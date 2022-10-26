Sign out
Best Max kids wear rank high on fabric quality and comfort

  • HT By
  • Published on Oct 26, 2022 14:56 IST

Summary:

Kids' apparel from Max are perfect to introduce to everyday collection. Check out our favourite picks for both girls and boys.

Kids wear collection of Max offers variety and quality.

Kids can really trouble parents when it comes to clothes. Many of them reject apparels early on either because the fabric is not skin-friendly, or because they are uncomfortable due to the fit of a particular garment. Hence, one must always factor in a few things before buying clothes for them. Quality and durability of the fabric, fit of the garment, colour of the apparel are some of the things that must be looked into before making a decision. For both girls and boys, we have rounded up some options from Max. Things got a little easier when we filtered apparels from Max brand, as we got a lot of variety, cute prints and great quality material. Besides, the apparels are not overly priced at all. They are budget-friendly and do not compromise on either quality or style.

Check out our bunch of favourite picks for kids. They will surely make for a great addition to their wardrobe.

1. Max Boys Boys Typographic Print Crew Neck T-Shirt - Set of 2
Max Baby-Boy's Regular T-Shirt (W21BBTSMU04MULTI-6-12M_Multi' 6-12M)
20% off
318 399
Buy now

2. Max Boys Boys Typographic Print Crew Neck T-Shirt - Set of 5 Pcs
Max Baby-Boy's Regular T-Shirt (W21BBTSMU03MULTI-12-18M_Multi 12-18M)
30% off
593 849
Buy now

3. Max Girls Leggings
This pair of leggings for girls is a nice pick. It features a cute print of butterflies over it and is made from breathable cotton fabric. Girls can wear this in daily wear and feel absolutely comfortable and at ease in this. One can round off the look with a nice shirt, t-shirt and a pair of sandals. Available in striking blue colour, this one is a must buy and can be worn all year round.

Max Girl's Regular Leggings (P22CLG03_Blue_7 8 Years)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Max Girl's Cotton Classic Midi Dress
Surprise your baby girl and give her this lovely midi dress. It is made from cotton fabric and is oh-so-breathable and lightweight! Available in light pink colour, this one features a lovely print on it. It has short sleeves and will make for a lovely addition to the wardrobe of girls. The latter will look charming in this dress. Besides, it can be worn when going to birthday parties, family outings and holidays.

Max Girl's Cotton Classic Midi Dress (M22CDRS21_Baby Pink_2 3 Years)
799
Buy now

5. Max Boys Jeans
This pair of jeans for boys is a stylish pick. It has a flattering fit and is made from cotton lycra fabric that is soft on skin and also comfortable to wear. Perfect for daily wear, this pair of light blue jeans is a great option to introduce to the collection of men. It also comes with pockets in the front. Besides, thanks to the durability of the fabric, this pair of jeans will last for many seasons.

Max Boy's Regular Jeans (P22DBD19_Light Blue_7 8 Years)
599
Buy now

Price of best Max kids wear at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Max Boys Boys Typographic Print Crew Neck T-Shirt - Set of 2  278.00 -  319.00 
 Max Boys Boys Typographic Print Crew Neck T-Shirt - Set of 5 Pcs  554.00 -  593.00 
 Max Girls Leggings  229.00
 Max Girl's Cotton Classic Midi Dress  799.00
 Max Boys Jeans  599.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

