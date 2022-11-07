Amazon sale: Lip gloss available at up to 40% off

Summary:
If you like to keep your makeup look minimal, then just applying a lip gloss would work wonders. And if you want to stand out and ace your makeup game, then also a lip gloss is a must. This formulation can instantly uplift a person's look, making one appear more pretty and glamorous. One must have an eclectic mix of lip gloss in terms of colours. The more, the better. In fact, most women pick a colour based on how they are feeling at the particular moment. If they’re looking to make a bold statement, then probably they will settle for a red mouth. And if they want to play down a look and yet keep the magic going, then maybe going for pink will work.
We have picked up a slew of options from Amazon. They all are from established brands and are enriched with nourishing and hydrating qualities. Best part is they all come at discounted prices. So, go shop to your heart’s content. For cue, you can take a look at our picks below.
RENEE Madness PH Lip Gloss, Black Lip Gloss
This lip gloss has hydrating and moisturising benefits. It makes lips look attractive, and how! It helps in soothing the lips and repairing the chappy and dry lips. This super glossy formula is non-sticky in nature. Its colour infused with a bit of black and a lot of pink looks attractive and charming. It has a good 18% off on it.
Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipgloss
This lip gloss comes in a slew of colours. It comes packed with the moisturisng and hydrating qualities. The long-lasting shine of this formulation is what makes it so appealing. It has 40% off on it and is a must buy. The formulation glides smoothly over the lips without making them appear sticky. Besides, this formulation is also highly pigmented, and thus has a rich colour pay off.
KIRO Super Butter Lip Gloss
A 100% vegan formulation, this one comes infused with the goodness of Shea butter, Cocoa butter, Mango butter among other things in it. It nourishes the lips, hydrates them and keeps them moisturised. Its long-lasting shine formula makes it a decent pick. You won't experience dry and chapped lips anymore. Besides, this also boosts the elasticity of the skin of lips. Get 25% off on it.
MyGlamm Lip Volumizer Instant Mega Plumping Lip Gloss
This lip gloss from MyGlamm comes loaded with nourishing qualities. It makes lips look plump and comes in a striking pink colour. The high gloss finish lasts for long. Besides, this formulation also keeps lips hydrated, soft and smooth. Get this amazing lip gloss at 10% off. It comes in a nice packaging and women from different age groups will instantly develop a liking for this one.
STARSTRUCK BY SUNNY LEONE Liquid Lip Gloss
A non-sticky and long-lasting formulation, this lip gloss comes in an array of vibrant and striking colour options. The formulation is highly pigmented and also comes loaded with nourishing qualities. It improves the skin health of lips and makes them appear plump and fuller. It is enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil and Shea butter. Besides, it is a cruelty-free product that is available at 19% off.
|Lip gloss
|Price
|RENEE Madness PH Lip Gloss, Black Lip Gloss
|₹550.00
|Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipgloss
|₹1,050.00
|KIRO Super Butter Lip Gloss
|₹875.00
|MyGlamm Lip Volumizer Instant Mega Plumping Lip Gloss
|₹699.00
|STARSTRUCK BY SUNNY LEONE Liquid Lip Gloss
|₹799.00
