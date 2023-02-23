Amazon Plus Size Store sale: T-shirts for women are available at up to 69% off

Summary:
T-shirts are a wardrobe staple and every woman’s go-to comfort wear. It is probably one of the most sought-after garments by women from different age groups. Many brands don’t cater to the requirements of women who are on the heavy side. This explains why plump women struggle to find their size in t-shirts of their choice. We are here to tell those women some good news. Now, not only can they find some striking options available in plus sizes, but also fetch a discount on them. Amazon The Plus Shop Sale is here and this is the first time when the platform is holding this sale. In this, you can find a number of apparels for women and men at discounted prices.
In this article, we have rounded up some t-shirts that are available in plus sizes. They are perfect for everyday wear, are made from skin-friendly fabrics and have good fit types as well. Check out our list below to take a look at our selections.
LEOTUDE Regular Fit Half Sleeve Camo Print Women's Tshirt
This regular fit t-shirt for women is made from cotton blend fabric. It feels soft and is breathable too. The fit of the garment is super amazing and flattering. Available in two variants - one of them features camouflage print and the other features tie dye print. The 3XL size in this t-shirt is available at 67% off. The t-shirt has short sleeves and a round neck.
LEOTUDE Regular Fit Half Sleeve Printed Women's Tshirt
Made from cotton blend fabric, this round neck t-shirt for women is available in regular fit. It has short sleeves and a flattering fit. There are two print variants available in this one - tie dye and cheetah. These apparels can be hand washed. Available in plus sizes as well, you can grab 69% off on this. It is a must buy.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women T-Shirt
This set of two t-shirts for women is made from good quality cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. The apparels have a round neck and have a regular fit. One can find a range of colour combinations in this set. The t-shirts are perfect for casual wear and can be machine washed. One can grab 60% off on the 4XL size available in this one.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women T-Shirt
This pack of three t-shirts for women is made from cotton fabric that is stretchy, soft and breathable. One can find slogan t-shirts, printed ones and solid ones in this set. The t-shirts have a round neck and are available in regular fit. One can find 64% off on 4XL size of the garment. They are perfect for everyday wear.
SHAUN Women T-Shirt (N704WT3_$P_Pack of 3)
This set of two t-shirts for women is a must buy. Made from cotton fabric, the garments are breathable, skin-friendly and soft to touch. They come in a good fit and allow one to feel absolutely comfortable. They are made from polyester fabric, feature striking prints on them and have a round collar. You can get up to 9XL size in this one at a discount of 36%.
|Product
|Price
|LEOTUDE Women's Regular Fit T-Shirt(GRL_99_CAMO_STYT_P_Olive_3XL)
|₹ 364
|LEOTUDE Women's Regular Fit T-Shirt(GRL_404_Peach_P_Peach_3XL)
|₹ 344
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular T-Shirt (SYMSS22WTE705_Ether & Leaf Green 4XL)
|₹ 632
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular T-Shirt (SYM-AW22WTE-003_Navy,Pink,Ecru
|₹ 914
|SHAUN Women T-Shirt (N704WT3_A52_Multicolored_9XL_Pack of 3)
|₹ 643
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.