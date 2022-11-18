Best facial epilators for women to buy in 2022

Best facial epilators for women

Today preparing for a party, an important office meeting, or a vacation, all have a common component—body hair removal. Usually, people make a salon appointment for waxing or use a shaver, tweezer, or hair removal cream for smooth skin. None of these is a pain-free, long-lasting, or efficient solution. This is where epilators come into the picture. Epilators sound unfamiliar and intimidating, and perhaps that is why they are not so popular. But they are simply electronic tweezers! Epilation is less time-consuming and painful as compared to wax, lasts longer than shaving or trimming, and also eliminates the cuts and bleeding that can be caused by shaving. It is one device with multiple uses and benefits, making it perfect for hair removal. Epilators remove hair from the root itself; hence, you can easily get smooth skin for almost 3 to 4 weeks. Also, epilation causes the hair to grow thinner and smaller; which is an additional benefit. Moreover, it is budget-friendly, cost-efficient, and a one-time investment at that. Epilators are slowly rising in popularity now. In case you want to hop on to the epilator wave, we have composed a list of epilators that are best in the segment by comparing the specifications, pros, and cons of each product. We hope this will help you decide which new epilator to buy. 1. Panasonic ES-ED90-P ES-ED90-P is a multi function epilator by Panasonic. It comes with Pedicure Buffer, Dual-Disc Epilator Head, Epilator Gentle Cap, Gentle Epilator Head, Shaver Head, and Bikini Comb. It comes with hypoallergenic Stainless Steel blades and built-in LED light for better epilation. It can be used in cordless mode for up to 30 minutes and can be used even in water. Specifications Number of tweezers: 48

Usage area: Full body

Usage condition: Wet & Dry

Power type: corded/cordless

Speed settings: 2

Number of attachments: 6

Pros Cons Dual-Disc Epilation Head with 48 Rotating Tweezers Epilator Heads Are Bulky Hypoallergenic Stainless-Steel Blades and Foil Short Battery Life Waterproof Built-In LED Light

2. Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-579 Silk-Pil 9 9-579 is a feature-loaded epilator by Braun. It comes with a 40% wider head for faster operation. It is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is being applied while epilating. Silk-Pil 9 also has a MicroGrip Tweezer Technology that catches even the smallest hair. It is a waterproof epilator with a pivoting head, 2-speed settings, and a smart light. Specifications Number of tweezers: 40

Usage area: Full body

Usage condition: Wet & Dry

Power type: corded/cordless

Speed settings: 2

Number of attachments: 4

Pros Cons MicroGrip Tweezer Technology Very Noisy SensoSmart Technology Waterproof Smart Light

3. Braun Silk-pil 7 7-561 Silk-Pil 7 7-561 is a complete solution epilator by Braun. It comes with all the needed features like a shaver head, a long-lasting battery, smart light, 2-speed settings, waterproofing, etc. It also has Close Grip Technology that catches even the smallest hair along. The pivoting head and SoftLift tips help it function smoothly. Specifications Number of tweezers: 40

Usage area: Full body

Usage condition: Wet & Dry

Power type: corded/cordless

Speed settings: 2

Number of attachments: 6

Pros Cons Close Grip Technology Breaks Long Hair SoftLift Tips Price is high Waterproof Smart Light

4. Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010 Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010 is a fully flexible epilator by Braun that can reach even tricky areas. It is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is applied during epilation. Silk-Epil 9 also uses MicroGrip Tweezer Technology that catches even the smallest hair. It is a waterproof epilator with a pivoting head, 2-speed settings, and a smart light. It is very compact and light in weight along with a long runtime of 50 minutes. Specifications Number of tweezers: 40

Usage area: Full body

Usage condition: Wet & Dry

Power type: corded/cordless

Speed settings: 2

Number of attachments: 6

Pros Cons MicroGrip Tweezer Technology Very Noisy SensoSmart Technology Waterproof Fully Flexible Head

5. Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720 Silk-Pil 9 9-720 is a budget epilator by Braun. It comes with a 40% wider head for faster operation. Like other Braun epilators, it is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is applied while epilating. Silk-Pil 9 also has a MicroGrip Tweezer Technology that catches even the smallest hair. It is a waterproof epilator with a pivoting head, 2-speed settings, and a smart light. Specifications Number of tweezers: 40

Usage area: Full body

Usage condition: Wet & Dry

Power type: corded/cordless

Speed settings: 2

Number of attachments: 2

Pros Cons MicroGrip Tweezer Technology Very Noisy SensoSmart Technology Waterproof Smart Light

