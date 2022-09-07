Peter England shirts for men promise style, comfort and durability

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
The clothes you wear reflect a lot about one's personality. For a modern and well-groomed man of today, having a collection of smart shirts is a good idea. It is nice to have a set of solid, striped and printed shirts that reflect one's style sensibility and further boost one's style quotient. Come to think of it, shirts are a staple wear of men. Whether it be a formal occasion or a casual one, one throws on a shirt often to complete the look. And there's always the same set of factors that we look for when buying shirts. They include comfort, overall appeal, quality of fabric, colour and print of the apparel and so on. A trusted brand for years and a popular one too that offers a variety when it comes to shirts is Peter England.
We have included some shirts from Peter England in hope that you will like them and feel tempted to wear them. It goes without saying that all of them are made of quality fabric and promise durability and comfort. When it comes to overall appeal, you can be sure of making a stellar impression with the shirts we have listed below. So, why wait more? Scroll down to take a look at our picks.
Peter England Men Shirt
This cotton shirt looks smart and fabulous. Perfect for everyday wear, men will feel confident in their skin wearing this. It features thin stripes all over it and has a collared neck. What's amazing about this shirt is the quality of fabric - it is lightweight, breathable and of very fine quality. You can wear it to the workplace, post work hours, when partying or when going for a brunch date. It is a simple and elegant apparel that men from all age groups will be tempted to include in their wardrobe.
Peter England Men Shirt
This bright yellow shirt will surely look good on men, and how! Available in solid colour, this one has no-frills. It is made from 100% good quality cotton fabric that is both breathable and lightweight. There are certain apparels that have a feel good factor about them and this is one of them. It has a collared neck and full sleeves. There's a chest pocket too in this one. Include this in your wardrobe for sure.
Peter England Men's Slim fit Formal Shirt
This printed shirt looks striking and attractive. It makes for a great formal wear and features a nice pattern all over it. Available in soothing aqua colour, this one is available in slim fit. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and is super lightweight and breathable. Men will feel at ease in this garment, as it promises high level comfort.
Peter England Men Shirt
Soothing colour, great fit, good quality fabric and super comfortable - this light pink shirt ticks all these boxes and more. It is made from cotton and is very breathable and lightweight. It has long sleeves and is a cool daily wear option. There's a chest pocket too available in this shirt. A decent pick, men from different age groups must include it in their wardrobe.
Peter England Men's Regular Shirt
This shirt from Peter England is just pure love. It looks stylish, modern and is uber comfortable to wear. The texture of the shirt and the grey colour is what lends it a striking appeal. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and has a regular fit. You are likely to fetch a lot of compliments on this shirt. It has half sleeves and is a perfect summer, autumn wear. Introduce this one to your collection to amp up your style.
|Shirts for men
|Price
|Peter England Men Shirt
|₹1,259.00
|Peter England Men Shirt
|₹779.00
|Peter England Men's Slim fit Formal Shirt
|₹749.00 - ₹829.00
|Peter England Men's Regular Shirt
|₹1,113.00 - ₹1,399.00
|Peter England Men Shirt
|₹1,331.00 - ₹1,349.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.