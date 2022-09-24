Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 80% off on Reebok, Bata shoes

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
One look at the collection of shoes of a man and one can tell a lot about his fashion sense. An important component of men’s fashion, shoes can either elevate the overall look or bring it down. So, when investing in a pair of shoes, look for comfort and durability, but also invest in those that rank high on fashion and style components. Amazon is offering a good discount on shoes for men as part of its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. You can get as much as 80% off on them. What can be a better occasion to upgrade your collection of shoes?
Now is the time to buy shoes and we are here to help you with selection of them. In our list below, you will find our favourite pairs from the likes of Adidas, Reebok, Bata and more. Scroll ahead to take a look at them.
Campus Men's OXYFIT (N) Casual Shoes
This pair of casual shoes for men is made of rubber sole and comes with medium shoe width. You can wear it in your daily wear and feel absolutely comfortable in them. Available in many colours, it also ranks high on durability. Get 41% off on it. Besides, it is super easy to wear, thanks to its pull-on closure.
BATA Mens Boss-Slick Formal Shoes
This pair of formal shoes from Bata is made from Polyvinyl Chloride sole. It comes with pull-on closure and is made from PVC synthetic material. Available in black colour, this will add to the appeal and charm of the person wearing it. Get this one at 40% off. It is also comfortable and durable. Besides, the shoe has a medium width.
Adidas Men's Glarus M Running Shoes
Running in this pair of shoes will boost one’s performance, and how! Its sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate. It is made from mesh fabric and is super breathable. A shoe with a medium width and lace-up closure, this one is available in many colours. Comfortable and lightweight, this pair of shoes from Reebok is a must buy. One can get it at 63% off.
Red Tape Mens Rso104 Walking Shoes
A stylish-looking pair of walking shoes, this one comes in many colours like black, blue, silver and more. The upper material of the shoe is made from mesh fabric plus polyurethane material. It is a lightweight pair and has a medium shoe width. Grab this one at 80% off. Men will find walking in them super comfortable. It is also durable.
Reebok Mens Advent Tr Walking Shoe
This pair of walking shoes from Reebok looks stylish, and how! It is made of synthetic material and comes with lace-up closure. Walking in them will feel 100% comfortable and easy. Available at 65% off, this one comes in a striking colour combination of navy and yellow. Another quality about this pair is that it is lightweight.
|Shoes
|Price
|Campus Men's OXYFIT (N) Casual Shoes
|₹589.00 - ₹1,299.00
|Reebok Mens Advent Tr Walking Shoe
|₹1,169.00
|BATA Mens Boss-Slick Formal Shoes
|₹779.00 - ₹999.00
|Red Tape Mens Walking Shoes
|₹1,605.00 - ₹1,897.00
|Adidas Men's Glarus M Running Shoes
|₹1,200.00 - ₹2,499.00
