Story Saved
New Delhi 24oCC
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
New Delhi 24oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 72% off on women's clothing

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 72% off on women's clothing

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 10:49 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: You can get kurtas, dresses and salwar suits at attractive discounts. Read on to know more.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Women's clothing have huge discount on them.

Women and clothes go hand in hand. Along with shoes, clothes are the other obsession. Wardrobes of women may be bursting with garments, but they will still find a way to fit another one in their closet. If that is the mood, then now is the time to go on a shopping spree. That's because Amazon is having its mega sale called Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and as part of it, a whole range of products are on sale with heavy discount on them.

One of the items on sale are clothes for women. We have a list of beautiful and elegant garments for women which we think you will love. Some of them are embroidered kurtas while some are A-line dresses. You can also get salwar suit set. Some of them are made from cotton fabric while some are made from polyester material. If you are in luck, you can get discount of as much as 72%. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and take a look.

W for Woman Women Kurta

This is wonderful yet subtle kurta for women. It is calf length in size and has a straight cut. It has round neck with three quarter sleeves. So fuller woman will definitely like this as it will make them appear slim. It also features elaborate and beautiful embroidery in the front of the kurta. You can get 52% discount on purchase of it.

cellpic
W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta (20FEW12213-211788_Blue_6 (X-Small))
52% off 869 1,799
Buy now

W for Woman Women's Cotton A-Line Midi Dress

The one garment that Indian women should embrace merrily is a midi dress - it is long enough for a still largely conservative country but one that can be comfortable wear in a hot and humid place. This is a A-line dress, it has a round neck and is calf length. It has three quarter sleeves. This is a 100% cotton dress and comes in pale and dull blue. It can be hand washed. It has a 70% off on this dress.

cellpic
W for Woman Women's Cotton a-line midi Dress (20FEW12997-113421_Blue_6 (X-Small))
70% off 899 2,999
Buy now

Aurelia Women's Georgette Salwar Suit Set

Here's a pretty and dainty yellow chudidar kurta with blue, yellow and orange prints. It is made of georgette fabric and comes with a dupatta. This is a graceful wear as the kurta runs till the ankle and has a straight fit. It has a boat neck with three quarter sleeves. Wear this with a pair of stilettos and stun all. There is a 52% discount on this garment.

cellpic
Aurelia Women's Georgette Salwar Suit Set (20FED10278-501230_T-Yellow_XX-Large)
52% off 2,376 4,999
Buy now

W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta

If you like solid colours then you are sure to love this kurta. What's more is that it comes with 26 different colours. This kurta is calf length in size with full length sleeves. It is also a straight cut kurta and, hence, fuller women will love it as it will make them look slim. You can hand wash this kurta. You get a 52% discount on this garment.

cellpic
W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta (20FEW13783-211282_Beige_10 (Medium))
1,499
Buy now

Janasya Women Women's Kurta

Here's another very attractive and subtle kurta. Made from Poly Crepe (100% polyester fabric), this is a A-Line dress and is calf length. It has some digital print on top but the rest of it is in solid green. This kurta has a mild boat neck with three quarter sleeves. You can get 72% discount on this one.

cellpic
Janasya Women's Light Green Poly Crepe Floral Print A-line Kurta
72% off 473 1,699
Buy now

Price of women's clothes at a glance:

ProductPrice
W for Woman Women Kurta 1,799.00
W for Woman Women's Cotton A-Line Midi Dress 2,999.00
Aurelia Women's Georgette Salwar Suit Set 4,999.00
W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta 1,499.00
Janasya Women Women's Kurta 1,699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Motorola mobile phones under 30,000
Vivo 128GB internal memory mobile phones: Our top picks
Best laptops under 70,000 in India: Buying guide
10 BEST POCO 2 GHz processor phones
Best Motorola mobile phones under 25,000: Buying guide
fashion FOR LESS