Best Pantaloons kids wear: It's time to upgrade their wardrobe

When it comes to buying apparels for kids, parents are always on their toes. The former outgrow the clothes pretty soon, and hence the struggle for parents is quite real. Besides, kids can be fussy when it comes to clothes. Hence, it is best to always opt for apparels that are made from skin-friendly, lightweight and breathable fabrics. One must also be smart enough to not spend an exorbitant sum of money on clothes for kids and look for options that best suit their budget without compromising on style and comfort quotient. Pantaloons is one such brand where one can find a decent collection in kids wear.

We have rounded up some options in our list below that we think look cute and smart. Scroll down to take a look at the options. Besides, it is always nice to introduce more options in rotation for kids.



1. Pantaloons Junior Boys Jacket

This jacket for boys comes in regular fit. It is available in striking beige colour. The material composition of the garment is 73% cotton and 27% linen. It has got pockets in the front. A stylish and cozy wear, boys will look smart and charming in this one. An absolute must buy, boys can wear this to birthday parties, family outings and other such occasions.