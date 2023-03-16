5 tops for women to look stylish everyday

Are you looking for tops for women that you can wear in casual, everyday wear? Well, we all look for comfort factor, but equally important is how you feel in a particular apparel. The clothes we wear have a bearing on how we feel in our skin. So, it is vital to ensure we feel cool and chic everyday. From peplum tops, to those with ruffle sleeves and cap sleeves, there are many flattering types of tops that one can introduce to one's summer wardrobe 2023. We have rounded up some options for you. From floral prints, smock detailing, crop tops to vibrant colours - you will find a great mix in our selections.

Women from across age groups will definitely find something that will appeal to their style sensibilities. They all are available on Snapdeal and come at budget-friendly prices. Scroll on to take a look and add them to your cart to elevate your style.



UrbanMark Women Solid Flared Sleeves Peplum Top with Smocking on Yoke - Rose Gold

This peplum top has flared sleeves. It features smock detailing on the yoke. Available in Rose Gold colour, this one is super comfortable to wear, stylish and made from good quality polyester material. You can wear this in casual wear to ace the everyday look. One can wear this with a high waist palazzo, a pair of jeans or even a pencil skirt.