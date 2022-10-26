Best Pantaloons kids wear: It's time to upgrade their wardrobe

Summary:
When it comes to buying apparels for kids, parents are always on their toes. The former outgrow the clothes pretty soon, and hence the struggle for parents is quite real. Besides, kids can be fussy when it comes to clothes. Hence, it is best to always opt for apparels that are made from skin-friendly, lightweight and breathable fabrics. One must also be smart enough to not spend an exorbitant sum of money on clothes for kids and look for options that best suit their budget without compromising on style and comfort quotient. Pantaloons is one such brand where one can find a decent collection in kids wear.
We have rounded up some options in our list below that we think look cute and smart. Scroll down to take a look at the options. Besides, it is always nice to introduce more options in rotation for kids.
1. Pantaloons Junior Boys Jacket
This jacket for boys comes in regular fit. It is available in striking beige colour. The material composition of the garment is 73% cotton and 27% linen. It has got pockets in the front. A stylish and cozy wear, boys will look smart and charming in this one. An absolute must buy, boys can wear this to birthday parties, family outings and other such occasions.
2. Pantaloons Baby Baby-Girls Dress
This dress for girls makes for a lovely pick. It is available in black and white colour combination, and ranks high on both style and comfort quotients. It is made from 89% polyester and 11% cotton fabrics. It has a nice flare and will look flattering on little girls. Besides, it comes with a matching headband as well. It is a must buy.
3. Pantaloons Baby Baby Boy's Plain Regular fit T-Shirt
This t-shirt for boys comes in red colour and features a nice and eye-catching print on it. A regular fit apparel, it is made from cotton fabric that is comfortable and breathable. Boys will feel at ease in this one. Perfect daily wear option, it will make for a nice addition to the collection of t-shirts for boys. Even the fit of the garment is quite impeccable.
4. Pantaloons Baby baby-boys Shirt
This shirt for boys is a smart sartorial option. It comes in regular fit, has half sleeves, and is made from 100% cotton fabric that is soft, breathable and skin-friendly. Available in navy colour, this one comes with a pocket in the front and sports a fun print on it too. They can wear this one in daily wear and party wear as well.
5. Pantaloons Junior Girls T-Shirt
Looking for a stylish and at the same time simple t-shirt for girls? Well, this one from Pantaloons kids section can definitely fit the bill. It is available in black and white combination and looks lovely. Girls can wear this to birthday parties, family outings and gatherings. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and can be paired with a pair of shorts, jeans, skirt and whatnot!
|Product
|Price
|Pantaloons Junior Boys Jacket
|₹1,499.00
|Pantaloons Baby Baby-Girls Dress
|₹842.00
|Pantaloons Baby Baby Boy's Plain Regular fit T-Shirt
|₹299.00
|Pantaloons Baby baby-boys Shirt
|₹599.00
|Pantaloons Junior Girls T-Shirt
|₹499.00
