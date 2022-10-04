Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 76% off on handbags

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:15 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Handbags are always in demand and this is the best time to buy new ones and overhaul one's collection. Check out ones belonging to a popular brand called Accessorize London.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Handbags from Accessorize London come in different designs and colours.

Ask a woman what is one of her biggest weaknesses. Chances are she will reply and say - handbags. Shoes, clothes and makeup items also form part of that list. If handbags are your great fetish, then this is the time to shop them. The online e-commerce platform Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. One of the popular handbag brands is Accessorize London. The bags from this brand are available at up to 76% off which is why it is a great time to pick them up.

We have curated a list of handbags that work not only of the basis of discounts on them as part of this sale but also the basis of the users' vote. Th collection also includes all kinds of designs - there are shoulder bags, wallets, sling bags, tote handbags among others. All the bags come in different colours - black, silver, brown-grey-cream, white and pink floral prints, among others. Do take a look.

Accessorize London Women's Shoulder Bag

This is women's sling bag. Made from polyester, it has the following dimensions - 14 cm (height) x 35 cm (length) x 31 cm (width). It is made from faux leather and has a slightly textured finish. This spacious bag has two front pockets. It has a sturdy top round cushioned handles. You can fit in a 12" laptop comfortably. This bag has a zipper closure and it is water resistant. It is available at 67% off.

Accessorize London Women's Shoulder Bag (Black)
70% off 2,572 8,645
Buy now

Accessorize London Women's Faux Leather Wallet Purse

This stylish handbag, meant for women, has a push lock wallet. It is available in four different colour combination - blue, black, Darks-Multi and grey. This is a stylish wallet with a ‘colour blocked’ two-fold wallet. This wallet has six card holders, two slip pockets and a zip coin purse. You get 62% off on this.

Accessorize London Women's Faux Leather Brown Freya Push Lock Wallet Purse
61% off 1,349 3,495
Buy now

Accessorize London Women's Maci Large Messenger Sling Bag

This large sling bag is one into which you can dump a lot of things with absolutely no problem. This cross-body bag has been made using polyurethane. This Maci messenger bag is your everyday essential bag with plenty of room for laptops, reusable coffee cups, and all your other work related stuff. It comes with top zip closure. It has a woven strap, which is adjustable and has a front pocket too. Here's a 66% discount on this product.

Accessorize London women's Faux Leather Gold Maci Large Messenger Sling bag
66% off 2,186 6,495
Buy now

Accessorize London Women's Floral Print Cotton Shooper Handbag

This is a colourful tote bag and can be the big shopping bag that you are looking for. Its floral print looks very colourful. It has the following features - one main compartment with one inner patch pocket, top zipper closure, non detachable contrast faux leather shoulder handles and trim detailing. This is perfect for women to carry when on a shopping spree or a family gathering. The bag can be paired with a boyfriend jeans and a crop top as well as with a kurti and denims. Get 73% off on this product.

PERLA PRINT SHOPPER BAG Cotton One Size PINK Tote Bag (MN-19007770001)
73% off 1,369 4,995
Buy now

Accessorize London Women's Sling Bag

Here's another Cross-Body bag and is designed to complete every ensemble with panache. It comes with magnetic closure and is made of polyurethane. It is also an everyday essentials bag and can fit in a whole of small items. It is easy to maintain, however, you should not expose to extreme heat. It is available in two colours - orange and nude. This product is available at 76% off.

Accessorize London Women's Orange Sling Bag
76% off 1,219 4,995
Buy now

Price of Accessorize London handbags at a glance:

ProductPrice
Accessorize London Women's Shoulder Bag 8,645
Accessorize London Women's Faux Leather Wallet Purse 3,495
Accessorize London Women's Maci Large Messenger Sling Bag 6,495
Accessorize London Women's Floral Print Cotton Shooper Handbag 4,995
Accessorize London Women's Sling Bag 4,995

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

