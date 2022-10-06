Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Sunglasses available at up to 84% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 06, 2022 19:25 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and this is the best time to invest in multiple pair of sunglasses, courtesy heavy discount available on many of them.

Sunglasses are a utility plus fashion accessory that enhances style.

Sunglasses is a fashion accessory that is a favourite of many. And why wouldn't it be? It enhances the style quotient of both men and women and also protects the eyes from the nasty rays of the sun. For many, their look is not complete without a pair of sunglasses. Besides, having a collection of sunglasses in different sizes, frames and lenses is always a great idea. After all, many different styles of sunglasses can look good on a particular type of face. Want to introduce more additions to your already overflowing collection? We suggest you go for it now, because Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and one can get a heavy discount on sunglasses.

We have rounded up some pairs of sunglasses which we believe will work wonders for your style sense. Scroll on to take a look at our selections and add some to your cart without guilt.


Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Black
This pair of sunglasses with a square frame will look good on men, and how! Its lens material is made of good quality Polycarbonate material and the frame is made of plastic. Not only will it protect one's eyes from the nasty rays of the sun, but it will also unfailingly enhance the style quotient of men. A stylish fashion accessory, it is a must have and is available at 35% off.

Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Black
35% off
519 799
Buy now

Elegante Rectanglular Sunglasses
To look stylish, feel confident and protect your eyes from the UV rays, this pair of sunglasses will do a good job in all three departments. This pair is designed for women. These rectangular sunglasses come in many frame and lens colours. They are scratch-proof and made of good quality material. Stepping out in style will now be easy if you have these sunglasses to round off your look. Get 83% off on it.

elegante Rectanglular Sunglasses for Women Retro Driving Sunlgasses Vintage Fashion Narrow Square Frame UV400 Protection (C1 - BLACK)
83% off
343 1,999
Buy now

CREEK Unisex Octagonal Sunglasses/Frame
This pair of octagonal pair of sunglasses is unisex. But siblings, partners, pals, among others, will find it difficult to share this pair of sunglasses with anyone, for it is easy to get possessive about such a charming pair. It has an ultra lightweight frame and wearing these for long hours will be a comfortable experience. Available in many lens colours, you can get this at 69% off.

CREEK Unisex Octagonal Sunglasses/Frame for Men & Women - Black/Pink/Yellow/Blue Combo, Pack of 4, Free Size
62% off
499 1,299
Buy now

Dervin Men's & Boy's Square Sunglasses
Stylish is the word that is absolutely befitting to describe this pair of sunglasses for men. The sunglasses have a square frame made from metal. A chic fashion accessory, men will get a lot of compliments for their look in these sunglasses. One can get this pair at 84% off on this pair. Besides, the best part is this frame and style of sunglasses have a timeless appeal.

Dervin Tony Stark Iron Man Avengers Infinity War Sunglasses for men (Silver-Blue)
84% off
325 1,999
Buy now

ROYAL SON Unisex Adult Aviator Sunglasses
A pair of aviator sunglasses is a must in everyone's wardrobe. This one is a unisex pair and will look equally charming on both men and women. The frame of this pair of sunglasses is made from metal material while the material of the lens is high quality plastic. There are many colour options when it comes to lenses. You can get this at 77% off.

ROYAL SON Unisex Adult Aviator Sunglasses Silver Frame, Green Lens. (Medium)
77% off
339 1,499
Buy now

Price of sunglasses at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Black  799.00
 elegante Rectanglular Sunglasses 1,999.00
 CREEK Unisex Octagonal Sunglasses/Frame  1,299.00
 Dervin Men's & Boy's Square Sunglasses  1,999.00
 ROYAL SON Unisex Adult Aviator Sunglasses  1,499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

