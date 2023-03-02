5 party wear frocks for girls that will amp up their look

Summary:
There's no greater joy than dressing up little girls in pretty attire. Their cuteness gets a boost when dressed well. Since these days parents often throw parties for their children, one may need a lot of party wear frocks for girls so that they can look their best. Party wear frocks must be fashionable and should also be made from skin-friendly fabrics that keep girls feeling comfortable and ease. Whether it is the sequin work, heavy embroidery work, floral print or infusion of multiple hues, we have a range of choices to choose from.
We have rounded up our favourite picks that rank high on both comfort and style factors. Girls dressed up in them will fetch a lot of compliments and steal the show. To take a look at them, scroll down. A caveat: You may end up buying all of them and you must, for before you know it, girls will grow up and their tender years will never come back. So, dress them up in prettiest of outfits and let them have a gala time.
Doodle Girls Girls Dresses
This frock dress for girls features a unicorn. It has a stylish appeal to it and will amp up the look of girls. The dress has a rich flare and comes in a flattering fit. The material it is made from is net. A pair of flat bellies will look great with the dress. It's a sleeveless dress that is also comfortable to slip into.
Magic Stones Party Dress and Birthday Frock
Which parent does not want their girl child to look fabulous? This dress is something that girls can wear on birthdays. An off-shoulder dress, there are three colours available in this one - pink, rose pink and blue. The dress features a big bow on the front and features floral work on the chest front. It is made from 80% polyester and 20% cotton fabrics.
Fairy Dolls Girls Sequined Knee Length Dress Frock
This knee length frock dress is an attractive sartorial option. It features heavy sequin work and features thin straps. There are multiple colour options available in this one. It comes with a cotton lining and is perfect to wear on birthday parties. A sleeveless dress, the look can be rounded off with a pair of bellies or knee length boots. Girls will look stunning in this one, and that's a given.
Googo Gaaga Girl's A-Line Maxi Gown
This A-line dress comes in regular fit. It is made from poly cotton fabric and is a sleeveless attire. Made from 65% viscose and 35% cotton fabrics, this one has a good flare and looks pretty. A pair of pink bellies will best go with the attire. Girls can experiment with their hairdo to jazz up the look.
Hopscotch Girls Sleeveless Applique Floral Embroidery Design Party Dresses
The material composition of this party dress is made from 65% polyester and 35% cotton. It is a sleeveless attire and features floral embroidery work on it. One can see a star pattern on it. A stunning outfit indeed, you must add this to your cart. Girls will make a statement in this one and heads will turn too. The dress is available in a striking blue colour.
|Product
|Price
|Doodle Unicorn Party Dress for Girls| Sleeveless Net Frock with Rainbow Flare Dress for Girls, (Off White, 6-7 Years)
|₹ 1,041
|Magic Stones Party Dress and Birthday Frock (5-6 Years, Blue)
|₹ 999
|Fairy Dolls Girls Sequined Knee Length Dress Frock (10-11 Years, Golden1)
|₹ 1,299
|Googo Gaaga Girl's A-Line Maxi Dress(Pink_13-14 Years_Unicorn-03-Dress-P)
|₹ 1,960
|Hopscotch Girls 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester Sleeveless Applique Floral Embroidery Design Party Dresses in Multi Color for Ages 5-6 Years (Srs-3130382)
|₹ 1,649
