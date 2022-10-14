Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: 60% off on men's slippers and sandals

Shoes are always in demand. No matter what the situation, daily wear shoes (which include sneakers, sandals, slippers) are always needed. These sort of footwear always needs to be replaced. For the longest time, it has been in our habit to visit our neighbourhood market or, in recent times, a mall close by to make such purchases. However, with changing times, come new ways. Buying such stuff online is the smartest way to get cheap and durable products, delivered at the doorstep.

If you are in agreement then picking up such daily wear shoes from Amazon is always a smart thing to do. And now is a good time to pick them up as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live. As part of it, you can get plethora of products at throwaway prices.

We have put together a list that we feel you will definitely like. These include slippers and sandals, all of which are low maintenance and an absolute necessity in places in India where it is still raining. Tale a look.

United Colors of Benetton Mens 21p8cffpm822i Slipper

This pair of slippers is available from size 6 UK and goes up to 11 UK. If you were to pick up these slippers in any of the above-mentioned sizes, you will get a discount in the range of 26% to 30% (depending on the size). This easy breezy flipflop slipper is available in three different colour combinations. It comes with a slip on closure and has flat heels. It is not a water resistance pair of slippers.