5 one-piece dresses for women to make heads turn

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 03, 2023 15:59 IST

Summary:

A one-piece dress with a flattering fit can amp up style quotient in a jiffy. Read on to see our picks.

Every woman must invest in stunning one piece dresses to dial up glam quotient.

Are you looking to elevate your style and glam game? Then build an enviable collection of one piece dresses in your wardrobe. Dresses with flattering fits, rich flare and dainty prints will boost your confidence and make you feel more comfortable and desirable in your skin. Whether it is a cocktail party, a special day at the workplace, a brunch date with pals after months and so on, one piece dresses will make for great sartorial options for all these events.

We have curated our top 5 picks in a list below. They are inviting apparels that come at budget-friendly prices. They will accentuate your curves as well. From one shoulder dresses to ones featuring floral prints, our curations have something for everyone.

You can throw on accessories and do minimal makeup to ace the overall look. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.

Latin Quarters® Women Polyester Moss Printed Dress… Blue
This dress features a stripe pattern. Made from 100% polyester material, this one has a flattering fit and is designed to accentuate one's curves. It has a collar and half sleeves. The elastic detailing around the waist region will help cinch it. You can wear this in everyday wear to the workplace, on brunch dates and even post parties.

Latin Quarters® Women Polyester Moss Printed Dress… Blue
50% off
1,250


DEEBACO Women's Floral Print Georgette Dobby Smocking Midi Dress for Women
A stylish maxi dress, this one features dainty floral print on it. It has smock detailing and a V neckline. Made from georgette dobby material, this one has full sleeves. It is available in wine colour. The rich flare in the dress will elevate your experience of wearing it. Women from different age groups will look lovely in this dress.

DEEBACO Women's Floral Print Georgette Dobby Smocking Midi Dress for Women|One Piece Full Sleeves V-Neck Casual Western Flared Dresses for Ladies|Beach Wear Party Outfits (DBDR00000669_M_Wine)
55% off
1,659


DRAPE AND DAZZLE Women's Solid One Shoulder Mini Cocktail Golden Dress
You just won't be able to resist the temptation of owning and wearing this mini cocktail golden dress. It is a one shoulder dress and comes with a matching belt as well. Made from polyester material, it is available in slim fit and looks flattering. Minimal makeup and accessories will help you round off the look in absolute style.

DRAPE AND DAZZLE Women's Solid One Shoulder Mini Cocktail Golden Dress - M
46% off
949


Suivante Soft Comfortable Bodycon One-Piece Dress for Women's - (Black)
This bodycon one piece dress for women has a deep V neckline. A sizzling number, women wearing this will feel desirable, attractive and super chic in this one. Besides, a black dress is always a welcome addition. You will make heads turn in this one and that's a given. It is a body hugging dress that will help you make a bold statement.

Suivante Soft Comfortable Bodycon One-Piece Dress for Women's - (Black, M)
1,299


Campus Sutra Women Solid Design Stylish One Shoulder Casual Dresses
Dress up in this yummy yellow colour dress and you will feel bright and all happy. It is a one shoulder casual dress that ranks high on style factor. It is available in a regular fit that also looks super flattering. It's an A-line dress and if you're planning to make a statement in this one, then we suggest you go for either red or pink lip. A pair of heels in white or pink will further glam up the look.

Campus Sutra Women Solid Design Stylish One Shoulder Casual Dresses(SSMR22_CSWSSDR5085_M) Yellow
