Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 44% off on Fossil watches

Both analog and smartwatches make for a great fashion accessory. They elevate the overall look of the person wearing it. Investing in a good watch always makes for a good idea. Fossil is one such brand that has an amazing collection of wrist watches. Both men and women can make use of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and buy watches for themselves at discounted prices. The smartwatches in this brand support amazing features. They can help one track one’s heart rate, oxygen levels, step count, calorie count and more. Exciting, right? Some of the watches can be passed down to generations as well, because of their stylish and evergreen design.
We have curated a list of watches from the Fossil brand that are known for their timeless appeal and durability. They come in different colour options as well. Scroll on to take a closer look at options in our list below.
Fossil Tillie Analog White Dial Women's Watch
This stunning-looking Fossil analog watch for women is simply way too classy. It looks charming and has a timeless quality about it. The movement of this watch is quartz, the dial colour is white and it has Rose gold stainless steel bracelet. It is also water resistant up to 50 meter. Perfect to give during this festive season, this watch is available at 40% off.
Fossil Decker Chronograph Black Dial Men's Watch
This Fossil watch for men has a round dial in black colour. The dial’s glass material is made of mineral and the band is made of silicone. A stylish watch, this one makes for a cool fashion accessory. You can wear it with both formal and casual attire to look smart and edgy. Besides, there's 40% off on it. That's pretty cool, isn't it?
Fossil Analog Gold Women Watch
This Fossil analog comes in Rose gold colour. Its band is made of stainless steel. A classy and stylish watch, you can wear it this festive season to round off the look in absolute style. Get it at 44% off. It comes with stones studded on it. The dial is round in colour and the watch movement type is quartz.
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Fossil is water resistant up to 30 meters. You can track distance covered, heart rate and many activities on this device. It has a swim proof design and comes in two colours - black and brown. Besides, it has a screen size of 1.28 inches. Get 35% off on it. A must buy utility plus fashion accessory, this will make for a good addition indeed.
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Fossil comes with built-in GPS. You can track distance covered, heart rate and many activities on this device. It has a swimproof design and comes in many colours, including - black, pink, rose gold and brown. Besides, it has a screen size of 1.19 inches. A must buy smartwatch, you can get it at 35% off. It is an item of utility indeed and will make for a good addition indeed.
|Product
|Price
|Fossil Tillie Analog White Dial Women's Watch
|₹9,995.00
|Fossil Decker Chronograph Black Dial Men's Watch
|₹8,995.00
|Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch
|₹22,995.00
|Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch
|₹18,495.00
|Fossil Analog gold Women Watch
|₹9,495.00
