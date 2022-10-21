Story Saved
Friday, Oct 21, 2022
  fashion
  • Amazon Great Festival Sale 2022: Get as up as 63% off on Levi's jeans for women

Amazon Great Festival Sale 2022: Get as up as 63% off on Levi's jeans for women

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Oct 21, 2022 13:49 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Festival Sale 2022: Love jeans? Well then this is a good time to buy them as there is a mega sale on. Check out our list.

Amazon Great Festival Sale 2022: Get amazing discount on skinny jeans for women from Levi's.

Clothes, particularly our regular wear ones, see a lot of wear and tear and need to be replaced with new ones regularly. Besides buying new clothes are big high and does wonders to one's confidence. Among a whole range of clothes that fall under casual wear, a pair of jeans is easily one of the most popular wears. Whether the young and restless or the adult and relaxed, the convenience that a pair of jeans offers is endless.

Jeans are relaxed garments but depending on the cut and fabric it can be a glamorous one too. But, for most parts, all will agree that a pair of jeans is the most ‘chill’ garment one can sport.

If we have convinced you to go for jeans, then this is a good time to go for them and even better buying them online is a great idea. Why, you may ask? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on and available are jeans at very attractive prices. We have curated a list that you should definitely take a look at them.

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Fit Jeans

This skinny fit jeans is available in two shades of blue - made from 100% cotton fabric, this pair of jeans may be skinny fit but it is very comfortable to wear even in the oppressive Indian summer. This pair is designed to flatter your frame. thanks to a figure-hugging fit and chic silhouette. You can get 50% discount on this product.

Levi's Women's Skinny Jeans (21306-0578_Dark Indigo_30)
50% off 1,198 2,399
Buy now

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Fit Jeans

Here's another skinny fit pair of jeans that should be a must have for all women and girls, who love being fashionable. This is available in the classic blue colour. Made from 100% cotton and, hence, can be worn in summers as well. It fits the body well and flatters the frame. It is easy to maintain and can be machine washed. On purchase now, you can get a discount of 50%.

Levi's Women's Skinny Jeans (21306-0562_Mid Indigo_28)
50% off 1,449 2,899
Buy now

Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans

This dark indigo coloured jeans is also skinny fit. This is a glamour-looking jeans that can be perfect choice of a garment for all kinds of casual and semi formal occasions. What's more is that you can pair them with kurta as well and rock the Indo-Western look. You can avail 50% discount on this item.

Levi's Women's Skinny Jeans (21325-0311_Dark Indigo_28)
50% off 1,448 2,899
Buy now

Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans

This is another skinny fit jeans that can easily be your go-to attire for all casual occasions. While this pair of jeans is skinny fit in design, it will look good with all kinds of high heels. Having said so, by folding it a bit at the bottom, you can pair them with sneakers. If you take a closer look, some of you might find it giving a slight stone wash look. It can easily be machine washed. You can get as much as 63% off on this product.

Levi's Women's Regular Jeans (21325-0259_Blue_28)
63% off 953 2,599
Buy now

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Fit Jeans

Here is our last collection of skinny fit jeans and comes in a mid indigo colour, which makes it look very appealing. It is ankle-length, which makes it ideal to be paired with sneakers and shoes to get that sporty look. You can also team it with high heels to get that glamorous look. This jeans is available at 50% discount.

Levi's Women's Skinny Jeans (21306-0563_Mid Indigo_30)
50% off 1,448 2,899
Buy now

Price of skinny jeans for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Fit Jeans 2,399.00
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Fit Jeans 2,899.00
Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans 2,899.00
Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans 2,599.0
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Fit Jeans 2,899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