6. Braun Face 810 Face 810 is the newest epilator by Braun specially designed for facial hair removal. It comes with 10 micro tweezers that can capture hair up to 0.02 mm small. It also comes with other attachments for exfoliation and deep cleansing. It is designed for the chin, upper lip, forehead, and eyebrows. It comes with a removable AA battery in a waterproof compact body. Specifications Number of tweezers: 10

Usage area: Chin, upper lip, forehead and eyebrows

Usage condition: Wet & Dry

Power type: Cordless

Speed settings: No

Number of attachments: 2

Pros Cons 10 Micro Tweezers No Speed Adjustments Captures Hair up to 0.02mm Frequent Battery Replacement Waterproof Compact and Light Weight

7. Havells FD5000 The Havells FD5000 is a small and powerful budget-friendly epilator launched by Havells for facial hair removal. It comes with a dual-track rotary cutting system for smooth skin. It can be used even in water, so you can epilate in the shower. It is very small in size and can be carried anywhere. It also comes with a mirror in the cap for assistance in epilation. The product comes with a removable AA battery. Specifications Number of tweezers: Not available

Usage area: Face

Usage condition: Wet & Dry

Power type: Cordless

Speed settings: No

Number of attachments: 1

Pros Cons Dual Track Rotary Cutting System No Speed Adjustments Compact and Light Weight Frequent Battery Replacement Waterproof Mirror

8. Braun FS1000 FS1000 is a small yet very useful epilator launched by Braun, especially for facial hair removal. It is highly compact and can be carried anywhere. It is designed to reach every facial contour and remove the smallest hair on the skin. It also comes with a smart light for assistance in epilation. It comes with a removable AA battery. Specifications Number of tweezers: Not available

Usage area: Face

Usage condition: Dry

Power type: Cordless

Speed settings: No

Number of attachments: 1

Pros Cons Rotary Cutting System No Speed Adjustments Compact and Light Weight Frequent Battery Replacement Captures Small Hairs No Waterproofing Smartlight

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic ES-ED90-P Dual-Disc Epilation Head with 48 Rotating Tweezers Hypoallergenic Stainless-Steel Blades and Foil Waterproof Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-579 MicroGrip Tweezer Technology SensoSmart Technology Smart Light Braun Silk-pil 7 7-561 Close Grip Technology SoftLift Tips Waterproof Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010 MicroGrip Tweezer Technology SensoSmart Technology Fully Flexible Head Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720 MicroGrip Tweezer Technology SensoSmart Technology Smart Light Braun Face 810 10 Micro Tweezers Captures Hair up to 0.02mm Waterproof Havells FD5000 Dual Track Rotary Cutting System Waterproof Mirror Braun FS1000 Rotary Cutting System Captures Small Hairs Smartlight

Best value for money product Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-720 is the best value-for-money product on this list. Much like other Braun epilators, it comes with a 40% wider head for faster operation. It is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is applied in epilation. Silk-Pil 9 also has a MicroGrip Tweezer Technology. It has a waterproof body for underwater use, along with 2-speed settings and a smart light for assistance in epilation. Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-720 is the best value-for-money product because it contains all the important features of an epilator at a very low price as compared to a high-end epilator. Best overall product Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-579 is the best product on this list because it offers features that no other product has. It comes with a 40% wider head for faster operation. It is equipped with SensoSmart technology that indicates if too much pressure is applied in epilation. Silk-Pil 9 also has a MicroGrip Tweezer Technology that catches even the smallest hair up to 0.5 mm which is better than wax. It has a waterproof body for underwater use along with a pivoting head. It also comes with 2-speed settings for light and heavy uses and a smart light for assistance in epilation. It works for up to 50 minutes on a single charge which is one of the longest battery backups. Moreover, it also comes with several attachments for massage, trimming, shaving, and facial hair removal. These additional attachments promise to make your epilation experience simple and pain-free, and leave you with smooth, hairless skin. How to find the perfect epilator? Here are a few points to check while choosing the best epilator: Does the epilator work in water? Does the epilator capture small hair? Does the epilator have a good battery backup? If it is rechargeable, how long can it run on a single charge? Does the epilator include a shaving head? Does the product come with any additional attachments that can simplify the epilation experience? These points may vary with the price range and from product-to-product. Make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying. Price list table

S.no Product Price 1. Panasonic ES-ED90-P ₹ 32,092 2. Braun Silk-Pil 9 9-579 ₹ 28,000 3. Braun Silk-pil 7 7-561 ₹ 17,980 4. Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010 ₹ 14,534 5. Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720 ₹ 5,604 6. Braun Face 810 ₹ 3,654 7. Havells FD5000 ₹ 846 8. Braun FS1000 ₹ 1,699