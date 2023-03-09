Branded watches elevate style like no other

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
When it comes to watches, we all prefer to buy ones that come from established brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Titan, Fastrack and so on. Such watches come with the promise of great display and durability as well. They can be even passed onto future generations, making them perfect heirloom pieces. A lot of us like to wear a watch on a regular basis - call it our penchant for this fashion accessory, or the fact that we do so out of habit. Nevertheless, one must have a collection of watches which should include both analog and digital ones in equal measure. Both these types of watches serve a different purpose. While the former can enhance the style quotient, the latter can track health parameters and many sports activities.
Since there are so many options to choose from, we understand when you feel overwhelmed by it. Hence, we have curated a list of our favourites which includes both analog and digital ones. The branded watches list below will definitely appeal to your style sensibilities. Take a look below.
Titan Smart Smartwatch
This Titan smartwatch comes with a lot of promises. It can help track your sports activities, health parameters like SPO2 levels, heart rate etc., and notify you about calls and messages, among other things. It has a round dial and has a screen size of about 1.32 inches. It is available in many colour options.
Tommy Hilfiger Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch-TH1791474
This analog watch from Tommy Hilfiger comes in a round shaped dial in blue colour. The band’s material is silicone and the watch movement type is quartz. It has a water resistance depth of 50 meters. A stylish watch, this one will elevate your style quotient in a jiffy. It can also be the perfect heirloom piece.
Lacoste Lacoste.12.12 Analog White Dial Men's Watch-2010762
What we can say with certainty about this analog watch for men is that it will grab attention for all the right reasons. It comes in striking white colour and is designed to elevate your style quotient in a jiffy. The strap is made from silicone material and it is water resistant up to a depth of 30 meters.
Fastrack Exuberant Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch-3283KM01
This analog watch from Fastrack looks striking in appearance. It has a round dial that is blue in colour. It will amp up the style quotient of men in a jiffy. The band of the watch is made from metal and comes in chic blue colour. Besides, it has a water resistance of up to 50 meters.
Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Fire-Boltt has a display screen size of 1.78 inches. It comes with 100+ sports modes and is available in many band colour options. It is IP68 rated and is water resistant as well. You can get all your smartphone-related notifications on this device on the go. It also has an internal storage memory of about 128 MB.
|Product
|Price
|Titan Smart Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, Aluminum body with 1.32" Immersive display, Upto 14 days battery life, Multi-sport modes with VO2 Max, SpO2, Women Health Monitor(Black) - 90137AP01
|₹ 8,995
|Tommy Hilfiger Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch-TH1791474
|₹ 8,625
|Lacoste Lacoste.12.12 Analog White Dial Men's Watch-2010762
|₹ 11,933
|Fastrack Exuberant Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch-3283KM01
|₹ 4,076
|Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368*448 Pixel Resolution 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance, SPO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring
|₹ 3,799
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.