. Epilation hurts less than waxing as only hairs are pulled. Moreover, small hairs are left over in waxing which gets removed in epilation resulting in long-lasting smooth skin for up to 4 weeks.
Epilation is safe and good for the skin. In fact, it is safer and better than other hair removal options. Upn using razors, many people face minor cuts, rashes, etc., due to sensitive skin—these can be eliminated with the help of epilation.
Epilation reduces hair growth considerably over the course of regular usage. But it does not stop hair growth completely.