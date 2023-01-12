Amazon Republic Day sale: Enjoy up to 40% off on Guess handbags By Shreya Garg

Guess handbags are perfect to make a statement.

For most women, handbag is a form of expression, a status symbol and a way to make a fashion statement. A good bag is like an investment and the return on it is in the form of gratification, surge in feel good factor and the instant elevation in one’s overall look. If you’re someone who uses a bag for years to come and look for durability and good quality in it, then Guess is a brand that you can explore. From sling bag to tote bag, the brand has an amazing collection in the categories.

They look striking in appearance and will complement the look with most attire. Whether it is a brunch date you’re headed out to or a movie night, carry our shortlisted bags with you to round off the look in absolute style.

GUESS Dale Zipper Closure PU Womens Casual Tote Bag (FREE SIZE,GREY)

This tote bag in grey is made from polyurethane material. It makes for a chic and stunning fashion accessory. A spacious bag, this one has a zipper closure. One can see the brand’s name in the front. It has a zipper pocket on the outside as well. Grab 20% off on it. It is also lightweight and hence easy to carry.

GUESS Eastport Zipper Closure PU Women's Casual Tote Bag (FREE SIZE,BLACK)

This free size Guess tote bag is perfect if you want to make a statement. It serves a great purpose of utility and is spacious enough to carry all your essentials in a clutter-free manner. This one is available in black colour and is made from polyurethane material. You can grab 20% off on it. It will make for a stunning addition to your collection.

GUESS Kalei Zipper Closure PU Womens Casual Sling Bag (FREE SIZE,BLACK)

This sling bag from Guess is perfect to carry on a date night, post work party, brunch dates and so on. It is made from polyvinyl chloride and makes for a stunning and elegant pick. It comes with a zipper closure and there's a pocket on the outside as well. Women from varying age groups will love to carry this one around at every place. Get 20% off on it.

GUESS Kalei Zipper Closure PU Women's Casual Sling Bag (FREE SIZE,PINK)

This pretty pink sling bag is one amazing find from Guess. It is made from polyurethane material and is likely to last you for years to come. There's a zip pocket on the outside and you can get this at 20% off. It will spruce up your style quotient and how! An attractive fashion plus utility accessory, it can stash in all your basic accessories.

GUESS Pixi Zipper Closure PU Womens Casual Wristlet (FREE SIZE,BLACK)

This blingy bag from Guess is made from faux leather material. It is a sleek, compact and attractive fashion accessory that is perfect to carry to parties. It will amp up your look effortlessly. You can carry basic things like your keys, mobile phone, some makeup items and so on in this bag. Round off the look in style with this bag that is available at 40% off.

Handbags Price GUESS Dale Zipper Closure PU Womens Casual Tote Bag ₹ 8,999 GUESS Eastport Zipper Closure PU Women's Casual Tote Bag ₹ 8,999 GUESS Kalei Zipper Closure PU Womens Casual Sling Bag ₹ 5,999 GUESS Kalei Zipper Closure PU Women's Casual Sling Bag ₹ 5,999 GUESS Pixi Zipper Closure PU Womens Casual Wristlet ₹ 7,999