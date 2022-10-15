Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 87% off on women's jewellery

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A piece of jewellery has the ability to alter the mood like no other. Imagine you are in a foul mood and suddenly you are gifted a pretty piece of jewellery! Chances are your mood will change in an instant. You will feel super light and happy. You may wear the best of garment, the best pair of shoes but without some jewellery, your look is likely to be incomplete.
In the olden times, gold and silver were the most popular metals used in jewellery. However, in modern times, gold and increasingly silver is prohibitively expensive. Hence, the trend to go in for gold plated jewellery. Today, such jewellery comes in so much variety and colour that it looks as good as real. And if it comes embedded with beads, Meenakari work and Kundan work, the look is just so rich.
We have curated a list of some stunning jewellery from Zaveri Pearls that you should definitely have a look at them.
Zaveri Pearls Green Beads & Kundan Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set
This is a beautiful choker necklace and comes with a earring and ring as well. Used extensively in this choker necklace are green beads, stones and Kundan. It is made of alloy and has a 22K yellow gold plating. This pretty necklace is ideal as wedding jewellery and can also be a nice gifting idea. There is 87% discount on it.
Zaveri Pearls Pink & Green Kundan Ethnic Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set
Here is another very charming choker necklace design with also comes with a earring and ring. This can easily be a wedding and engagement wear or as a festive wear. With Diwali and Bhai Dooj round the corner, this should certainly be on the radar. Featuring pink and green exquisite Kundan work, this 22 carat yellow gold plated set looks really rich. Pearls add that extra edge to it. On purchasing this one, you get 82% off.
Zaveri Pearls Pink & Green Meenakari Multistrand Pearls Choker Necklace & Earring Set
The designs and cuts of all the jewellery items included in this list will entice you no end. This one is another extremely pretty piece of work. Another choker necklace with earrings and ring to go with it, pairing this with a deep cut salwar kameez or suit or with a saree is sure to look stunning. Using green and pink Kundan jewellery, this choker also tastefully uses pearls. You can get it at 85% off.
Zaveri Pearls Green & Pink Stones Ethnic Collar Bone Necklace Earring & Ring Set
This collar bone necklace design with matching earrings and ring is made in geometric patterns and looks absolutely stunning. Less formal than the previous lot, you can easily wear it for semi casual occasions like a Diwali bash at your friend's place or a anniversary party at a 5-star hotel. This also uses pink and green Kundan with the traditional Kundan (translucent) interspersed in between. This too is made of alloy that is plated with 22 carat yellow gold. There's 83% discount on this one.
Zaveri Pearls Green Meenakari Bridal Choker Necklace Earring & Maangtikka Set
This piece of choker necklace comes with heavy earrings and a maang tika and is as dressy as it can get. It features exquisite green Meenakari work with white pearls and green drops. Made of alloy, this too comes with 22 carat yellow gold plating. Pair this set with a deep cut blouse or kurta and sport that rich and regal look in a jiffy. On purchasing it now, you can get a cool 80% off.
|Product
|Price
|Zaveri Pearls Green Beads & Kundan Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set
|₹2,995
|Zaveri Pearls Pink & Green Kundan Ethnic Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set
|₹3,450
|Zaveri Pearls Pink & Green Meenakari Multistrand Pearls Choker Necklace & Earring Set
|₹2,458
|Zaveri Pearls Green & Pink Stones Ethnic Collar Bone Necklace Earring & Ring Set
|₹2,495
|Zaveri Pearls Green Meenakari Bridal Choker Necklace Earring & Maangtikka Set
|₹4,495
