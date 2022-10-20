Story Saved
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Men's footwear up for sale, up to 70% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Men's footwear up for sale, up to 70% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 20, 2022 19:45 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has been on for some time now and this is your chance to grab footwear for men at slashed down prices.

product info
Footwear for men like slippers and moccasins are available at discounted prices. 

We all need an array of footwear options in our collection. When it comes to men, they need stylish pairs of formal shoes, slippers, some stylish pairs of loafers and moccasins to keep ahead of their style game. Since we all need different pairs for different occasions, it is important to have an eclectic mix of them. While comfort is one factor that we must factor in at all times when buying footwear, we must also look out for style quotient. For a fashionable pair of footwear can help one stand out and steal the show. There are many options listed on Amazon. And to help you with options, we have rounded up some in our list below. The cherry on the top is that all of them come at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

So, why miss the opportunity? Go, grab some pairs for yourself and your loved ones this festive season.

US Polo Association Men Bickford Loafers
This pair of loafers for men comes in tan, navy and black colours. Its outer material is made of synthetic and it is supremely easy to wear, thanks to its slip-on closure. A stylish pair, men will find it supremely comfortable to walk in these. Besides, it has 54% off on it. It is a must buy and makes for a stylish addition to one's collection.

cellpic
U.S.Polo Assn. Men's Bickford Tan Loafers - 7 UK/India (41 EU)(2531909019)
45% off 1,869 3,399
Buy now

US Polo Association Mens Colin Drivers
This pair of loafers for men has a sole made of polyurethane material. It is designed for men who have rich taste and is supremely comfortable to wear as well. It has a round toe and is available in two colours - grey and navy. There 50% off on it. Grab this one to amp up your style quotient. It makes for a cool pick.

cellpic
US Polo Association Men's Colin Grey Driving Shoes - 7 UK (41 EU) (8 US) (25320020)
50% off 1,699 3,399
Buy now

United Colors of Benetton mens Slipper
Looking for a cool and comfortable pair of slippers for men? Well this one from United Colors of Benetton will definitely appeal to you. It has a sole made of rubbers and features a refreshing print on it. There are three colours available in this one - yellow, bottle green and grey. Grab 26% off on this one. Men from different age groups must seriously consider introducing this pair to their collection.

cellpic
United Colors of Benetton mens Flip Flop Slipper (Bottle Green_10 UK_21P8CFFPM822I)
26% off 443 599
Buy now

Red Tape Men Bordo Slip-On Shoes
This pair of slip-on shoes from Red Tape has a sole made from rubber. There are two colours available in this one. A comfortable and stylish pick, the upper material of this pair of shoes is made of leather. A lightweight and durable wear, men will love wearing these for years. Grab 70% off on it. It is a must buy.

cellpic
Red Tape Men Bordo Slip-On Shoes-9
70% off 1,835.88 6,199
Buy now

Red Chief Leather Without Lace Formal Shoes for Men
This pair of shoes comes with no laces and is made from fine quality material. A durable and comfortable pair, this one is available in black and rust colours. The sole is made from leather and teh shoe width is medium. There's 51% off on it. It will make for a decent purchase. You can wear this to parties, workplace and brunch dates and so on.

cellpic
Red Chief Black Leather Derby Formal Shoes Men RC3455 001
51% off 1,895 3,899
Buy now

Price of footwear for men at a glance:

FootwearPrice
US Polo Association Men Bickford Loafers 3,399.00
US Polo Association Mens Colin Drivers 1,699.00
United Colors of Benetton mens Slipper 599.00
Red Tape Men Bordo Slip-On Shoes 6,199.00
Red Chief Leather Without Lace Formal Shoes 3,899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

