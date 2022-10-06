Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Women kurtas up for grabs, get up to 55% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Women may have started wearing Indian wear less in comparison to the olden times, but what will forever hold true is that Indian wear is graceful, elegant and timeless. If you're looking for a brand that does some amazing work in the Indian wear segment, then let us introduce you to River. The apparels from this brand have a distinct signature style of their own and are love at first sign. The intricate print work, the ethnic appeal and the grace of the kurtas, suit sets and kurtis from this brand stand out, and how! What is a given is that apparels from this brand will invariably enhance the beauty of the person wearing them. You can wear them on festive occasions and on days when you need a pick-me-up sartorial wear.
Thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, there are amazing discounts available on a range of garments from this brand. Scroll ahead to take a look at the apparels we have curated for you.
RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Bandhini Print Kurta Kurti
This kurti for women comes in a regular fit. It is made from premium quality Kasturi crepe fabric that is soft to touch, breathable and easy to maintain as well. The print work done on it is simply stellar and looks rich. Every woman will feel more beautiful and confident wearing this pretty number. It is available at a whopping 50% off.
RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Floral Print Kaftan Kurta Kurti
This kaftan kurti is love at first sight. The colour, the intricate floral print on it and the fabric - this apparel ranks high on all these factors. It will look pretty on women from all age groups. It is safe to say they will stand out from the crowd and fetch a lot of “where did you get this from?” remark from family and friends. Get it at 50% off.
RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Floral Print Kaftan Kurta Kurti
This is another designer kaftan kurti for women. It features a beautiful floral print on it and looks charming. It is roomy, comfortable and overall a refreshing piece of garment. You can wear it on festive occasions to look bright and radiant. Grab this one at 50% off. A must have, one can throw oxidised pieces of jewellery to complete the look.
RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Bandhini Print Salwar Suit Set
This printed salwar suit set features Bandhini print on it and makes for a super attractive attire. It is made from premium polyester fabric that is soft to touch, skin-friendly and very comfortable to wear. It has a V neckline and comes with three fourth sleeves. A great sartorial option, women from different age groups will look ravishing in this one. Get 55% off on it.
RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Floral Print Salwar Suit Set
This designer salwar suit set for women is a fine sartorial option. It ranks high on both style and comfort factors and is an easy yes for women cutting across all age groups. The floral print that features on it is dainty and intricate. It is made from Kasturi crepe fabric that is breathable, soft and of top notch quality. Get this one at 55% off.
|Apparel
|Price
|RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Bandhini Print Kurta Kurti
|₹1,499.00
|RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Floral Print Kaftan Kurta Kurti
|₹1,399.00
|RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Floral Print Kaftan Kurta Kurti
|₹1,399.00
|RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Bandhini Print Salwar Suit Set
|₹2,499.00
|RIVER by Rajdeep Ranawat Premium Designer Floral Print Salwar Suit Set
|₹2,399.00
