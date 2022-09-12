Story Saved
Blackberry shirts for men are all about everyday wear and low maintenance

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 15:13 IST
Shirts from Blackberry have a comfortable vibe to them and can be one's favoured choice of garment on a daily basis.

Blackberry shirts for men have a pleasant casual vibe to them.

Modern shirt design, as we know it, has been an invention of the West. However, in the last century this humble garment has reached all corners of the world. Be it the Fiji, Hawaii, the African continent or anywhere in Asia, the shirt is always a preferred choice of garment for men. It is not just paired with a pair of pants. The shirt looks just as natural with a mundu or veshti as it does with a sarong.

Shirt is also the most versatile of garments for men - be it a tuxedo or a formal suit, a shirt fits right in. If it is a casual occasion like family trip to the beach or a lunch outing with friends or a school reunion, a shirt can fit absolutely well.

Shirts also come in much variety - choose from a whole range of solid colours, striped or checkered designs or printed patterns. Within the large ambit of shirts, available in the market, choosing shirts from a decent brand is always a good idea. We have put together a list that you will find useful. Take a look.

Blackberrys Black Slim Fit Shirts

This black shirt is an answer to your daily wear needs. It is dark in colour and hence will not show dirt easily. It has a fuss-free design and, hence, it will not look out of place easily. This slim fit Blackberry shirt can be machine washed or hand washed. Made from cotton fabric, this shirt is available three sizes - 39, 40 and 42.

blackberrys Black Slim Fit Shirts
Blackberrys Solid Grey Coloured Cotton Shirt

Here's another functional and smart office wear shirt from Blackberry. This full sleeves collared shirt comes in solid grey colour and has a shine to it. It has front button closure and has a pocket on the left. It is an ideal choice of garment to be worn with a pair of trousers. This slim fit shirt can be machine washed and is available in two sizes - 38 and 44.

blackberrys Gran21Q/Slate Grey Shirts
Blackberrys True Navy Coloured Mens Shirt

This is a charming casual wear shirt from all seasons. Available in navy colour, this shirt is ideal to be worn with different kinds of casual wear lowers such as chinos, jeans, pajamas, shorts among others. Though this shirt comes with full sleeves and classic shirt collar, it has an easy vibe to it. It has a pattern on it, which the makers call, “Dobby” which looks similar to checkered design. This linen shirt is available in the following sizes - 38, 39, 40 and 44.

blackberrys True Navy Coloured Mens Shirt (Size: 40)-US IDG 806# Indigo
Blackberrys Mens Slim Fit Printed Shirt

This half sleeves men's shirt from Blackberry is yet another pleasing casual wear garment option. With its soft colours (it is available in two colours namely pink and green) it is ideal day wear option too. Team it with a pair of chinos, linen trousers or drawstring trousers, and you are sure to stand out in a crowd. This is a slim fit shirt and is made from cotton fabric. It is available in the following sizes - 39, 40, 42 and 44.

blackberrys Mens Slim Fit Printed Shirt (A205484O5MS20FL004 Pink,39)
Blackberrys Men Shirt

This mud brown shirt is an ideal festive wear shirt. Some may find it a little loud for office wear, but if you can carry it off, then it can be an office wear option too. But if there is a wedding in the family, Diwali party or New Year's eve bash, then this flashy shirt ought to be your choice of garment. This slim fit cotton shirt is easy to manage and can be machine washed. It is available in two sizes - large and 2XL.

blackberrys Men's Solid Slim Shirt (NL-LG-DOFE69# Rust_MUD Brown XXL)
Price of Blackberry shirts for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Blackberrys Black Slim Fit Shirts 2,599.00
Blackberrys Solid Grey Coloured Cotton Shirt 1,995.00
Blackberrys True Navy Coloured Mens Shirt 2,399.00
Blackberrys Mens Slim Fit Printed Shirt 1,795.00
Blackberrys Men Shirt 2,195.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

