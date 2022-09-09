Arrow shirts for men: You can expect quality fabric, flattering fits

Arrow shirts for men look charming and smart.

Shirts are a staple wear for men. One needs to have a collection of smart-looking shirts for both casual and formal wear. One must look for comfort factor, fabric quality, fit, among other things, when looking to buy a shirt. There are few brands that are really good for having a variety of shirts of fine quality. One among them is Arrow shirts. The brand is known for having shirts with impeccable fit. Besides that, the fabric of these shirts is also top notch. They will last for years to come. We have shortlisted some of the shorts for men in our list below. They all make for smart and decent sartorial options. One can pair the shirts with a pair of trousers or jeans, depending on whether they want to keep the look formal or casual. Scroll down to take a look at options.



Arrow Men's Slim Shirt

This slim fit shirt is a perfect formal wear. Men will look sharp and crisp in this garment. It has full sleeves and is available in light Lavender colour. It comes with a chest pocket and has a flattering fit. Team it with a pair of well-fitted trousers and you’re ready to go. Besides, this one has full sleeves.

Arrow Men's Regular Shirt

This regular fit shirt for men looks attractive and elegant. It features a nice check pattern all over it. It has full sleeves and comes with a spread collar. Perfect for daily wear, you can make a style statement in this garment. You can pair this shirt with a pair of trousers to complete the look. Whether you have an interview for a job or an important presentation to give, you can throw on this shirt to cast a stellar impression.

Arrow New York Men's Slim Shirt

This slim fit shirt for men comes in dark blue colour. It has full sleeves and features a nice pattern all over it. Want to look dapper? Then throw on this shirt when going to the workplace, post work hours, semi-formal and formal gatherings and so on. It can be machine washed. One can wear it a pair of jeans to keep the look slightly casual or with a pair of trousers for a more formal look.

Arrow Men Pink Manhattan Slim Fit Floral Print Casual Shirt

Lightweight and soothing, this pink coloured shirt featuring a lovely floral print makes for an attractive pick. It comes in slim fit, has long sleeves and makes for a perfect casual wear. If you're planning to go on holiday, then pack this shirt in your suitcase. This garment has a feel good factor and is perfect for occasions when you want to relax and unwind.

Arrow Men Navy Spread Collar Check Casual Shirt

One look at this elegant shirt for men and you will want to have it in your wardrobe. It has a checkered pattern all over it and is made of fine quality fabric that is durable and soft to touch. There’s a spread collar and long sleeves. It has a fusion of navy and white colour and looks pretty smart. Men are likely to look dapper in this one.

Price of Arrow shirts for men at a glance:

Arrow shirts for men Price Arrow Men's Slim Shirt ₹ 929.00 Arrow Men's Regular Shirt ₹ 1,319.00 - ₹ 2,399.00 Arrow New York Men's Slim Shirt ₹ 1,079.00 - ₹ 1,999.00 Arrow Men Pink Manhattan Slim Fit Floral Print Casual Shirt ₹ 1,209.00 - ₹ 1,429.00 Arrow Men Navy Spread Collar Check Casual Shirt ₹ 1,688.00 - ₹ 2,050.00