Amazon Athleisure Week: Avail up to 80% off on workout clothes

Workout is fun and every fitness enthusiast will tell you how much they love shopping for workout clothes. For some, athleisure wear collection is much bigger than their regular and daily wear collection. It is amazing how the clothes that we wear during our workout sessions have a bearing on our self esteem. Apparels with a good fit always manage to boost the mood and in turn, our ability to perform as well. Besides, fabric quality is also important. Given how most of us sweat while working out, we certainly don't want apparels with poor fabric quality that won't last for long.
This is the best time to shop for athleisure wear as Amazon Athleisure Week is in full swing. You can get track pants, leggings, t-shirts for women at discounted prices. In this article, we take you through our top 5 picks in the women wear category from a brand called Symactive. Scroll on to take a closer look at options.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Women Leggings
This pair of leggings is available in many colour options. It comes in a flattering fit and helps accentuate one's curves rather well. It is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex fabrics. A high rise waistline apparel with skinny fit, this will be a perfect pick when heading out for a workout. You can get this at 80% off.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Slim Track Pants
This pair of track pants for women comes in two colours - Jet Black and Blueprint. It is available in slim fit and is made from 55% cotton, 40% polyester and 5% spandex material. A comfort wear, one can wear this to workout sessions to perform one's best. You can get this at 80% off. It will make for a good addition to your athleisure wear collection.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Slim Fit T-Shirt
This slim fit t-shirt for women is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex materials. It comes in a slew of colour options and the fit type of the garment is super flattering. The quality knit fabric is stretchy and allows for mobility. A comfort wear, women from different age groups will be happy to wear this to their workout sessions. You can get this at 73% off.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Women T-Shirt
This t-shirt for women is available in many colours like peach, lilac, Neon Yellow and so on. It has a relaxed fit and is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex materials. It has a round neck and half sleeves. It can be machine washed. You can get this at 71% off. You will find working out in this garment to be comfortable.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Regular Track Pants
This pair of track pants for women comes in regular fit. It has pockets on both sides in the front and comes with drawstrings at the waist too. Available in Jet Black colour, this one will look good with top wear in different colours. The material composition of the garment is 55% cotton, 40% polyester and 5% spandex. You can get this at 71% off.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Skinny Leggings (AW19-LG-02-A_Black 3_M)
|₹ 399
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Slim Track Pants (AW19-SA-TR-01-A_Jet Black_X-Large
|₹ 439
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Solid Slim Fit T-Shirt (AW19-SA-TS-02_Black + Blueprint XL)
|₹ 799
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Relaxed Fit T-Shirt (AW21-SYM-WTP-01_Peach Large)
|₹ 459
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Regular Track Pants (AW19-TR-02-A_Jet Black_Small S)
|₹ 439
