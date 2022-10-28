Best Trase kids footwear offer comfort with style and are affordable too

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Are you a young parent? Well then, you would know the agony of seeing your kids outgrow perfectly new and fresh-looking clothes. The same can be said of footwear too. As far as clothes went, in the times gone by, at least parents could get new ones stitched. Sadly, with shoes, that is not the case.
With changing times, relief is certainly round the corner. The emergence of e-commerce websites ended a lot of the woes of young parent. Now, at the click of a mouse, a host of footwear - shoes, slippers, sandals - are available, in different sizes and at very affordable prices.
We have put together a list of such footwear for children from Amazon and think you will like them too. There are everyday slippers, regular-wear sandals and all-purpose sneakers. Take a look. We are more than certain you will find the list useful.
TRASE Unisex-Child, Kids Flip-Flop
This is a soft and comfortable pair of flip flops and ideal both for indoor and outdoor use. It is available in nine different colour combinations, featuring cartoon characters and interesting quotes. Made from synthetic fabric, it is easy to maintain and is durable too. It has flat heels and allows air circulation, a must in Indian summers. Sizes begin from 5UK and go up to 11 UK.
TRASE Unisex Baby & Kids Sandals
Here's a comfortable and fashionable pair of sandals for children. The sizes begin for kids, aged 15 months and go up to four year olds. It is available in different colour combinations of blue, orange and red. It is flat heeled and comes with hook and loop closure. The materials used to make this sandal are EVA and rubber. It is water resistant, so let your baby splash around in gay abandon.
TRASE Boys Sports Running Shoes
This is an ideal and multi purpose sport shoes for young boys. This shoe is available in three different colour combinations blue-yellow, grey-orange and grey-red. Made from faux leather, it comes with a lace-up closure. It is a flat heel pair of shoes. It is a water resistant pair. It is meant to be a everyday wear shows that can be used for running, walking and other sports.
TRASE Next-I Unisex Kids Boys & Girls Sports Shoe
This is a sports shoes that can be worn by both boys and girls. It can be worn as an all day casual wear as well as for running and walking. It comes in beautiful light colours in shades of pink, purple and blue. Made from faux leather, it is relatively easier to maintain. It is a flat-heeled pair of shoes and has a pull-on closure. It is a water resistant pair.
TRASE Riley-II Flat Slippers Flip Flops for Women & Girls
This charming pink coloured flipflop for girls can also be worn by women. It is available in a pretty purple colour as well. It is a lightweight pair of slippers. It has soft footbed which makes it comfortable and stylish. It is made from synthetic material and is easy to maintain. It comes with a slip-on closure and has flat heels. It is also water resistant, so you can wear it to the washroom without a care.
