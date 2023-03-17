5 analog watches for men to make a statement

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Do you have a weak spot for a classic analog watch? Well, most of us do. This fashion plus utility accessory is one of those timeless pieces that will never go out of style. It looks good on both traditional and western attire and helps in elevating the look in a jiffy. This explains why it still remains popular today.
If you're looking to introduce watches that can be worn in your everyday wear, then our list below will come in handy. The watches boast of simple and elegant designs. They have a striking appeal about them that is just hard to miss. You can wear them for years down the lane and still not feel bored. Build an enviable collection of analog watches and to help you with options, we have rounded up some of our favourites below from Snapdeal. Take a look at them and add them to your cart.
David Miller - Gold Brass Analog Men's Watch
This watch is a classic piece that men from different groups will love to own. It has a gold strap made of brass material. The dial colour is black and the shape is rectangular. It is easy to read time from the watch. It will go well with both traditional as well as modern attire. Perfect to wear on a daily basis, this will amp up your style, and how!
David Miller White Dial Silver Steel Strap Men's Watch DMRCM42
This analog watch is made from stainless steel material. The dial colour of the watch is white. It has a circular dial and looks super stylish. It can be worn on a daily basis. Designed for men, this one will indeed find many takers. It has a simple design and can be worn with all kinds of attire. A great fashion accessory, you must definitely own this one.
David Miller - Brown PU Analog Men's Watches
This analog watch has a nice brown colour strap. It has a circular white dial and is a simple and elegant watch. The strap material of the watch is polyurethane. The movement type of the watch is quartz. This is something that you can wear in daily wear to elevate your style quotient and round off the look in style.
David Miller - Brown Leather Analog Men's Watch
One look at it and you would want to flaunt it on your wrist. This watch is a stylish and chic fashion accessory that does more than just telling time, for it elevates your overall appearance as well. A classic-looking watch, this one has a round white dial and a brown leather strap. It will look good on men from various age groups.
David Miller - Black PU Analog Men's Watch
The dial and strap of this watch are available in black colour. It is a classic analog watch that will amp up your style. You may also get a lot of compliments on this fashion accessory. Perfect to wear on a daily basis, you will soon find your look incomplete without the watch. It has a buckle clasp type and the strap material of the watch is made from polyurethane.
|Product
|Price
|David Miller - Gold Brass Analog Men's Watch
|₹ 949
|David Miller White Dial Silver Steel Strap Men's Watch Dmrcm42
|₹ 349
|David Miller - Brown Pu Analog Men's Watches
|₹ 469
|David Miller - Brown Leather Analog Men's Watch
|₹ 299
|David Miller - Black Pu Analog Men's Watch
|₹ 399
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.