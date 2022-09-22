Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get suit sets, kurtas at up to 76% off

There is no denying that women look out-and-out glamorous and desirable in Indian wear. Whether it be a salwar suit set or a kurta, every woman loves dressing up in them. Indian wear also makes women look more feminine and graceful. Of late, most women wear salwar suits or kurtas on certain occasions. However, given how versatile and easy-breezy this garment is, one can wear it in daily wear too with aplomb. Some celebrities like actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been spotted in salwar suits at airports many times in the past, giving us major fashion inspiration goals.

Amazon is offering discounts on salwar suits and kurtas and this is the opportune moment for women to upgrade their Indian wear collection. Prime members can shop from our list of favourites on September 22, while the non prime members will be able to shop at slashed prices starting September 23. Take a look at our picks below.



BIBA Women's Cotton Asymmetrical Hemline Salwar Suit Set

This stunning and pretty salwar suit set from Biba will definitely fetch you a lot of compliments. It has an asymmetrical hemline and is till knee length. It features a stunning and demure print that will stand out. Get this set at 49% off and elevate your style quotient. There are many striking colour options available in this one. Do buy this one.