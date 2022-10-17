Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: BIBA suit sets up for grabs at up to 55% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
With festival season just round the corner, most of us are now seriously contemplating on what to wear this festive season. We all like to look our best, dress up to the tee and feel good about ourselves and enjoy the festivities while looking the part. For women from different age groups, this is the time when they gravitate more towards Indian wear like suit sets and kurtas. After all, the way an Indian attire adds to the charm and apparel is simply unparalleled. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and this is the time for women out there to shop for festive wear and not worry about budget. One can grab pretty and classy attire at discounted prices.
Can it get better? Of course yes. We have a list of some suit sets and kurtas, prepared just for you. They all look super stylish. You will be able to look gorgeous without making much of an effort. Take a look and here's wishing you happiness this festival season.
BIBA Women's Polyester Salwar Suit Set
This salwar suit set from BIBA is made from polyester fabric. It is a chic attire and has a striking appeal. Perfect to wear on festive occasions, this one comes in Teal green colour. All women need to do is throw on a pair of matching earrings to round off the look. One can also choose to go for more accessories like a necklace and a stack of bangles. Grab 45% off on it.
BIBA Women's Rayon Straight Suit Set
This suit set comes in straight fit. Available in off white colour, this one features floral print on it. An easy breezy wear made from good quality cotton material, this attire will indeed make for a refreshing addition to one's closet. Women from varying age groups will love wearing this attire on numerous occasions. Get 44% off on this one.
BIBA Women's Cotton Regular Kurta
This regular kurta from BIBA is made from cotton material. It comes in regular fit and is available in black colour. A beautiful print work features on this kurta. The fabric feels soft on skin and is also lightweight. This festive season, you can wear this stylish apparel at the upcoming dos this festive season. Grab 40% off on it.
BIBA womens Suit Set
Made from cotton fabric, this suit set in Turquoise colour is pretty and chic. It can be just what you're looking for to wear this festive season. Accessorize the look with a pendant and earrings to amp up one's style quotient. Besides, one can throw on a pair of juttis or heels to round off the look. Grab 55% off on it.
BIBA Women's Cotton Blend Salwar Kurta Dupatta
If you're someone who likes to keep her look simple and elegant, then this kurta pant and dupatta set will definitely catch your attention. It has a nice work done on it and is an easy-breezy, no-frills attire. You can look stylish and at the same time feel absolutely comfortable in this one. Grab this cotton set at 25% off.
