Raymond shirts for men: You will look immaculate and dapper in them

Raymond shirts are known for their impeccable style and fitting.

When it comes to daily wear options for men, shirts are a staple wear indeed. Since clothing is a form of expression and has a deciding impact on the mood and confidence of a person, it is always a good idea to pick up shirts from brands that are known for their impeccable quality, great comfort factor, durability and amazing fabric. Raymond shirts are indeed popular and for a reason of course. You will love wearing shirts from this brand over and over again and simply never get bored. They have a feel good factor about them and that reflects in the confidence of the person wearing the shirts. There is an array of shirts available from this brand on Amazon. We navigated through options to curate a list of our best picks for you. Scroll down to check out our selections. You will find a mix of solid and striped shirts in our list.



Raymond Men Slim Shirt

This light yellow Raymond shirt for men looks simple and has a flattering fit. No-frills and available in plain solid colour, its simplicity and elegance are the twin factors that makes it look attractive. It is made from cotton fabric that is breathable and lightweight. You can wear it in your daily wear, to your workplace or casual brunch dates with pals to look suave and ace the style game.

Raymond Men's Slim Shirt

This slim fit shirt from Raymond looks refreshing. It has an easy-breezy and cool vibe. There are some apparels that give you a light and carefree feeling, and this is clearly one of them. The infusion of soft and light colours like blue and pink and the stripes pattern looks striking and appealing. It is made from cotton material that is of very fine quality and breathable too. It has long sleeves and men will surely love wearing this one over and over again.

Raymond Men Shirt

Is your style simple and minimalistic? Then this shirt is a decent option for you. It is made from breathable cotton material and is supremely comfortable to wear. It is available in light blue colour and features very thin stripes all over it. It looks charming and will also make you appear well-groomed and impeccable. Perfect for office wear, you can pair this shirt with a pair of trousers, well polished formal shoes and a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. Trust us, you will win compliments along the way.

Raymond Men's Slim Shirt

This slim fit shirt features a lovely pattern all over it. It is available in a variant of blue. You will look sharp, immaculate and a complete dapper in this shirt. Its material composition is 100% cotton and it is very breathable too. Besides, it has full sleeves. You can wear it to office wear or formal events to cast a stellar impression.

Raymond Men's Slim Shirt

A classy red colour shirt can simply never go wrong. A youthful colour, men will look radiant in this slim fit shirt. The fabric it is made from is cotton and that is both breathable and skin-friendly. It has long sleeves and comes with a pocket in the front. You can team this with a pair of jeans and you will look stylish and attractive.

Price of Raymond shirts for men at a glance:

Raymond shirts for men Price Raymond Men Slim Shirt ₹ 1,109.00 Raymond Men's Slim Shirt ₹ 1,029.16 - ₹ 2,299.00 Raymond Men's Slim Shirt ₹ 1,183.73 - ₹ 1,492.27 Raymond Men's Slim Shirt ₹ 1,357.00 - ₹ 1,668.00 Raymond Men's Slim Shirt ₹ 1,611.00 - ₹ 1,615.00