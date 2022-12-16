Gym bags should be spacious, moisture resistant and stylish, try our picks

Gym bags are high on utility and are very stylish to look at as well.

Given the hectic lifestyle we lead today, gym subscriptions going up is to be expected. The work-life imbalance, stress and dependence on processed food have led to very unhealthy health indicators - obesity, blood pressure, diabetes to name a few, that have taken a toll. While it is ideal to ensure that lifestyle parameters, we just mentioned, are stabilised naturally, the reality is far from it. What one can do is work towards negating some of the bad effects by exercising and workouts that can be helpful to some extent. That perhaps explains the hike in gym subscriptions and mushrooming of gymnasiums all across India. Taking of gyms, accessories become as important as workouts itself. And one of most items here are gym bags. Shoes, water bottle, t-shirt and track pants, skipping rope etc can go in and offer great ease of use. We have curated a list of such bags from Amazon and we think you should take a look at it. Take a look. Carbonado UrbanSac Multipurpose Bag for Gym, Cycling, Grocery Trip This is a multipurpose bag that can easily be used in several different ways including as gym bags. One can use it to store small grocery items or to keep knick-knacks while cycling around. This bag consists of two compartments - one top portion which comes with a wide drawstring closure while the bottom one zippered compartment can be used to carry shoes/soiled clothes or lunch box. Inside it is one mesh pocket and one zippered mesh pocket to secure your belongings. It features adjustable single side handle, so one can carry it as a sling bag or hang it side ways.

Urban Tribe Fury Gym Bag with Separate Shoe Compartment (Black) This gym bag is available in two colours - black and grey. It is easy to open and carry this bag as it features one main zippered compartment for easy packing and viewing. It also has adjustable and detachable anti-slip shoulder straps. This bag also has mesh holders for water bottles, sippers, smoothies or protein shakes. It also has a separate shoe pocket that ensures your sneakers stay separated from outfits and other items. If you were to buy this, you can avail a 25% off on it.

Harissons Jake Gym Bag, 31 L Duffel Bag with Shoe Compartment (Black, Grey) This bag can be called gym bag or duffel bag with a separate shoe space. This is available in three colour combinations - black and grey, black-orange and navy-turquoise. It is a versatile bag - it can be carried three ways to suit your style or mood – as a backpack or a Duffel bag or even as a briefcase for easy hauling around. It is made of high quality and wear resistant 420D polyester fabric, is high on storage volume and breathability factors. It has a dedicated shoe compartment which allows you to keep your shoes, even of size 11, separately to prevent the customary smell of the shoe entering the bag.

MuscleBlaze Polyester Hybrid Gym Bag Cum Backpack for Men and Women This is gym bag and can be used as a duffle bag. It has a different design that makes it versatile. It can be perfect for a gym bag or a travel bag. It has a capacity of 40 litres, sturdy enough to keep all your gym gear and supplements; large enough for a short weekend getaway trip. As a gym bag, it is lightweight bag and has an ergonomic duffle shoulder strap and well-padded anti-sweat backpack shoulder straps. It is made from high-quality, water-resistant fabric and has good quality zippers. It has large side storage and can hold even a 2-litre water bottle.

Under Armour unisex-adult Undeniable 5.0 Duffle Here's another duffle bag that can easily be used as a gym bag. It is available in 15 different colours. It used UA storm technology that delivers an element-battling, highly water-repellent finish. It is a tough bag that is PU-coated with foam-lined bottom and side panels for added durability and structure. It also features a large vented pocket for laundry or shoes and internal slip pockets for organization. It has a dual water bottle slip pocket with adjustable shoulder strap.

Price of gym bags at a glance:

Product Price Carbonado UrbanSac Multipurpose Bag for Gym, Cycling, Grocery Trip ₹ 990 Urban Tribe Fury Gym Bag with Separate Shoe Compartment (Black) ₹ 1,999 Harissons Jake Gym Bag, 31 L Duffel Bag with Shoe Compartment (Black, Grey) ₹ 1,649 MuscleBlaze Polyester Hybrid Gym Bag Cum Backpack for Men and Women ₹ 1,599 Under Armour unisex-adult Undeniable 5.0 Duffle ₹ 20,600