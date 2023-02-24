Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Get up to 75% off on kurta sets

Summary:
The best part about Indian wear is that no matter what size and age group a woman belongs to, the latter is likely to look graceful, more feminine and elegant in them. Be it a kurta with a pant set or kurta with palazzo set - both make for easy-breezy and comfortable sartorial options that every woman feels like dressing up in. Often women who have fuller frames struggle to find size in ethnic wear that can best complement their body type. Through this article, we wish to bring to you some options that we have curated from Amazon. The apparels are dainty and the best part is they come at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon The Plus Size Store sale.
You can find colour options in all listed apparels. You can wear them in your daily wear or at family gatherings and such like events to look your best. Scroll down to take a look at our options.
RAJMANDIRFABRICS Women's Rayon Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set
This set of kurta, pant and dupatta is a striking sartorial option that will amp up the look of women. Available in brown and pink colours, the fabric of the garments is rayon. The dupatta is made from chiffon fabric and features embroidery work on the border. Juttis will best complement the look. Besides, 3XL size is available at 62% off.
RAJMANDIRFABRICS Women's Cotton Anarkali Kurta Pant & Dupatta Set (Grey)
This Anarkali suit set has a flattering fit and looks ravishing. Made from Cambric cotton material, this one makes for a comfortable and easy-breezy wear. A pretty ensemble, women from varying age groups will shine bright in this one. Size 3XL is available at 64% off. Perfect to wear on casual occasions and get togethers, women will ace the Indian look in this one.
RAJMANDIRFABRICS Women's Rayon Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant and Dupatta Set
This kurta pant and dupatta set has a cool and easy breezy feel to it. Made from rayon material, this one is skin-friendly and very comfortable to wear. Available in a slew of colour options, one can find embroidery work on the yoke and sleeve of this garment. The pants feature foil print on them. One can find 3XL size in this one at 71% off.
GoSriKi Women's Ruby Cotton Printed Straight Kurta with Palazzos & Dupatta
This three piece set includes a printed cotton kurta, palazzo and dupatta. Available in striking colour options, this one comes in flattering regular fit. An elegant and graceful attire, women can wear it in family gatherings and other traditional occasions. They will indeed look their best in this one. 5XL size in this one can be fetched at 75% off.
Pistaa's Women's Cotton Solid Kurta With Palazzo Bottom Set (KWTPRNTPZOMX)
If you're looking for a kurta set that feels languid, easy to slip into and very stylish, then this set of kurta and palazzo will definitely appeal to your style sensibility. Made from cotton material, one can have a number of colour and print options available in this one. The kurta has three fourth sleeves and the palazzo comes with drawstrings. Get 4XL size in this one at 67% off.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.