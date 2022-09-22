Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get suit sets, kurtas at up to 76% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
There is no denying that women look out-and-out glamorous and desirable in Indian wear. Whether it be a salwar suit set or a kurta, every woman loves dressing up in them. Indian wear also makes women look more feminine and graceful. Of late, most women wear salwar suits or kurtas on certain occasions. However, given how versatile and easy-breezy this garment is, one can wear it in daily wear too with aplomb. Some celebrities like actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been spotted in salwar suits at airports many times in the past, giving us major fashion inspiration goals.
Amazon is offering discounts on salwar suits and kurtas and this is the opportune moment for women to upgrade their Indian wear collection. Prime members can shop from our list of favourites on September 22, while the non prime members will be able to shop at slashed prices starting September 23. Take a look at our picks below.
BIBA Women's Cotton Asymmetrical Hemline Salwar Suit Set
This stunning and pretty salwar suit set from Biba will definitely fetch you a lot of compliments. It has an asymmetrical hemline and is till knee length. It features a stunning and demure print that will stand out. Get this set at 49% off and elevate your style quotient. There are many striking colour options available in this one. Do buy this one.
Janasya Women's Poly Crepe Salwar Suit
This salwar suit set is perfect to wear on festive occasions and parties. It is made from poly crepe fabric and comes with a dupatta in georgette fabric. It has a stylish neckline and features an eye-catching print. There are many colours available in this one and one can get it at 76% off. Women will look good in this one, and how!
W for Woman Women's Straight Fit Dress-Drape Set
Dainty, refreshing and super elegant - this straight fit long kurta will look dazzling on women. It is made from rayon and net fabrics and is ankle length. The stunning embroidery work is what makes this attire look so striking. It is available at 55% off and you must definitely add it to your wardrobe. Go for a stylish pair of earrings and bangles to complete the look.
BIBA Women's Synthetic Straight Salwar Suit Set
This salwar suit set is an easy-breezy attire that will amp up the look of women in a jiffy. It is a simple and elegant set that features nice work on it. It is available in colour options, including yellow and orange. You can wear this on mehendi functions or on festive occasions. Grab 50% off on it and do buy it.
Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta
This salwar suit set features heavy print and sequin work on it. It is made from rayon fabric and looks stunning. Available in navy colour, this one is the perfect festive wear you can ask for. There is a decent 59% off available on this one. It comes with three fourth sleeves and has a nice flare too for a slightly dramatic feel.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.