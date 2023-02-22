Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Get leggings, track pants at up to 77% off

Summary:
It often happens that if you're on the plump side, you struggle to find your size, let alone find ones that have a discount available on them. Amazon is holding a sale on plus size apparels for the first time. This is your chance when you can find garments with great fits at slashed down prices. In this article, we have listed leggings and track pants, a popular and sought-after sartorial option, for women. You can wear them when going out for a workout session and can also wear them when lounging around. The best part is you can find up to 5XL size in the garments we have listed below for you. Imagine the discount percentage? Well, up to 77% off! Isn’t that a treat?
Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections. You can also find colour options in them.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Winter Track Pants
This pair of track pants is available in a slew of solid colour options. These pants come in regular fit and are super comfortable to wear. It has an elasticated waistband that comes with drawstrings. One can also find cutaway pockets on both sides of the bottom wear. It is made from stretchy knit fabric that allows one to perform every movement with absolute ease. You can get double XL size in this at 68% off.
Alan Jones Clothing Women's Coton Solid Track Pants Joggers Pack of 2
This set of two track pant joggers comes in olive and navy colour options. The bottom wear has an elasticated waistband and a very relaxed fit. You can wear these when going for a workout session. Absolutely comfortable, these pants allow you to stretch and move without any hassle. The material composition of these garments is 97% cotton and 3% elastane. Get this one at 63% off.
BLINKIN Women's Skinny Fit Polyester Blend Yoga Pants
For you to be able to perform best in your yoga session, you need a bottom wear that makes you feel comfortable in your skin and also facilitates movement. These yoga pants are made from polyester blend material. They come in skinny fit and are available in a range of solid colour options. The material composition of the pants is 90% polyester and 10% spandex. You can get 5XL size in this one at 77% off.
BLINKIN Stretch Fit Yoga Pants for Womenं & Tights
This pair of tights for women is available in three colour options - black, maroon and navy blue. The material they are made from is 90% polyester and 10% spandex. Super comfortable and great fit are the twin factors why you must definitely invest in this pair. Besides, you also get pockets in these leggings. They look slightly fancy too, thanks to the cutout pattern. You can get 5XL size in this one at 73% off.
BLINKIN Gym wear Mesh Leggings
Smash it out at your gym or pilates session in this pair of leggings. They are super comfortable, the quality of material is top notch and the fit of the garment is also impeccable. The fabric is tearproof. This pair of leggings is available in three solid colour options. Besides, you can keep your mobile phone or earphones in the pockets of the leggings. Get 5XL size in this one at 76% off.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Winter Track Pants
|Alan Jones Clothing Women's Coton Solid Track Pants Joggers Pack of 2
|BLINKIN Women's Skinny Fit Polyester Blend Yoga Pants
|BLINKIN Stretchable Gym Pants for Women & Tights for Women Workout with Mesh Insert & Side Pockets (2670)
|BLINKIN Gym wear Mesh Leggings Workout Pants with Side Pockets/Stretchable Tights/Highwaist Sports Fitness Yoga Track Pants for Women & Girls_2012
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.